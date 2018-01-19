For those of us in need of filling in all the holes and gaps in our retirement plans to meet our spending needs, 2018 was the start of something big.

We started out the New Year with a bang!

Everything was new again. Especially the new dividends that hit our accounts, along with some new dividend raises to sweeten the pot.

All of these new dividends and new raises will provide us with more bang for our bucks as we look ahead to the new year.

Though portfolio value lagged the broad market's advance the first two weeks, we played a good game of catch-up Wednesday with our .69% advance.

But you all know by now, that is of very secondary importance to us dividend growth investors. Our primary concern centers around the dividends our companies pay us, and how much they increase those dividends.

Social Security, And Pensions, And Dividends, Oh My!

Three Legged Retirement Stool

All of us can count on Social Security as our foundation of guaranteed income in retirement. Old or young, this income source will be there for us. It should be considered one leg of your retirement stool. I look at it as our fixed income segment, meaning we don't really need bonds if we don't want to buy bonds.

And don't forget, bonds never increase the amount of interest they pay. In contrast, Social Security is indexed to inflation. Though increases in those benefit checks have been quite small recently, a 2% increase was instituted in checks going out this month (or credited to your checking account electronically).

It will serve as a dependable, reliable income source for us and our spouses.

If you have a pension coming to you, consider it the second leg of the stool.

The third leg of the stool for the rest of us will be our dividend income.

Our Primary Concern

Our primary concern is, and always will be, the dependable delivery of dividends that will enable our spending in retirement. We know that we'll not only have enough income from our dividends, but we'll have more than enough to meet our needs. This is because we buy stocks with long histories of increasing the dividend, larger than the inflation rate.

Here's a chart that displays what we've received in the Fill-The-Gap Portfolio, just since the beginning of the year and covers a two week period.

Fill-The-Gap Portfolio, Dividend Update

January 2 Through January 16, 2018





The above chart shows the portfolio constituents that paid us a dividend, their ticker symbols, number of shares we currently own, the dividend amount per share we received, the increase (if any) that they paid, the percentage increase this raise translates to, and the dollar amount of dividends received from each stock as well as total dividends paid to us so far this month.

In just the first two weeks of this new year, the FTG Portfolio has collected dividends from eight out of our 21 holdings. This means that 38% of our constituents have already made payments to us.

We have been the beneficiaries of two dividend increases already. A really big one came from our document management company, Iron Mountain (IRM). They increased the dividend by 6.81%.

The other increase over this two week period came from our steady eddy monthly dividend company, Realty Income (O). The increase was .24%. This company increases the dividend in small increments every few months.

The total dividends we collected the last two weeks came to $1726.54.

Good Start To The New Year

As we continue to keep our focus on the side of the ledger that is most important to us, we've made a strong start in our dividend collections as well as dividend increases for this brand new year.

To Our New And Our Long-Standing Followers

Here's to another great year in dividend growth!

Author's note: Should you be interested in reading any of my other articles detailing various strategies to enhance your returns on a dividend growth portfolio, you will find them here.

As always, I look forward to your comments, discussion, and questions. Have rising interest rate rises given you the jitters? Has poor REIT performance shaken you out of your stocks and out of your convictions? Are you able to run counter to the crowd to grab accidentally high yield opportunities or do you prefer more staid, reliable dividend names? Please let me know how you approach these situations in your own portfolio and how you arrive at your decisions.

Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended.

