Upside Earnings Surprise Sends This Telco's Stock Soaring
Dividend Growth Investing, Portfolio Strategy, Value
Contributor Since 2013
Feel free to email me with any questions you may have at:
geoschneider@hotmail.com
Aside from free articles available to the general public, additional early-access, value-added ideas and deep-dive articles are offered to paid subscribers on my premium newsletter platform, "Retirement: One Dividend At A Time" . This exclusive RODAT Portfolio has performed even better than my popular FTG Portfolio, with higher dividend income growth and greater capital appreciation.
I'll be happy to send you subscription information and a couple of free, exclusive articles so you can judge for yourself if my service is for you.
We now offer three subscription tier levels, all very affordable, one for every pocketbook.
Just send me your email address and I'll send you all the information you need to decide if my service is suitable for you. Send your email to:
geoschneider@hotmail.com
If you are interested in any of my very popular and easy to use digital utility solutions to add to your investing tool box to improve your investment outcomes, please visit my site:
http://safeseller2.ecrater.com
You'll find elegant applications that make it simple for you to track your portfolio in real time, make a watch list to follow in real time, track your dividend income and growth, and other applications. These applications will allow you to set alerts at prices you choose in order to obtain the yield and income that you want. They function as real time trade assistants and will improve your investment performance. You can even mirror the successful FTG Portfolio with "My FTG Mirror Calculator", and subscribers can mirror the premium subscriber portfolio with "MY RODAT Mirror Calculator" if they wish to emulate the out performance we've achieved in capital and income growth.
I am a retired clinical psychologist, and administrator and owner of a rehabilitation clinic we founded 40 years ago. For over 55 years I have managed several portfolios composed of investments accumulated over our professional careers. Since the financial crisis of 2008, I have employed specialized, customized dividend growth strategies aimed at enhancing and growing a dividend income stream.
Since December 24, 2014, I have demonstrated on Seeking Alpha the ongoing construction and portfolio management of the Fill-The-Gap Portfolio aimed at highlighting strategies investors may utilize to close the gap between an average Social Security benefit and the much greater costs faced in retirement.
This portfolio has outperformed all of the broad market indexes by a very wide margin, growing dividend income and total portfolio value consistently while the broader indexes struggle in negative territory all year.
Let me show you how to build and grow your portfolio and dividend income, step by step, towards a comfortable and secure retirement.
Feel free to email me with any questions you may have at:
geoschneider@hotmail.com
We weren't surprised when CenturyLink (CTL) delivered such good earnings for the most recent quarter. But the market was. And it is this surprise that caused shares to soar 11.2% in the after hours market Wednesday afternoon. Thursday, shares closed at $19.13, ahead 9%.
CenturyLink has long been a constituent of the Fill-The-Gap Portfolio.
We maintained faith in our convictions all along, knowing that the acquisition of Level 3 Communications (LVLT) would pay off big time for CTL. It was only a matter of time and patience that was required to hold our shares in the face of all the naysayers who were counseling others to dump their shares in this big telecommunications company.
CenturyLink Report: Fourth Quarter And Full year 2017 Results
- Completed acquisition of Level 3 Communications (Level 3), positioning CenturyLink as the second largest domestic communications provider serving global enterprise customers, with 2017 pro forma annual revenue of more than $24 billion.
- Increased network scale and enhanced product and services portfolio enables CenturyLink to better meet the connectivity and managed services needs of customers.
- Expect 2018 Adjusted EBITDA to be higher than 2017 pro forma Adjusted EBITDA.
- Anticipate 2018 Free Cash Flow after Dividends of $850 million to $1.05 billion.
CenturyLink Highlights From The Report
- The reported results on a consolidated basis include two months of Level 3's financial performance, as CenturyLink closed the Level 3 acquisition1 on Nov. 1, 2017.
- Consolidated total revenue was $5.323 billion for fourth quarter 2017, compared to $4.289 billion for fourth quarter 2016 and $17.66 billion for full year 2017 compared to $17.47 billion for full year 2016.
- Consolidated diluted earnings per share was $1.26 for fourth quarter 2017, compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.08 for fourth quarter 2016. Excluding special items2 in fourth quarter 2017, the diluted earnings per share was $0.18. Fourth quarter special items included a recognized tax benefit of $1.1 billion from the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, along with $222 million of acquisition and integration-related expenses. For more information on consolidated operating results, see the attachments to this release.
Glen F. Post, III, CenturyLink chief executive officer, said,
2017 was a year of significant transformation for CenturyLink. The sale of our data centers and colocation business followed by the acquisition of Level 3 Communications (LVLT) positions CenturyLink as a leading global networking company. This strategic combination brings significant scale, enhances our products and services portfolio, and improves our long-term financial flexibility.
Post concluded,
We are focused on the successful integration of our businesses and improving our customer experience through simplification and automation while achieving our targeted $975 million in annualized run rate cash savings."
Jeff Storey, CenturyLink president and chief operating officer, added,
With this combination, CenturyLink is now better positioned to meet the needs of our customers and drive long-term shareholder return. We have organized and integrated our sales, operations and service teams to meet the specific needs of our customers - from consumers to small businesses to the largest global enterprises in the world. We are continuing to invest to meet the needs of our customers and to provide them with an improved digital experience."
- Revenues grew 24% Y/Y to $5.323B, lifting the company to a 1% gain for the full year, boosted by very healthy results in a business segment that's added Level 3 Communications.
- Results include two months of Level 3 performance. On a pro forma basis (assuming Level 3 acquisition and selling data centers/co-location had wrapped Jan. 1, 2016), revenue was flat at $6B, and EBITDA was flat on an adjusted and unadjusted basis, while capex dropped to $829M from $1.25B.
- Revenue by segment: Business, $3.73B (up 42%); Consumer, $1.4B (down 5.7%).
- Cash, equivalents and marketable securities were $551M as of Dec. 31.
- For 2018, it's guiding to EBITDA of $8.75B-$8.95B (vs. consensus for $8.86B), free cash flow (before dividends) of $3.15B-$3.35B, and dividends of $2.3B, as well as capex about 16% of revenue and a full-year effective income tax rate of about 25%.
Fill-The-Gap Portfolio Close, February 15, 2018
Your Takeaway
When your analysis indicates a positive outcome to company revenues and earnings as a result of an acquisition, sometimes you need to run against the crowd. Often, maintaining an opinion opposite to the marketplace can be wearing. However, sticking with your convictions, when based on fact and analysis, can save you a lot of capital and preserve your dividend income flow.
Disclaimer: Past performance is no guarantee of future success.
Any stocks used in this presentation were for demonstration purposes only and do not constitute a recommendation to purchase. Do your own due diligence and consult your financial adviser and tax specialist.
Thanks for reading. Interested in more dividend strategies and ideas?
I run Retire 1 Dividend At A Time to help investors stay focused on their portfolio income and long-term goals.
My promise to you: With every exclusive article, email, instant-text and chat, I'll help guide you to:
- Increased income for retirement, one dividend at-a-time.
- Under-valued stocks for a greater margin of error and higher capital appreciation.
- Methods to safely diversify your portfolio.
- Strategies to build, grow and protect your income for retirement.
You're invited to take a two-week free trial to get started on the next step of your investing journey!
Disclosure: I am/we are long CTL.