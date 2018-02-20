This Retail REIT Is Not A Zombie On The Way To The Grave

Brick and mortar is not dead! Kimco Realty Corp. (KIM) is not a zombie company.

Despite all the rumors, the prognostication by some analysts that real brick and mortar stores are on the decline and on their way to the graveyard, Kimco Realty just injected a dose of realty to deflate this wrong-headed notion.

On the back of a very strong earnings report last Thursday, Kimco stock rose 3%, then another 2% in the after hours trade.

Kimco Realty: Q4 FFO of $0.38 in-line.

Rental revenue of $310.63M (+6.0% Y/Y) beats by $12.71M.

10-Year Record High Leasing Volume Drives Strong Operating Results -

- Occupancy Nearing All-Time High -

- Board Authorizes $300 Million Share Repurchase Program -

Now, here's a company that knows when to buy back its own shares. Instead of following the crazy model found so often of buying shares back at their highs, Kimco is making the smart decision to buy at prices 40% below those of last year. This gives them the ability to buy back much more shares than if they bought at the highs.

Buying back shares has the opposite effect of floating a secondary share issue. Instead of diluting current shareholders by issuing new shares, a large buyback reduces the number of outstanding shares. This immediately frees up larger sums to distribute to shareholders in the form of larger dividends per share. With less shares on the market, the company can pay out larger amounts to each remaining shareholder.

Chief Executive Officer of Kimco, Conor Flynn, stated,

We are pleased with the solid leasing spreads and positive operating results our team achieved in 2017. The strongest leasing activity in ten years raised our year-end occupancy to just shy of our all-time high, positioning us for continued success in 2018. As we move forward, we will continue to build on these results while also taking steps to strengthen our portfolio in the rapidly changing retail environment. Accelerating the divestiture of assets outside our core markets will allow us to concentrate our presence in target coastal markets, complete development projects underway and continue to invest in redevelopment, ultimately producing a stronger portfolio primed for sustained long-term growth.”

Financial Results

Net income available to common shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2017 was $73.5 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, compared to $66.7 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter 2016.

For the full year 2017, net income available to common shareholders was $372.5 million, or $0.87 per diluted share, compared to $332.6 million, or $0.79 per diluted share, for the full year 2016. The increase was due to:

$43.9 million of lower charges associated with the early extinguishment of debt.

$23.7 million cash distribution in 2017 from the company’s investment in Albertsons LLC.

$63.5 million charge in 2016 for the merger of the company’s taxable REIT subsidiary (TRS).

$10.0 million net gain on foreign currency translation in 2017 related to the company’s strategic exit from Canada.

Funds From Operations

FFO as adjusted available to common shareholders, which excludes the effects of non-operating impairments as well as transactional income and charges, was $166.4 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter 2017 compared to $160.4 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter 2016. For the full year 2017, FFO as adjusted was $644.2 million, or $1.52 per diluted share, compared to $629.4 million, or $1.50 per diluted share, for the full year 2016.

Operating Results-Occupany Increased, Rental-Rate Leasing Spreads Increased

Pro-rata occupancy ended the quarter at 96.0%, representing an increase of 20 basis points sequentially and 60 basis points from the fourth quarter 2016.

Anchor and small shop pro-rata occupancy improved sequentially to 98.1% (+20 basis points) and 89.6% (+10 basis points), respectively.

Pro-rata rental-rate leasing spreads increased 9.2% during the fourth quarter 2017, with rental rates for new leases up 13.2% and renewals/options increasing 7.9%. For the full year 2017, pro-rata rental-rate leasing spreads increased 11.5% with rental rates for new leases up 22.9% and renewals/options increasing 8.9%.

Investment Activity

Dispositions:

During the fourth quarter, the company sold 16 shopping centers for a gross sales price of $234.2 million. Kimco’s share of the sales price was $174.0 million.

For the full year 2017, the company’s dispositions included 38 shopping centers and 3 land parcels, totaling 4.4 million square feet, for a gross sales price of $565.7 million. Kimco’s share of the sales price was $430.4 million.

In January of 2018, Kimco completed the sales of three shopping centers totaling over $30 million. Currently, the company has approximately $300 million of properties under contract or with an accepted offer, and over $475 million of properties being marketed.

Acquisitions:

During the fourth quarter, Kimco acquired one shopping center and two adjacent parcels totaling 845,000 square feet for $140.6 million, including $43.0 million of mortgage debt.

As previously announced during the fourth quarter, Kimco added Whittwood Town Center, a 783,000-square-foot, grocery-anchored open-air shopping center on a 54-acre infill site in the densely populated Los Angeles suburb of Whittier, California, to its Signature Series portfolio. The center features Target, Vons, PetSmart (PETM), Cost Plus and 24 Hour Fitness, in addition to Kohl’s, Sears and J.C. Penney, which pay substantially below-market rents, with an aggregate mark-to-market opportunity of 560%. The $123 million purchase price was funded with 1031 Exchange proceeds along with the assumption of $43 million in mortgage debt, which was completed in the fourth quarter despite the offer having been accepted in April 2017.

In 2017, Kimco acquired three shopping centers and ten land parcels for $382.1 million of which $377.4 million represents the company’s pro-rata share.

2018 Full Year Guidance

Net Income attributable to common shareholders (per diluted share): $0.66 to $0.74 NAREIT FFO and FFO as adjusted (per diluted share): $1.42 to $1.46

Does this look like the picture of a dying company to you?

It is precisely the opposite and it is why we bought this company at fire-sale prices when everyone regarded it as down and out.

Here's a much truer picture of Kimco

These are just a few of the major chains that Kimco leases to, all over the country, and concentrated in high-traffic metropolitan areas.

Your Takeaway

Take what others are throwing out with the bathwater when what they are throwing out is more valuable than they think it is. Be happy to make their trash into your treasure. Enjoy accidentally high yields brought to you by investors who don't get the story straight. Be elated to get 7.6% immediate annual returns on your investment based on dividends alone, when investors in the very same security received only 4.5% because they paid too much for their shares during the past 52 weeks.

That extra 69% in yield and income goes a long way to preserving your purchasing power, especially with inflation now heating up to a 6.5% annualized rate based on this past week's inflation report.

Disclaimer: Past performance is no guarantee of future success.

Any stocks used in this presentation were for demonstration purposes only and do not constitute a recommendation to purchase. Do your own due diligence and consult your financial adviser and tax specialist.