The DMI (Daily Market Information)

"Traders should take an advantage from the market volatility only if we can get a right guide. My approach of the guide is a top-to-bottom, starting macroeconomic views, and updating daily TANER System: The Daily Market Information (7 days a week), The Daily TANER Momentum ETF Model (M), The DTM Schwab Model (T), The DTM Rotation Model (W), The DTM Vanguard Model (NASDAQ:TH), and The DTM Stock Model (F)"

Investing is a zero-sum game, meaning when one guy gains, the other guy must lose. In order to win, what must we do? The DMI might help you to have an edge over the other guys. There is too much market information on SA, TV, Newspapers, magazines, etc. The problem is there is too much info to absorb. That's why DMI is brief and well-selected.

My focus is primarily on news about two areas: The Fed policy and Business Cycles. These are macro topics. DMI is a summary of what I listen to BBR, and read WSJ, Reuters, Bloomberg, AP, and Barons (weekend) from 5:a.m. to 7:00 a.m. everyday.

With this information and the RED Spread (introduced in my article. Link: www.seekingalpha.com/article/817551) you can grasp the current market situation

The Daily Market Information (DMI) (Feb. 28, 2017, Wednesday)

Reuters

Fed’s Powell nods stronger economy, backs gradual rate hike path Fed's Powell nods to 'gradual' rate hikes, close eye on inflation

Wall Street sinks as Powell’s comments fuel rate worries Stock futures dip ahead of Powell's testimony

Fed chair’s debut wins Wall Street praise depite stock drop Fed chair's debut wins Wall Street praise despite stock drop

The Daily Market Information (DMI) (Feb. 27, 2017, Tuesday)

Bloomberg

Stocks Fall With Bonds; Dollar Steady Before Powell : Markets Wrap Stocks, Treasuries Sink on Hawkish Powell Remarks: Markets Wrap

Five Things You Need To Know https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-02-27/five-things-you-need-to-know-to-start-your-day

Powell Face Policy ‘Combativeness’ in Riskier Post-Yellen World Powell Faces Policy 'Combativeness' in Riskier Post-Yellen World

Reuters

U.S. new home sales hit 5-month low; supply highest since 2009 U.S. new home sales hit 5-month low; supply highest since 2009

Fed’ Bullard says’ ‘substantially higher rates risk overy tight policy Fed's Bullard says 'substantially' higher rates risk overly tight...

Wall Street up sharply ahead of Powell testimony Wall Street rises as concerns over interest rates ease