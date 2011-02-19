Stocks keep going up

Im Always bearish about the market. But now im turning bullish until the quantitative easing 2 ends.



CAT-still a great buy, buy it at the next 1-3% pull back

XOM- Buy right now, great stock to own for the long term

AA- had a big pull back on Friday, but still a good stock to own for the next 3 months.

NLY- Big yield stock, want constant dividend? This is the one, 19% yield per year.





