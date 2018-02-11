Feeling A Little Bipolar, Are We?

Market Got You Down?

Has the market got you down one moment, and up the next? Feeling a little bipolar these days?

Bipolar- "Bipolar disorder was formerly called manic depression. It is a form of major affective disorder, or mood disorder, defined by manic or hypomanic episodes (changes from one's normal mood accompanied by high energy states). Bipolardisorder is a serious condition."

Notice I didn't say feeling down one day, then feeling elated the next day. That's because the markets have been changing direction intraday, by hundreds if not thousands of points, within the course of the same day, day after day. It's hard to know which way is up anymore.

Vanquish Depression: Make Volatility Your Friend

If you haven't yet made volatility your friend, it's time to introduce you to the benefits of the fear index.

Instead of being the whipping boy to the whims of the marketplace, there are tools available to help us not only navigate this new volatile environment, but also help us profit from it.

In Monday's trade, as I expected and publicly predicted here on Seeking Alpha, the fear on the street continued and deepened as the day wore on. The Volatility index, otherwise known as the VIX, spiked 96.5%. Yes, you read that correctly. In fact, this index indicated tremendous complacency among investors for most of last year, languishing around a reading of 9.8. Monday it reached as high as 46, up 115%, more than doubling in one trading day, from last Friday to Monday. It has now more than tripled from a few days ago when the market was ambling, merrily on its way to higher and higher daily records.

Blood In The Streets

At one point, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down more than 1600 points, to 23,924. We haven't witnessed this degree of volatility and fear since the market meltdown of the financial crisis of 2008-2009.

This 2700 point drop in the Dow, and similar fall in the S&P 500 index, translates to an intraday 10.1% correction. I predicted this fall in values on Friday as well and mentioned that for value investors and income investors, we needed to prepare our watch lists for opportunistic buying. Our time was approaching to strike while the iron was hot and capture higher yield and income.

More Recent Action

Recent charts of the major stock indices actually look like this on an intraday basis. That means, over the course of one trading day alone, the Dow and the S&P 500 index actually have approximated the extreme ups and downs pictured above, many times each day!

Tuesday of this week, the roller coaster ride resumed as the Dow fell 500 points at the open, climbed back a few hundred, fell back again, only to finally close up 576 on the day. Is your stomach queasy yet?

Wednesday, the Dow Jones Industrials opened lower by about 20 points, then tried a follow-through from Tuesday, climbing around 330 points, then proceeded to fall 400 points again. Since around 1 P.M. it attempted another stab into positive territory, up 138 points as of 3:15 P.M.

Thursday, we had our second 1000 or more point drop in one week's time, then Friday we closed up 330 points.

This play by play was brought to you in an effort to emphasize that for the time being at least volatility is back.

Wednesday Dow Jones Action





XIV, Inverse Volatility ETN

For more than a year, investors who saw the trend of low volatility and acted upon it, made fortunes using an ETN with the ticker symbol (XIV). This is an ETN that re-prices at the end of each day. As long as volatility declined, then stayed low, investor in this ETN made lots of money.

It was a great ride for all of 2017 as the price of this ETN went from around $35 all the way up to $140.

While the VIX, which measures volatility in the market, traveled in a range of 14 down to 9 for most of the year, this opposite, inverse IXV ETN was coining money for investors. The less volatile the market, the more money investors made.

That tide changed dramatically last week. As the Dow Jones was losing 600 points, then 666 points, then 1600 points intraday Monday, volatility returned with a vengeance. The VIX climbed from 9 to 46 in a matter of days. The inverse XIV took a dramatic tumble each day, falling from more than $140 per unit to only $6.19 on Wednesday afternoon. By Friday it had touched $5.14, closing at $5.38. Investors who bought at the recent high just a few days ago have now lost more than 96% of their investment.

There's More

As if this were not bad enough, this ETN, according to its set-up, can go into negative territory. So, if you invested $10,000 in this ETN at the highs, you'd be out $9600 today with only $400 remaining of your original investment.

Now, if volatility continues trending higher, or fellow investors in the ETN get nervous and bail out of their positions, the price of this ETN could go into negative territory.

If it went to -10, for instance, and you wished to sell your units, you would not only have lost your $10,000 investment, you'd still owe about $700 additional on your 71 units originally bought.

Now, this ETN and others that operate similarly, are contemplating shutting their doors and shutting down the funds. If they do so, any investors still holding units will be completely wiped out without any hope of recouping their investments in the future if volatility settles down.

By Friday, this ETN declared an accelerated event, and gave notice that in the next few days, trading would stop completely, and any remaining investors would be paid out using a complicated formula. Volume has been running double or more its usual daily trading volume as investors desperately dump their shares to salvage what they can before the doors close permanently on this ETN.

Talk about adding insult to injury. This is why daily inverse ETFs and ETNs which re-price daily are so dangerous and should be approached with the greatest of caution, even by experienced investors.

This sudden spike in volatility could not have been anticipated quickly enough to get out of the way of the oncoming volatility train.

Cautious Approach

The cautious approach here would be to layer in very slowly, small-sizing your purchases. Letting it all hang out at once, going whole-hog in any one name or many names is not recommended.

By going small and starting small entry positions, we leave dry powder remaining if prices go lower still.

Lower prices, if they occur from here, will only represent better opportunities to enhance and average higher our yields and increase our income accordingly.





Sure, the Dow lost 4.1% in market value last week. Yep, it lost another 5% intraday on Monday giving us that 10% correction I saw coming.Yes, it was the worst market performance in the last many years. Investors who hold their overall portfolio value in the highest esteem felt like this at the close last Friday. Monday only compounded the feeling!

By contrast, investors who have sat on the sidelines for quite some time, waiting for a decent pull-back in order to put money to work, felt like this:

Value & Income Investors

Investors focused on picking up bargains in order to buy value and increase their yield and income for retirement were totally elated. Now was their chance! 10% market corrections don't come along very often. 10% correction confirmations, which happened with the 1100 Dow drop on Thursday, in the course of one week, happen even less frequently. Many investors have been waiting a long time to put money to work. The time has finally arrived.













The catalysts for the market's downward adjustment were two-fold.

Average Salaries Rise 2.9%

Friday's report that average salaries had risen 2.9% convinced investors that inflation was just around the corner. After all, if companies are forced to finally pay higher wages, it means that employers feel pressure to raise salaries to attract and retain employees. Higher salaries normally translate to higher prices economy-wide since labor costs, for most companies, consist of the highest costs involved in their operations.

Inflation expectations drive bond buyers' expectations and they demand higher rates to compensate them for the risks of higher inflation. This was evident in the ten year treasury bond's rise to 2.85%.

The 2.1% to 2.5% ten year range that we all played successfully for a long time was off the table, perhaps for good.

Inflation Expectations Rise

Higher salaries filter through to overall economy-wide inflation. Inflation expectations drive bond buyers' expectations and they demand higher rates to compensate them for the risks of higher inflation. This was evident in the ten year treasury bond's rise to 2.85%.

That 2.1% to 2.5% ten year range that we all played successfully for a long time could be a thing of the past.

As rates on bonds rise, equities become less attractive, especially to investors seeking income. When bond yield start giving some real competition to dividend yields on stocks, some investors cash in their equities and buy bonds.

Last week I counseled:

If the downtrend continues, income investors attracted to the developing higher yields based solely on share-price contraction would do well to sharpen their pencils and get their watch list in order for the good buying opportunities ahead."





From FOMO to FOLA

FOMO to FOLA- This week, the Fear Of Missing Out turned quickly to Fear Of Losing it All.

Until very recently, this is what was driving the markets inexorably higher, setting new records almost daily. Investors kept hoping for a pause in this great ride so they could get on, too. They feared they'd miss out on the riches their neighbors were earning, just by being invested in the markets.

Since the election of our new president, this is what FOMO looked like:





Notice the red circle on the right at the top? See the blue line pointing decidedly lower? That's a panic fault line. The Dow fell nearly 600 points over two consecutive days last week, the biggest decline in a long time. Then the Dow Lost 666 additional points on Friday and 1500 more points intraday Monday, making it the worst week for the markets in the last two years. Fear of missing out turned quickly to fear of losing it all.

Income Investors, Rejoice!

If you invest for income, rejoice! We've quickly achieved a 10% correction in the markets. There are many great yield opportunities you can grab now. Imagine all the better bargains to come if the market falls another 5%!

The same thing happened this year with Bitcoin. It rose to $20,000 per shiny coin because everyone and his barber developed a serious case of "fear of missing out". Then it collapsed on Friday to just $9079, less than half its FOMO high, just weeks ago. Monday, it fell 14% further to just $7099.

I tried my best in various blogs last month to warn anyone entertaining thoughts of accumulating some of these shiny coins at $20,000 each to stay far away. A classical melt-up bubble was readily apparent. And now, those investors who ventured in anyway have lost nearly 2/3 of their capital in just a couple of weeks. This was gambling, not investing, plain and simple. I'm sorry if I've offended anyone who put money into crypto currencies. I'm just trying to keep it real.

The REITs React To Increasing Interest Rates

The REITs, like all equities and asset classes, are not immune to these tides.

Notice how one year ago, when rates were lower, the yield (orange line) on the Vanguard REIT ETF, which holds many of the favorite REITs held by income investors, was down to 3.65% as the price was rising (blue line).

One year later, we have rates rising. The ten year treasury bond closed up 5 basis points, to a yield of 2.77%. This big rise in rates from the existing 2%-2.5% range is driving fear into the hearts of bond and stock investors. It has consequently caused the price of most REITs to fall precipitously. At the same time, the yields have risen dramatically. Look at the orange yield line on the right, circled in red. This ETF is now yielding 4.52%, almost one percent higher than a year ago.

For investors who have long been on the sidelines, waiting patiently to put money to work at cheaper prices and higher yields, the fever of FOMO has broken. Some investors are now rushing out. The fear of losing it all is the new trend.

FOMO Transitions To FOLA

Rising interest rates saw the ten year treasury close Friday with a yield of 2.85%, up another 8 basis points. 3% now seems baked in, and with another 3 rate increases promised this year by the Fed, we're probably looking at 3.25% in the not too distant future.

This is the major reason that FOMO turned into "Run for the hills" Friday, pushing the Dow down another 666 points. That contributed to an 1100 point loss for the week. With Monday's action compounding the damage, this was the worst Dow performance in the last nine years.





This one week, 4.1% loss of market value accompanied by an additional 5% sell-off Monday was enough to convince many investors to take their chips off the table. The panic that ensued spread to all corners of the market and most investors got caught up in it.

The night before this crack developed, I warned my subscribers that we were about to experience tremors like this and now would be a great time to get our watch lists ready. I sent them my updated watch list with price targets, dividend rates and dividend yield price points. As other investors panicked, we got one of our orders from our watch list executed. We were able to snag a 7.5% yield on an excellent, strong, monthly dividend payer that had declined 26% from its 52 week high. Instead of getting the low 5.29% yield that investors got on this name last year, we got a 7.50% yield, which represented 41.5% more yield and 41.5% more income.

Monday afternoon we sent out a revised target entry price watch list to our subscribers. Why pay more than you have to? If we can gain further advantage from the panic in investors' eyes, why not enhance our yields and income further.

The faster they run, the more the prices of REITs decline. The faster they run away, the closer I get to my target entry prices and limit orders. The closer I get to a higher dividend payday. I use the Real Time Portfolio Tracker to stay on top of my investments and on top of all these juicy developing deals.

