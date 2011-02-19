Im Always bearish about the market. But now im turning bullish until the quantitative easing 2 ends.
Account Holding
Large Stake in
CAT-still a great buy, buy it at the next 1-3% pull back
XOM- Buy right now, great stock to own for the long term
AA- had a big pull back on Friday, but still a good stock to own for the next 3 months.
NLY- Big yield stock, want constant dividend? This is the one, 19% yield per year.
Stocks keep going up
