Wyndham Worldwide: Top Performing Stock In The Entire S & P 500 Since The 2009 Lows; Does It Still Have Room To Run

Five years after the bottom, on March 12, 2013, CNBC analyst Jim Cramer interviewed Wyndham Worldwide (NYSE:WYN) CEO Stephen Holmes on is show, "Mad Money," along with a follow-up segment the next day, summarizing the points covered in the interview. Throughout the interview and follow-up, Cramer offered praise for Wyndham. He complemented Wyndham's buyback program, which is one of the most aggressive of its kind. Stephen Holmes places a lot of value on returning capital to shareholders through dividends and buybacks. Cramer also showed appreciation for Wyndham's business model; allowing other operators to take charge of the hotel operations while Wyndham simply charges the operators to use its brand names. Wyndham is a very diversified hospitality company, and was described as having a lot of resilience. At the end of the interview, Cramer commented that he believes this stock still has a lot of room to run.

This was fascinating insight, shared about five years after the market's bottom.

Not only has Wyndham outperformed the S & P 500 by an incredibly wide margin, but Wyndham has also outperformed UPRO (a 3X leveraged bull ETF for the S & P 500) by a very wide margin as well.

Now as we approach the eight-year mark, I believe it is time to revisit this segment, and evaluate the circumstances today.

I was curious to see if today, nearly three years after Cramer's interview, if Wyndham still holds the title as 'best performing stock in the S & P 500 since the recession's bottom.' Upon my research, I haven't came across any stock that has surpassed Wyndham in this title, with the exception of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN). However, Regeneron was only added to the S & P 500 in April of 2013, long after the market's bottom, and about one month after Cramer's interview with Stephen Holmes. If you only consider stocks that were in the S & P 500 at the time of March 2009, it would appear that Wyndham still holds that supreme title today. Wyndham has been in the S & P 500 since April 2006.

But the news isn't all good for those who took Cramer's advice to buy WYN in March 2013. From March 2013 to Present, WYN underperformed the S & P 500 by more than 10%.

To counter Mr. Cramer's argument, it is my belief that over the next few decades, Wyndham is likely to underperform the S & P 500 and serve as a mediocre investment at best. While all of the points he raised in that interview were valid, there is one thing that deeply concerns me about Wyndham: Its timeshare segment. Wyndham was originally known as a hotel company, is now the largest timeshare company in the world. About half of its earnings and revenue comes from its timeshare segment. Thus far, Wyndham's timeshares have been vastly profitable. However, I do not believe this type of business is sustainable over the long-run. I am not basing this notion off of the numbers and statistics; I am a qualitative investor. I am basing this belief on simple, rational, common sense; any business needs its customers to survive, and the customers have clearly been dissatisfied. There are some cases where a business can survive with dissatisfied customers if they offer them lower prices, but that is not the case here; as their customers have suffered both financially and emotionally.

Timeshares have a terrible reputation, according to a vast majority of reviews from those who have experienced dealing with them first-hand. There are many reasons to dislike timeshares. Like a new car, they lose an incredible amount of value the moment you buy them and begin to drive. Only 10% of people successfully trade, exchange, or rent their timeshare. Their potential customers are lured into coming to their aggressive-sales presentations by being promised a free trip, free meals, etc. The presentations often last longer than originally promised, and the sales representatives have been known to give their potential customers a negative attitude when they decline to make an immediate purchase.

When you sell a lousy product or service...sooner or later, people will catch onto it and the business will die off. It may be taking longer than usual for this to happen with Wyndham's timeshares, but I believe over the long-run, demand for them will decline.

Some have argued that aging baby boomers will result in an increased demand for travel, but I believe they will seek that travel through other means; hotels.

While Wyndham's hotel and lodging segments are still solid, timeshares are the largest part of their business model, and also the most fragile.

If there was one company that will boast about being the best performer in the S & P 500 in future years to come, it would be a company that adds positive contribution to society. It would be unlikely that such a title would go to the world's biggest timeshare company with countless negative reviews from dissatisfied customers.