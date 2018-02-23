The Daily Market Information (DMI) (Feb. 23, 2017, Friday)

Long Only, Momentum

Contributor Since 2010

O. Young Kwon, NYU Ph.D. in Economics had worked in securities industry for ten years as a Registered Investment Adviser. He taught Macroeconomics (CUNY, Staten Island) and Statistics (Rutgers, Newark). In the early 1980s, he, as a full-time Research Associate, researched with Geoffery H. Moore at the Center for International Business Cycle Research (CIBCR) on business cycles, growth cycles, international indicators, composite indexing, and forecast of business conditions and inflation.









Prior to his academic career, he was an Economist/Bank Supervisor at the Bank of Korea (the Fed's counterpart). In 2009 he set up the TANER System in order to synthesize performances and relative strengths. The System captures dynamics of momentum changes of individual securities on the daily basis. The System also builds clearly their momentum trends over time. He is a conservative investor, targeting on a reasonable investment goal (inflation plus 3%).









The significantly increased market volatility induced mainly by more frequent online trading pattern with ETFs in the recent years, however, forces investors towards somewhat aggressive trading to gain more and lose less. It is a very serious challenge to conservative investors like him. He has traded daily, based primarily upon his (manual) real - time framework with DJIA, NASDAQ, S&P 500, 10y and 30y T yields. It successfully provides him the turning points during in a given session.









He studied at NYU under Oskar Morgenstern (Economic History, Game Theory), Wassily Leotief (Input-Output Theory), Fritz Machlup (International Finance and Trade), William J. Baumol (Economic Theory and Operations Analysis), M. Isaq Nadiri (Macroeconomic Theory), and Edward Wolff (Econometric Modelling). He worked on various research projects: The input-Output Framework of the U.S. Economy (Leontief), U.S. Productivity Measurements (Nadiri), Knowledge Distribution (Machlup), Firms, Games, Decisions (Baumol), and U.S. Household Spending and Saving Behavior (Wolff).









His Doctoral Thesis under Machlup (1980): Theory of Foreign Exchange and Economic Policy.















