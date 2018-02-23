The Daily Market Information (DMI) (Feb. 23, 2017, Friday)
Contributor Since 2010
Prior to his academic career, he was an Economist/Bank Supervisor at the Bank of Korea (the Fed's counterpart). In 2009 he set up the TANER System in order to synthesize performances and relative strengths. The System captures dynamics of momentum changes of individual securities on the daily basis. The System also builds clearly their momentum trends over time. He is a conservative investor, targeting on a reasonable investment goal (inflation plus 3%).
The significantly increased market volatility induced mainly by more frequent online trading pattern with ETFs in the recent years, however, forces investors towards somewhat aggressive trading to gain more and lose less. It is a very serious challenge to conservative investors like him. He has traded daily, based primarily upon his (manual) real - time framework with DJIA, NASDAQ, S&P 500, 10y and 30y T yields. It successfully provides him the turning points during in a given session.
He studied at NYU under Oskar Morgenstern (Economic History, Game Theory), Wassily Leotief (Input-Output Theory), Fritz Machlup (International Finance and Trade), William J. Baumol (Economic Theory and Operations Analysis), M. Isaq Nadiri (Macroeconomic Theory), and Edward Wolff (Econometric Modelling). He worked on various research projects: The input-Output Framework of the U.S. Economy (Leontief), U.S. Productivity Measurements (Nadiri), Knowledge Distribution (Machlup), Firms, Games, Decisions (Baumol), and U.S. Household Spending and Saving Behavior (Wolff).
His Doctoral Thesis under Machlup (1980): Theory of Foreign Exchange and Economic Policy.
Summary
The DMI (Daily Market Information)
“Traders should take an advantage from the market volatility only if we can get a right guide. My approach of the guide is a top-to-bottom, starting macroeconomic views, and updating daily TANER System: The Daily Market Information (7 days a week), The Daily TANER Momentum ETF Model (M), The DTM Schwab Model (T), The DTM Rotation Model (W), The DTM Vanguard Model (NASDAQ:TH), and The DTM Stock Model (F)” (From The Outstanding Records of Investing and Trading…in 2016: Would The Strategy Prevail in 2017 Too? The Outstanding Records Of Investing And Trading With ETFs In 2016: Would The Strategy Prevail In 2017 Too? - O. Young Kwon
Investing is a zero-sum game, meaning when one guy gains, the other guy must lose. In order to win, what must we do? The DMI might help you to have an edge over the other guys. There is too much market information on SA, TV, Newspapers, magazines, etc. The problem is there is too much info to absorb. That's why DMI is brief and well-selected.
My focus is primarily on news about two areas: The Fed policy and Business Cycles. These are macro topics. DMI is a summary of what I listen to BBR, and read WSJ, Reuters, Bloomberg, AP, and Barons (weekend) from 5:a.m. to 7:00 a.m. everyday.
With this information and the RED Spread (introduced in my article. Link: www.seekingalpha.com/article/817551) you can grasp the current market situation
The Daily Market Information (DMI) (Feb. 23, 2017, Friday)
The Daily Market Information (DMI) (Feb. 22, 2017, Thursday)
