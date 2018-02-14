Is The Coast Clear? Don't Get Too Comfortable

Still feeling queasy?

If you're an income investor, you shouldn't be feeling ill. I hope you are being filled with the excitement of anticipation as your watch list candidates march closer to your target prices.

Why should Monday be any different than the week prior? To start off the week, the tug of war between the bulls and bears resumed. The roller coaster was in full evidence, once again. Tuesday was more of the same.

All major market gauges managed solid closes in the green.

So did the Fill-The-Gap Portfolio.

Fill-The-Gap Portfolio Close, February 12, 2018





The Coast: Is It Clear?

This positive follow-through from last Friday's positive close could be signalling that the coast is clear. Dow Jones futures were trading up 123 points, or .50% ahead of this morning's inflation report. If we close higher today, it will make four positive closes in a row. Sentiment may be turning constructive once again. Perhaps that second test of the 10% correction last week was definitive. Time will tell. Don't get too cozy here.

8:50 A.M. Wednesday upate:

Headline inflation came in at +.5%, higher than the .3% expected. Dow futures are plunging once again, down 312 points, or 1.22%. Ten year treasury is up 4 basis points, now yielding 2.87%. We're getting closer to that magic 3.0% yield that should kick the markets lower while they're down. Don't get comfortable, don't get cute. Layering in, in small bites will get you higher yields and preserve dry powder if prices go still lower. You'll then capture still higher yield.





The best weapon that investors can include in their arsenal, to protect them from irrational acts is a Real Time Portfolio Tracker to keep them in touch with their portfolios in real time. Instead of panicking, the investor can get a quick read on his investments and look for bargains that can easily increase his income, just like we did on Friday.

Takeaway

As income investors, we're not fixated on the daily price changes within our portfolio. Our fixation is on the ability of our companies to pay dividends, and the inclination of their managements to pay them out to us and grow them greater than the inflation rate. This is what preserves our buying power.

Most of our constituents closed higher the last three days of trading. In the meantime, two of our watch list candidates moved in the right direction; down, continuing to move closer to our target prices. Once they hit those targets, our limit orders will be executed at the target prices communicated our subscribers, last week. This will cause our annual portfolio income to rise, once again.

Bit, by bit, one dividend at a time, we inch closer to our annual retirement income goals.

Disclaimer: Past performance is no guarantee of future success.

Any stocks used in this presentation were for demonstration purposes only and do not constitute a recommendation to purchase. Do your own due diligence and consult your financial adviser and tax specialist.

