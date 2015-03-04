Alibaba's Customers Should File A Class Action Suit Too

The very first piece I submitted to Seeking Alpha, on November 25, 2014, was an article about Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) called "Alibaba Is No Cave of Wonders". Well actually, the original title was quite a bit worse than that, I actually called them the next Enron. Unfortunately, it wasn't accepted for publication, but if you are interested in reading that you'll find it in my Instablog by clicking on that link.

I'm not upset that it wasn't published, it was one of the stepping stones that's helped me get to this point. Now, less than six months later I have published 15 articles, am ranked in the top 50 authors here in pageviews in three categories, and have received an editor's pick for one of my most recent writeups. I'm hoping to reach a point where my articles will all go to the SA PRO service, and I try to find a way to make something more interesting for my readers every time a new article hits.

So no, I'm not upset. But I still can't stand Alibaba.

I do regret not being able to get in here early enough to warn you about them. And it's cool that there's this shareholder lawsuit going on right now. Don't fool yourself into thinking that you're going to get even a small fraction of what you've lost in the stock if you owned a lot though. Sorry, that's just not how these things work out.

I have been a part of a shareholder suit in the past, having been offered an incredible settlement of around $3.00 for my ownership of stock in Countrywide Financial Corp, which was absorbed into Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) after the 2008 financial meltdown. It's kind of a funny thing about that, I didn't actually lose money on CFC, as I had cost averaged as it fell. When BofA announced the takeover, I ended up walking away with an 80% gain. Still, I did not say no to my $3.00 dividend check.

I have more experience identifying bad investments now.

From a very early point I was noticing that there were major problems with the way the company was running it's smaller site, Aliexpress.com. As far as I can tell, they still run it that way. I have read the very popular argument time and again that Alibaba is only a service to connect buyers and sellers, and that they are in no way responsible for losses you take from a shady vendor there.

But oh my gosh, the pictures of everything look so amazing:

And check out those amazing prices!!

Allow me to tell you about my firsthand experiences with the site. I'm not sure if it was because I believed that I really was somehow getting a bargain, or if I was just curious to see if knock-off goods really were just being sold out of the back door of a legit factory and were actually 100% original quality. My shopping history shows that I have made 17 orders from various sellers there before I finally got to believing that there was no possibility of getting a good deal. I've bought:

These are actual seller photos from vendors I bought from.

Don't they look fantastic? I have purchased a Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) 64GB flash memory card, a Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY) Wii remote with rechargeable batteries and a recharging dock, an HDMI video switcher, a Sony (NYSE:SNE) Playstation 3 controller and charging stand, a Spigen (192440.KQ) Slim Armor shock protector for my cellphone, a USB Bluetooth receiver, two pairs of Nike (NYSE:NKE) Air Max 2013 running shoes, and at least one or two products I should probably not mention publicly.

But that phrase "You get what you pay for", wow has that never been more true. In fact, you get even less than you paid for, even with free shipping! The flywires on the red Nike shoes popped right out after the first wearing. The overall quality is awful, the materials are rigid and uncomfortable. And they were the wrong size. They look just like the real things, but they are worthless as running shoes. Might as well try running with cardboard boxes on your feet.

Every branded product was fake. All of them.

Every electronic device broke. Some never worked at all. The memory card ended up showing me it actually had just 2GB of space, but failed when I tried to write data to it. The HDMI switch had a bright red LED that lit up, but otherwise the switch did nothing. The Wii batteries have stopped charging and the sensors in the controllers are so unstable that it makes it look as if you have Parkinson's disease when you play. The phone protector didn't even fit around my phone properly. I'm pretty sure that if I dropped it, it would offer zero protection to me.

Do you know what the failure rate is for U.S. sold major electronics? It's less than a tiny fraction of 1%. The bogus goods sold on Aliexpress represent a 100% failure rate to me. That's absurd. Even when I went into these transactions fully expecting to walk out with a polished turd, I was surprised that the quality control could possibly be so poor.

I am convinced now that every single thing sold there is fake, or ultra low quality. You see photos on there of huge warehouses of goods, but I bet most of it is made out of someone's kitchen. Forget it; I gave them a baker's dozen of second chances, and it's over. There is no real buyer protection either. If you so much as acknowledge that your package arrived, it's over, you own it. No refund for you.

If enough negative feedback starts to show up on a vendor page, they'll just shut down their storefront and open a new one. I'm never giving them another cent.

Aliexpress customers would be entirely within their right to launch a class action suit of their own.

There is simply no chance that Alibaba is unaware of these issues. And the companies I mentioned who's brand names I mentioned are being tarnished by these goods; I bet they're thinking of launching lawsuits of their own. Alibaba may claim that they are just a conduit to connect people, but so was the Silk Road, and the government did a pretty fine job of shutting them down. I actually saw a vendor on the main Alibaba site selling an entire drum of Dextroamphetamine at one time, so they aren't as far removed as you might think.

Deep breaths, Matthew. Deep breaths. Bear with me everyone, the best part of this article is coming up. I already know a whole bunch of you are sitting there thinking I deserved all of this frustration, and yes, I absolutely did. I had to prove it to myself for some reason. Plus the suffering I went through has brought up some fantastic talking points that I think a lot of the investment world is missing.

In spite of all of these issues, this is not Alibaba's largest future problem.

Normally, I get in here and I start pulling out financial data, revenue growth and debt levels and all that boring math stuff. But you know, I did that last time and it didn't get me in the door. And on top of that, the current lawsuit is all about the company misleading the public with their accounting statements. Which is something I tried to warn you about last year!

So instead, I'm going to tell you some things I know about Macroeconomics. Natural supply and demand, and finite resources are what will be this company's undoing.

Aliexpress is only a small portion of where Alibaba obtains revenues. My complaints about their sellers are virtually meaningless to Alibaba. They make much more money through their large distributor network, and through TaoBao.com, which is the Chinese version of what Aliexpress is. Except with even less quality control and more brand theft. For all of the complaints I had about Aliexpress, Taobao has the same issues many times over.

There is a paradoxical economic problem that comes along with being financially successful.

Have you ever considered why the Chinese, and other countries copy these famous brands? It's not just because the people there can't afford them. It's because those goods are known worldwide for offering superior quality. And as more money is made by individuals in China, the invisible hand of capitalism is going to step in and increase demand for the real things.

Yes, in the end it will be Alibaba's own huge number of individual sellers that brings them down, because they won't be able to keep selling poorly made fakes to their local customers. Either new high-quality Chinese brands will emerge, or they will be forced to distribute the already established brands that we love. Competition will force those vendors to consolidate, or start searching for new markets to sell in.

But they're not going to be selling them to us; we will already have been burned enough in the past to avoid shopping there by that time, be savvy enough to save on shipping and buy the products domestically, or the government will simply have long since forced Aliexpress offline.

That is what allowing your vendors to mistreat your customers does to your brand, and that is why Alibaba will fail.

Lawyers, when you do get around to starting the new class action, could you send me a claim form? I'd like to get my next $3.00 check please.