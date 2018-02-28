Please Note: Blog posts are not selected, edited or screened by Seeking Alpha editors.

Follow My Process Of Investing My 800K IRA In Blue Chip Dividend Growth Stocks: Part I

Summary

I retired from the federal government Dec 31, 2017.

I just finished the process of converting my Government 401K, the TSP to an IRA brokerage account.

IRA Account starts at 800K cash.  Target is roughly 40 positions purchased at 20 K each purchased in 2 10 K increments.

I retired at 51 from the federal government on December 31, 2017 after a fulfilling career in foreign policy/diplomacy.  I have a 58K pension and a non-retirement brokerage account that pays me 40K in dividends.  I also had a government 401K, the TSP with 800K which I cashed out and converted to a brokerage IRA.  Funds were available for trading in the new IRA for the first time today.

My ideal target is 40 positions of roughly 20K each.  I will try to buy half positions first at 10 K.  That process started today.

I bought:

200 Shares of MRK at $54.87

300 Share of T at $36.83

100 Shares of UPS at $105.79

75 Shares of SHPG at $128.57

150 shares of CVS at $68.41

225 Shares of SO at $43.30

I tried to follow B and H’s Mom’s advice of buying the best stocks available at the lowest prices.  I also paid attention to 5 year expected PEG’s per B and H. I will continue to do this.  If folks show interest I will continue to report on purchases.  

Disclosure: I am/we are long SO, CVS, T, SHPG, MRK, PFE, UPS.