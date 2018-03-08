Europe, China warn Trump of response of trade war with U.S. erupts.

“Traders should take an advantage from the market volatility only if we can get a right guide. My approach of the guide is a top-to-bottom, starting macroeconomic views, and updating daily TANER System: The Daily Market Information (7 days a week), The Daily TANER Momentum ETF Model (M), The DTM Schwab Model (T), The DTM Rotation Model (W), The DTM Vanguard Model (NASDAQ:TH), and The DTM Stock Model (F)” (From The Outstanding Records of Investing and Trading…in 2016: Would The Strategy Prevail in 2017 Too? The Outstanding Records Of Investing And Trading With ETFs In 2016: Would The Strategy Prevail In 2017 Too? - O. Young Kwon

Investing is a zero-sum game, meaning when one guy gains, the other guy must lose. In order to win, what must we do? The DMI might help you to have an edge over the other guys. There is too much market information on SA, TV, Newspapers, magazines, etc. The problem is there is too much info to absorb. That's why DMI is brief and well-selected.

My focus is primarily on news about two areas: The Fed policy and Business Cycles. These are macro topics. DMI is a summary of what I listen to BBR, and read WSJ, Reuters, Bloomberg, AP, and Barons (weekend) from 5:a.m. to 7:00 a.m. everyday.

With this information and the RED Spread (introduced in my article. Link: www.seekingalpha.com/article/817551) you can grasp the current market situation

The Daily Market Information (DMI) (Mar. 9, 2018, Friday)

Bloomberg

Japan Stocks to Follow U.S. Higher; Dollar Rises: Markets Wrap Japan Stocks to Follow U.S. Higher; Dollar Rises: Markets Wrap

Five Things You Need to Know to Start Your Day Five Things You Need to Know to Start Your Day

Tension Between China and U.S. Run Deeper Than Just Trade U.S.-China Tensions Run Deeper Than Just Trade

The Daily Market Information (DMI) (Mar. 8, 2018, Thursday)

Reuters

ECB takes focus as trade war worries simmer Asian shares find solace in hopes of smaller Trump tariff

Europe, China warn Trump of response of trade war with U.S. erupts China warns of 'necessary response' in event of trade war with U.S.

EU hopes that it can get U.S. tariff exemption EU is U.S. ally and should be exempt from tariffs: EU trade chief

Bloomberg

Asia Stocks Set to Gain as U.S. Shares Pare Drop: Markets Wrap Bloomberg Stocks, Bonds Rise as Trump Signs Off on Tariffs: Markets Wrap

Five Things You Need to Know to Start Your Day Five Things You Need to Know to Start Your Day

Bitcoin’s Tokyo Whale Sold $400 Million and He’s Not Done Yet Bitcoin's Tokyo Whale Sold $400 Million and He's Not Done Yet