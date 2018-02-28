Follow My Process Of Investing My 800K IRA In Blue Chip Dividend Growth Stocks: Part I

IRA Account starts at 800K cash. Target is roughly 40 positions purchased at 20 K each purchased in 2 10 K increments.

I just finished the process of converting my Government 401K, the TSP to an IRA brokerage account.

I retired at 51 from the federal government on December 31, 2017 after a fulfilling career in foreign policy/diplomacy. I have a 58K pension and a non-retirement brokerage account that pays me 40K in dividends. I also had a government 401K, the TSP with 800K which I cashed out and converted to a brokerage IRA. Funds were available for trading in the new IRA for the first time today.

My ideal target is 40 positions of roughly 20K each. I will try to buy half positions first at 10 K. That process started today.

I bought:

200 Shares of MRK at $54.87

300 Share of T at $36.83

100 Shares of UPS at $105.79

75 Shares of SHPG at $128.57

150 shares of CVS at $68.41

225 Shares of SO at $43.30

I tried to follow B and H’s Mom’s advice of buying the best stocks available at the lowest prices. I also paid attention to 5 year expected PEG’s per B and H. I will continue to do this. If folks show interest I will continue to report on purchases.