More Analysts Jump Aboard The CenturyLink Train

The parade of analysts jumping on board the CenturyLink (CTL) train is growing and gathering steam.

In its 4th quarter letter for its Opportunity Equity fund, Miller Value Partners noted it took new positions in a pair of telecom stocks as part of its bargain hunt: CenturyLink and Discovery Communications (DISCA)

With a dividend yield approaching 13% at CenturyLink,

the main question is whether this yield is secure, and we believe the answer is yes." Miller says, In a dire market for regional fixed-line companies, CenturyLink brought in solid management via Level 3 and is in a much better position than its peers."

Even if the stock doesn't appreciate, an annualized 13% return should beat the market, but "we think the stock is worth closer to $30 though." (That's 68% upside).

That's a lot of upside potential. This is the second analyst in a matter of days that's singing the same tune.

Synergies from the Level 3 merger should bear fruit over the next several quarters. As we patiently wait to bear witness to that fruit, we gratefully cash those bounteous dividend checks, one dividend at a time.

Disclaimer: Past performance is no guarantee of future success.

Any stocks used in this presentation were for demonstration purposes only and do not constitute a recommendation to purchase. Do your own due diligence and consult your financial adviser and tax specialist.

Thanks for reading. Interested in more dividend strategies and ideas?

I run Retire 1 Dividend At A Time to help investors stay focused on their portfolio income and long-term goals.

My promise to you: With every exclusive article, email, instant-text and chat, I'll help guide you to:

Increased income for retirement, one dividend at-a-time.

Under-valued stocks for a greater margin of error and higher capital appreciation.

Methods to safely diversify your portfolio.

Strategies to build, grow and protect your income for retirement.

Start your free two-week trial today to get started on the next step of your investing journey!