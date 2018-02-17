A Frenetic Week

Presidents Day is coming.

Are you ready for Tueday's market action?

An unusually volatile week wound up with a very decent bounce from the twice-tested 10% correction. The ten year treasury bond climbed down from its 2.95% perch, just avoiding the 3.0% yielding cliff. It closed Friday yielding 2.88%.

Will it make another stab at 3% next week? Your guess is as good as mine at this point. It's pointless to make such short term predictions.

What I can say though, definitively, is that if an investor is of a mind to profit and benefit from volatile weeks like this, it is possible, but only with the right tools.

Large gyrations like these have been commonplace the past two weeks with two days last week showing declines of 1600 points and 1100 points.

Volatility Reigns

The VIX, volatility index declined 23% to 19.26 even while the ten year treasury rate shot up 7 basis points to 2.91%, setting new records. Then it settled down to just 2.88% on Friday.

Bull Or Bear: The Arguments On Each Side

Basically the argument boils down to a few salient features at this time.

The Bull Case

Corporate profits are growing at an average 11% rate. Unemployment, at 4.1%, is the lowest its been in over a decade. Salaries are rising at a 2.9% annual rate. Interest rate rises reflect a healthier economy. Unemployment claims are the lowest in years.

The Bear Case

Such a low unemployment rate puts pressure on employers to raise wages to retain current employees and attract new employees. Rising salaries puts more money into the economy, enough to put upward pressure on prices. Inflation was reported at an annual run-rate of 6.5%. Inflation puts pressure on the Fed to raise rates higher and faster to cut off inflation before it gets dangerously high and threatens the recovery. Higher inflation puts downward pressure on corporate profits as more and more revenues gets devoted to paying off higher and higher interest payments as debt loads balloon.

Income Investors, Have No Fear

If you're an income investor, you shouldn't be feeling off-balance by these gyrations. I hope you are being filled with the excitement of anticipation as your watch list candidates march closer to your target prices.

Why should Monday be any different than the week prior? To start off the week, the tug of war between the bulls and bears resumed. The roller coaster was in full evidence, once again. Tuesday was more of the same.

All major market gauges managed solid closes in the green for the week.

So did the Fill-The-Gap Portfolio.

Fill-The-Gap Portfolio Close, February 16, 2018









How's This For Extremes?

This positive follow-through from last Friday's positive close could be signalling that the coast is clear. Dow Jones futures were trading up 123 points, or .50% ahead of Wednesday morning's inflation report. We close higher yesterday as noted, after futures gyrated, making it four positive closes in a row. Sentiment may be turning constructive once again. Friday, the Dow closed just 19 points higher, but it made for five positive closes in a row this week. Perhaps that second test of the 10% correction last week was in fact definitive. Time will tell. Don't get too cozy here.

Slowly I Stepped, Inch By Inch

We're still tantalizingly close to that magic 3.0% yield on the ten year treasury I predicted recently. That should kick the markets lower while they're down. Don't get comfortable, don't get too cute. Layering in, in small bites will get you higher yields and preserve dry powder if prices go still lower. You'll then capture still higher yield.

The most interest-sensitive stocks, like REITs will offer better bargains if rates continue to rise towards that psychologically important 3.0% level. Investors, dissatisfied with 1% online savings products, 2% five year CDs or 3% yielding treasuries will be demanding higher yields on bond substitutes like REITs.

Target Entry Prices Inching Closer

An exclusive article sent to subscribers last week revised my target entry prices downward on several equities on my watch list. We've saved a lot of capital by not entering too soon. Having deteriorated further, they are now only 4% to 6% away from our revised target prices. A rising treasury rate should push those shares into our hands at much higher yields than were attainable just weeks, months, and a year ago.

Come On In, The Water's Fine?





The best weapon that investors can include in their arsenal, to protect themselves from irrational acts is a Real Time Portfolio Tracker to keep them in touch with their portfolios in real time. Instead of panicking, the investor can get a quick read on his investments and look for bargains that can easily increase his income, just like we did on Friday.

Takeaway

As income investors, we're not fixated on the daily price changes within our portfolio. Our fixation is on the ability of our companies to pay dividends, and the inclination of their managements to pay them out to us and grow them greater than the inflation rate. This is what preserves our buying power.

Most of our constituents closed higher the last five days of trading. In the meantime, two of our watch list candidates moved in the right direction; down, continuing to move closer to our target prices. Once they hit those targets, our limit orders will be executed at the target prices communicated to our subscribers, last week. This will cause our annual portfolio income to rise, once again.

Bit, by bit, one dividend at a time, we inch closer and closer to our annual retirement income goals.

Disclaimer: Past performance is no guarantee of future success.

Any stocks used in this presentation were for demonstration purposes only and do not constitute a recommendation to purchase. Do your own due diligence and consult your financial adviser and tax specialist.

