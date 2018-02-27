The Daily Market Information (DMI) (Feb. 28, 2017, Wednesday)
“Traders should take an advantage from the market volatility only if we can get a right guide. My approach of the guide is a top-to-bottom, starting macroeconomic views, and updating daily TANER System: The Daily Market Information (7 days a week), The Daily TANER Momentum ETF Model (M), The DTM Schwab Model (T), The DTM Rotation Model (W), The DTM Vanguard Model (NASDAQ:TH), and The DTM Stock Model (F)” (From The Outstanding Records of Investing and Trading…in 2016: Would The Strategy Prevail in 2017 Too? The Outstanding Records Of Investing And Trading With ETFs In 2016: Would The Strategy Prevail In 2017 Too? - O. Young Kwon
Investing is a zero-sum game, meaning when one guy gains, the other guy must lose. In order to win, what must we do? The DMI might help you to have an edge over the other guys. There is too much market information on SA, TV, Newspapers, magazines, etc. The problem is there is too much info to absorb. That's why DMI is brief and well-selected.
My focus is primarily on news about two areas: The Fed policy and Business Cycles. These are macro topics. DMI is a summary of what I listen to BBR, and read WSJ, Reuters, Bloomberg, AP, and Barons (weekend) from 5:a.m. to 7:00 a.m. everyday.
With this information and the RED Spread (introduced in my article. Link: www.seekingalpha.com/article/817551) you can grasp the current market situation
The Daily Market Information (DMI) (Feb. 28, 2017, Wednesday)
Reuters
Fed's Powell nods stronger economy, backs gradual rate hike path
Wall Street sinks as Powell's comments fuel rate worries
Fed chair's debut wins Wall Street praise depite stock drop
Bloomberg
Stocks Fall With Bonds; Dollar Steady Before Powell : Markets Wrap
Five Things You Need To Know https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-02-27/five-things-you-need-to-know-to-start-your-day
Powell Face Policy 'Combativeness' in Riskier Post-Yellen World
Reuters
U.S. new home sales hit 5-month low; supply highest since 2009
Fed' Bullard says' 'substantially higher rates risk overy tight policy
Wall Street up sharply ahead of Powell testimony