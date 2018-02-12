AT&T Ponders Offering IPO Of Minority Stake In DirectTV

AT&T Explores IPO As A Way To Reduce Debt

AT&T Inc. (T) announced that it is exploring an initial public offering (NYSEARCA:IPO) of a minority interest in its Latin America entertainment services business, DIRECTV Latin America. This will most likely occur in the first half of 2018. The company has confidentially filed a registration statement with U.S. regulators.

Though the filing is evidence of its intent, no assurance can be given that this IPO will in fact be completed.

In a brief announcement, the company says it's looking at floating a stake in its Latin American entertainment unit in the first half of this year.

It had reportedly been considering such a move since at least last fall; an IPO of the assets would provide funds for debt repayment as the company looks forward to an expensive buyout of Time Warner.

Planning Last Fall

Back in October of 2017, AT&T was considering a possible public offering of its Latin American pay TV assets, Bloomberg reported, in a move that would provide funds to pay down debt as the company works to swallow Time Warner (TWX).

Reuters had reported last September that the company was considering a move that could bring $8B, against debt that would balloon to $180B after the takeover.

A source told Bloomberg that the public market might value the business at $8B-$10B depending on exactly which assets were included in the share offering.

AT&T's not thought to be floating its pay TV business in Mexico, a country where it's been investing more heavily in wireless operations.

Dealing Head-On With The Debt Load

For those investors concerned that T was taking on too much debt to consummate the Time Warner deal, this is an indication that AT&T is taking that concern head-on. It will not allow itself to be in a position where the acquisition would cause free cash flow to decline, such that it would threaten the growth of its dividend to shareholders.

