The Daily Market Information (DMI) (Mar. 2, 2018, Friday) II

The DMI (Daily Market Information)

“Traders should take an advantage from the market volatility only if we can get a right guide. My approach of the guide is a top-to-bottom, starting macroeconomic views, and updating daily TANER System: The Daily Market Information (7 days a week), The Daily TANER Momentum ETF Model (M), The DTM Schwab Model (T), The DTM Rotation Model (W), The DTM Vanguard Model (TH), and The DTM Stock Model (F)” (From The Outstanding Records of Investing and Trading…in 2016: Would The Strategy Prevail in 2017 Too? The Outstanding Records Of Investing And Trading With ETFs In 2016: Would The Strategy Prevail In 2017 Too? - O. Young Kwon

Investing is a zero-sum game, meaning when one guy gains, the other guy must lose. In order to win, what must we do? The DMI might help you to have an edge over the other guys. There is too much market information on SA, TV, Newspapers, magazines, etc. The problem is there is too much info to absorb. That's why DMI is brief and well-selected.

My focus is primarily on news about two areas: The Fed policy and Business Cycles. These are macro topics. DMI is a summary of what I listen to BBR, and read WSJ, Reuters, Bloomberg, AP, and Barons (weekend) from 5:a.m. to 7:00 a.m. everyday.

With this information and the RED Spread (introduced in my article. Link: www.seekingalpha.com/article/817551) you can grasp the current market situation

The Daily Market Information (DMI) (Mar. 2, 2018, Friday)

Bloomberg

Stocks Plunge on 'Trade War' Talk; Gold Advances: Markets Wrap

Trump Says Trade Wars Are 'Good and Easy to Win'

Bull Market Poise Gone Missing From S&P 500 as Bad Days Pile Up

Reuters

Wall Street drops more than 1 percent on Trump tariff comments

U.S. monthly inflation picks up; jobless claims at 48-year low

Weak U.S. sales chill automaker stocks on Wall Street