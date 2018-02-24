The RED Spread: A Market-Breadth Barometer -Can It Predict Black Swans? http://seekingalpha.com/article/817551-the-red-spread-a-market-breadth-barometer-can-it-predict-black-swans.

The DMI (Daily Market Information)

“Traders should take an advantage from the market volatility only if we can get a right guide. My approach of the guide is a top-to-bottom, starting macroeconomic views, and updating daily TANER System: The Daily Market Information (7 days a week), The Daily TANER Momentum ETF Model (M), The DTM Schwab Model (T), The DTM Rotation Model (W), The DTM Vanguard Model (NASDAQ:TH), and The DTM Stock Model (F)” (From The Outstanding Records of Investing and Trading…in 2016: Would The Strategy Prevail in 2017 Too? The Outstanding Records Of Investing And Trading With ETFs In 2016: Would The Strategy Prevail In 2017 Too? - O. Young Kwon

Investing is a zero-sum game, meaning when one guy gains, the other guy must lose. In order to win, what must we do? The DMI might help you to have an edge over the other guys. There is too much market information on SA, TV, Newspapers, magazines, etc. The problem is there is too much info to absorb. That's why DMI is brief and well-selected.

My focus is primarily on news about two areas: The Fed policy and Business Cycles. These are macro topics. DMI is a summary of what I listen to BBR, and read WSJ, Reuters, Bloomberg, AP, and Barons (weekend) from 5:a.m. to 7:00 a.m. everyday.

With this information and the RED Spread (introduced in my article. Link: www.seekingalpha.com/article/817551) you can grasp the current market situation

The Daily Market Information (DMI) (Feb. 25, 2017, Sunday)

Bloomberg

Warren Buffett’s Annual Letter to Shareholders in 2017 Warren Buffett's Annual Letter to Shareholders for 2017

Prime-Age Men May Never Return to U.S. Workers, Fed Paper Says Prime-Age Men May Never Return to U.S. Workforce, Fed Paper Says

JPMorgan Banks Showing Pay Gap for Women of Only 1% Women at JPMorgan Earn 1% Less Than Their Male Coworkers Do

The Daily Market Information (DMI) (Feb. 24, 2017, Saturday)

Reuters

Stocks rally as Fed rate worry, tech climbs Stocks rally as Fed eases rate worry, tech climbs

With rates still low, Fed officials fret over next U.S. recession With rates still low, Fed officials fret over next U.S. recession

Fed sees rate hikes on track; continued U.S. growth Fed sees rate hikes on track; continued U.S. growth