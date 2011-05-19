Please Note: Blog posts are not selected, edited or screened by Seeking Alpha editors.

CHGI back in lower .90s close eye following strong earnings pop to 1.09 yesterday

Focus:
 
 
MPEL very interesting comeback from  down .70 to up .10+...last: 10.70 Up 0.60 (5.94%) 9:03AM EDT..continue to  focus  on dips 40cents or so as a  result....

Net revenue for the first quarter of 2011 was US$806.6 million, representing an increase of approximately 42% from US$567.6 million for the comparable period ended March 31, 2010. The increase in net revenue resulted primarily from the continuing ramp up of the rolling chip, mass market and hotel operations at City of Dreams, contribution from The House of Dancing Water, as well as significant improvement in Altira Macau's rolling chip volume.

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA<1> was US$121.3 million for the first quarter of 2011, as compared to Adjusted EBITDA of US$86.9 million in the first quarter of 2010. The year-over-year increase in Adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter of 2011 was attributable to the significant increase in gaming volumes, combined with strict cost controls that drove operating leverage.

 

 

On a U.S. GAAP basis, Melco Crown Entertainment recorded net income for the first quarter of 2011 of US$7.2 million, or US$0.01 per ADS, compared with a net loss of US$12.5 million

 

 

 

 
 
CHGI easy come, easy go on recent earnings pickup back to 1.09, however has had a recent history of teetering a buck....monitor forfooting in lower .90s
CHGI.OB China Carbon Graphite Group Releases First Quarter 2011 Results GlobeNewswire Tue, May 17

 

 

First Quarter 2011 Financial Highlights:

 

 

  • Revenue increased 137%, from $4.85 million in Q1 2010 to $11.46 million in Q1 2011
  • EBITDA improved 155% from $0.99 million in Q1 2010 to $2.52 million in Q1 2011
  • Net income grew 139%, from ($0.86 million) in Q1 2010 to $0.33 million in Q1 2011
  • Adjusted net income rose 91%, from $0.33 million in Q1 2010 to $0.63 million in Q1 2011
pe at 15...hmm
Market Cap: 21.03M
P/E (ttm): 15.83
EPS (ttm): 0.06
 
Less then 1/2 book another attraction....
Book Value Per Share (mrq): 2.06
Float very respectable
Shares Outstanding5: 22.13M
Float: 12.63M
 
Not forgetting the plant opening this summer to double capacity/revs............Mounting number of  catalysts....
 
 
 
BFAR for jumping back above .20 still.....closed at .19 again.......recall discussions...
Market Cap: 9.50M
P/E (ttm): 0.37
EPS (ttm): 0.51


 
 
 
 
 
Hearing JAMN down from  6range to 1s in 3days....notice turnaround yesterday afternoon.....watch any weakness, especially back near a buck...
AGEN up .06.....
 
 
 
 
Recall NTWK ran to nearly 2 on strong earnings  earlier in month......up .03 at1.61.....
 
 
 
 
CTCD down.16...
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Pennies:
 
 
Recall SFIO renewed upside on midday news yesterday....focus on pullback footing / consider then for buy/hold into next round of news?
 
