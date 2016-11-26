Real Time Monthly Dividend and Income Tracker

Would you like the convenience of being able to match your monthly dividend income to your monthly expenses?

Many Seeking Alpha readers, followers and subscribers have requested such a tool and now I'm glad to make it available to you.

You can even use this tool to track any type of regular monthly income such as Social Security, pensions, annuities, or net income from salary if you're still working, in addition to monthly dividend income.

Simply enter your ticker symbols and share counts, typing over my placeholders, into the month-sectors in which your company pays its dividends.

You can visit Yahoo Finance or Google Finance, enter your stock ticker and find the months that your company pays its quarterly dividend. Once found, enter your ticker and share amounts you own in the appropriately labeled month-sectors.

For instance, if your company pays quarterly in January, just enter that ticker and share counts in the January, April, July and October sectors.

If you company is a monthly payer, paying a dividend every month, simply enter it and the share count in each of the twelve labeled month-sectors and place a "Y" in column E for that ticker.

Start Your Engines

Once you've input your portfolio tickers and share counts, everything else is on autopilot for you. All of my algorithms that I've built into this live, real-time application will be sourcing your annual dividend rate for you and automatically updating that dividend rate whenever the company gives you a raise.

Column G will automatically display your monthly income from each of your portfolio constituents. This will also update in real time for you whenever a change occurs in the dividend rate.

Equal Weight Your Income To Reduce Risk To Portfolio Income

Also updated in real time, will be the percentage of your income derived from each of your investments on a monthly basis, always summing to 100% on the total line above each month-sector.

You can use this information interactively to help you plan future investments and keep your constituents balanced to provide you with equal dollars and percentages of investment income. This will help enormously in reducing overall portfolio income risk.

Structure Your Dividend Income To Pay The Bills

You can use this tool as a budgeting device that helps you match your dividend income with expenditures in retirement. Once you've done your due diligence on a company and decide you'd like to be a shareholder, you can plug in that company's ticker into this tool and see if it meets your criteria for dividend income management. Try entering different tickers and different share amounts and see how easy it is to build your portfolio and match your income with outgo.

As an example, say you wanted to have your Con Edison stock (NYSE:ED) pay your electric bill for you. Let's assume your electric bill costs $300 quarterly. Scroll to the March sector, a month that ED pays its dividend. Experiment with the share count to see how many shares you'd need to buy to derive $300 in quarterly income in ED dividends.

I won't hold you in suspense. If you enter 448 shares for ED, you'll find it will yield you $300.16 in dividend income as of this writing, enough to pay your electric bill in full, each quarter throughout the year.

To learn more about this new Real Time Monthly Dividend and Income Tracker, please go here:

Real Time Monthly Dividend and Income Tracker

Monitor Your Portfolio Income For Dry Powder

On your own schedule, open this Real Time Monthly Dividend Tracker and at a glance, you'll always know how much dividend income is about to be received and when. The dividend pay date is noted in column I. This feature will help you plan your next investments or reinvestments and help determine how many shares you can buy.

Would You Like to Participate in Strong Income Growth and Market-Beating Capital Appreciation?

The more you use this tool you will discover the large data set it presents to you. I hope you find it easy, useful and productive in your investment endeavors.

You can see all of my other stock market investing tools here:

safeseller2.ecrater.com/c/2035091/stock-...

