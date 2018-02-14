The Daily Market Information (DMI) (Feb. 14, 2017, Wednesday)
Why Am I Still On The Trump-Trade Bandwagon? https://seekingalpha.com/article/4109386-still-trump-trade-bandwagon.
A Reborn Secular Market and A Dozen ETF Investment Templates http://seekingalpha.com/article/4049994-reborn-secular-market-dozen-etf-investment-templates.
10-Year Treasury - Yield Curve, Litmus Test And Trump Trade In 2017 http://seekingalpha.com/article/4032826-10-year-treasury-yield-curve-litmus-test-trump-trade-2017.
Trumponomics: What Is IT? Why Did IT Happen? How Would It Go? http://seekingalpha.com/article/4025900-trumponomics-happen-goTrumponomics: What Is IT? Why Did IT Happen?How Would It Go? http://seekingalpha.com/article/4025900-trumponomics-happen-go.
The RED Spread: A Market-Breadth Barometer -Can It Predict Black Swans? http://seekingalpha.com/article/817551-the-red-spread-a-market-breadth-barometer-can-it-predict-black-swans.
Bloomberg
U.S. Futures Extend Gains Ahead of Key Inflation Data Release https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-02-14/u-s-futures-extend-gains-ahead-of-key-inflation-data-release
Reuters
Wall Street ends up for third straight session; inflation data ahead https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-stocks/wall-street-ends-up-for-third-straight-session-inflation-data-ahead-idUSKBN1FX1HR
Yields, global stocks dip ahead of U.S. inflation data https://www.reuters.com/article/us-global-markets/yields-global-stocks-dip-ahead-of-u-s-inflation-data-idUSKBN1FX03P
Bond market braces for T-bill deluge after U.S. budget deal https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-treasury-auction/bond-market-braces-for-t-bill-deluge-after-u-s-budget-deal-idUSKCN1FX2SL
The Daily Market Information (DMI) (Feb. 13, 2017, Tuesday)
Bloomberg
Stocks Advance Falters; Yen Rallies With Haven: Markets Wrap https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-02-12/japanese-equities-set-to-gain-after-u-s-rally-markets-wrap
Five Things You Need to Know to Start Your Day https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-02-13/five-things-you-need-to-know-to-start-your-day
VIX Manipulation Costs Investors Billions, Whistle-Blower Says https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-02-13/vix-manipulation-costs-investors-billions-whistle-blower-says