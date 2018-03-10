Trade war U.S. and Europe can still avoided: Germany.

China steel exports may fall further in 2018: top executive.

Five Things You Need to Know to Start Your Day

“Traders should take an advantage from the market volatility only if we can get a right guide. My approach of the guide is a top-to-bottom, starting macroeconomic views, and updating daily TANER System: The Daily Market Information (7 days a week), The Daily TANER Momentum ETF Model (NYSE:M), The DTM Schwab Model (NYSE:T), The DTM Rotation Model (NYSE:W), The DTM Vanguard Model (TH), and The DTM Stock Model (NYSE:F)” (From The Outstanding Records of Investing and Trading…in 2016: Would The Strategy Prevail in 2017 Too? The Outstanding Records Of Investing And Trading With ETFs In 2016: Would The Strategy Prevail In 2017 Too? - O. Young Kwon

Investing is a zero-sum game, meaning when one guy gains, the other guy must lose. In order to win, what must we do? The DMI might help you to have an edge over the other guys. There is too much market information on SA, TV, Newspapers, magazines, etc. The problem is there is too much info to absorb. That's why DMI is brief and well-selected.

My focus is primarily on news about two areas: The Fed policy and Business Cycles. These are macro topics. DMI is a summary of what I listen to BBR, and read WSJ, Reuters, Bloomberg, AP, and Barons (weekend) from 5:a.m. to 7:00 a.m. everyday.

With this information and the RED Spread (introduced in my article. Link: www.seekingalpha.com/article/817551) you can grasp the current market situation

The Daily Market Information (DMI) (Mar. 10, 2018, Saturday)

EU, Japan start push for exemptions from Trump tariff EU, Japan start push for exemptions from Trump tariffs

China steel exports may fall further in 2018: top executive China steel exports may fall further in 2018: top executive

Trade war U.S. and Europe can still avoided: Germany Trade war between U.S. and Europe can still be avoided - Germany

The Daily Market Information (DMI) (Mar. 9, 2018, Friday)

It’s Market Déjà vu: Jobs Beat, Wages Miss, and Stocks Rally It's Market Deja Vu: Jobs Beat, Wages Miss, and Stocks Rally

U.S. Stocks Rise as Jobs Sour Optimism in Economy: Markets Wraap U.S. Stocks Rise as Jobs Spur Optimism in Economy: Markets Wrap

Nasdaq Takes Just One Month to Recoup Worst Losses in Two Years Nasdaq Takes Just One Month to Recoup Worst Losses in Two Years

Strong U.S. job growth forecast; unemployment rate seen at 4 percent U.S. economy creates 313,000 jobs in February; wage growth slows

U.S. allies line up for exemptions from Trump’s tariffs U.S. eases way to more tariff exemptions under pressure from allies

Global shares set to end week back in black, caution ahead of payrolls Stocks, oil rally on U.S. jobs data, Korea news

Japan Stocks to Follow U.S. Higher; Dollar Rises: Markets Wrap U.S. Stocks Rise as Jobs Spur Optimism in Economy: Markets Wrap

Five Things You Need to Know to Start Your Day Five Things You Need to Know to Start Your Day

Tension Between China and U.S. Run Deeper Than Just Trade U.S.-China Tensions Run Deeper Than Just Trade