The RED Spread: A Market-Breadth Barometer -Can It Predict Black Swans? http://seekingalpha.com/article/817551-the-red-spread-a-market-breadth-barometer-can-it-predict-black-swans.

Trumponomics: What Is IT? Why Did IT Happen?How Would It Go? http://seekingalpha.com/article/4025900-trumponomics-happen-go.

Why Am I Still On The Trump-Trade Bandwagon? https://seekingalpha.com/article/4109386-still-trump-trade-bandwagon.

(180210)

Reuters

Bloomberg

Morningstar

The DMI (Daily Market Information)

“Traders should take an advantage from the market volatility only if we can get a right guide. My approach of the guide is a top-to-bottom, starting macroeconomic views, and updating daily TANER System: The Daily Market Information (7 days a week), The Daily TANER Momentum ETF Model (M), The DTM Schwab Model (T), The DTM Rotation Model (W), The DTM Vanguard Model (TH), and The DTM Stock Model (F)” (From The Outstanding Records of Investing and Trading…in 2016: Would The Strategy Prevail in 2017 Too? The Outstanding Records Of Investing And Trading With ETFs In 2016: Would The Strategy Prevail In 2017 Too? - O. Young Kwon

Investing is a zero-sum game, meaning when one guy gains, the other guy must lose. In order to win, what must we do? The DMI might help you to have an edge over the other guys. There is too much market information on SA, TV, Newspapers, magazines, etc. The problem is there is too much info to absorb. That's why DMI is brief and well-selected.

My focus is primarily on news about two areas: The Fed policy and Business Cycles. These are macro topics. DMI is a summary of what I listen to BBR, and read WSJ, Reuters, Bloomberg, AP, and Barons (weekend) from 5:a.m. to 7:00 a.m. everyday.

With this information and the RED Spread (introduced in my article. Link: www.seekingalpha.com/article/817551) you can grasp the current market situation

The Daily Market Information (DMI) (Feb. 10, 2017, Saturday)

Reuters

Wall Street rebounds but post worst week in two years Wall Street on course for worst week in six years

Trump signs deal to end brief government shutdown, boost U.S. spending Trump signs deal to end brief government shutdown, increase U.S. spend

White House budget proposal sees 3.2% economic growth in 2019: WSJ White House budget proposal sees 3.2 percent economic growth in 2019:

The Daily Market Information (DMI) (Feb. 9, 2017, Friday)

Bloomberg

Five Things You Need to Know to Start Your Day Five Things You Need to Know to Start Your Day

Congress Passes Delayed Budget Deal Ending Hours-Long Shutdown Congress Passes Delayed Budget Deal Ending Hours-Long Shutdown

Global Stocks Extend Their Selloff, Treasury Yields Rise : Markets WrapAsian Stocks Slide After U.S. Tumble; Yen Steadies: Markets Wrap