Useless Board members!

Yahoo! Never seen a more sorry sad state of affairs than this former tech darling!



My question has always been...how do these sorry retards keep on getting these positions? I mean really...well, I know why...but really?



So, this blog is dedicated to these morons. Feel free to add your nominations and let this be the online blog of shame for these irresponsible millionaires!



Here is Yahoo's board..





Roy Bostock, board member since 2003 and chairman since 2008. He was CEO of advertising firm D'Arcy Masius Benton & Bowles from 1999 to 2000, and chairman of Northwest Airlines from 2007 to 2008. Currently vice chairman of Delta Air Lines Inc. He was criticized for passing up the chance to sell Yahoo to Microsoft in 2008.

Jerry Yang is a co-founder of the company, and has been on the board since 1995. Was CEO from 2007 to 2009, when he stepped down in response to shareholder anger over the refusal to sell the company to Microsoft Corp.

Patti Hart has been a board member since 2010 and is the CEO of International Game Technology Inc., a maker of slot machines and other casino equipment. Previously, she was CEO of Pinnacle Systems Inc., a maker of video editing equipment, and of ExciteAtHome, an Internet service provider.

Sue James has been a board member since 2010. She's a retired partner with accounting firm Ernst & Young LLP.

Vyomesh Joshi has been a board member since 2005 and is executive vice president of Hewlett-Packard Co.'s printer group.

David Kenny has been a board member since April. He's the president of Akamai Technologies Inc., which helps Web companies stream movies and deliver big files over the Internet. He was CEO of Digitas Inc., a marketing firm, from 1997 to 2007.

Arthur Kern became a board member in 1996, making him the longest-serving director apart from Yang. Before joining, he founded and ran a company that owned commercial radio stations.

Brad Smith is the CEO of Intuit Inc., the maker of TurboTax software. He's been on Yahoo's board since 2010.

Gary Wilson is a partner in a private equity firm, Manhattan Pacific Partners. He preceded Bostock as chairman of Northwest Airlines, serving on that board from 1989 to 2007. Before that, he was the chief financial officer of Walt Disney Co. He's been on Yahoo's board since 2001.

