The DMI (Daily Market Information)

"Traders should take an advantage from the market volatility only if we can get a right guide. My approach of the guide is a top-to-bottom, starting macroeconomic views, and updating daily TANER System: The Daily Market Information (7 days a week), The Daily TANER Momentum ETF Model (M), The DTM Schwab Model (T), The DTM Rotation Model (W), The DTM Vanguard Model (NASDAQ:TH), and The DTM Stock Model (F)"

Investing is a zero-sum game, meaning when one guy gains, the other guy must lose. In order to win, what must we do? The DMI might help you to have an edge over the other guys. There is too much market information on SA, TV, Newspapers, magazines, etc. The problem is there is too much info to absorb. That's why DMI is brief and well-selected.

My focus is primarily on news about two areas: The Fed policy and Business Cycles. These are macro topics. DMI is a summary of what I listen to BBR, and read WSJ, Reuters, Bloomberg, AP, and Barons (weekend) from 5:a.m. to 7:00 a.m. everyday.

With this information and the RED Spread (introduced in my article. Link: www.seekingalpha.com/article/817551) you can grasp the current market situation

The Daily Market Information (DMI) (Feb. 19, 2017, Monday) Presidents’ Day

What Shaped the Stock Market’s $3 Trillion Trauma https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-02-16/weak-hands-and-strong-shaped-stock-market-s-3-trillion-trauma

JPMorgan Whistle-Blowing Case Resulted in Record $30 Million Award JPMorgan Whistle-Blowing Case Resulted in Record $30 Million Award

Traders May Soon Unwind This Big Rotation Within Health Care https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-02-16/traders-may-soon-unwind-this-big-rotation-within-health-care

The Daily Market Information (DMI) (Feb. 18, 2017, Sunday)

Stock volatility: back with a bang and here to stay Stock volatility: back with a bang and here to stay

S&P 500 caps off strongest week in five years S&P 500 caps off strongest week in five years

World stocks post best week in two years, dollar climbs World stocks post best week in two years, dollar climbs