Up, Down, I Don't Care: It's The Dividends, Stupid!

Stocks finished the week on a strong note, with 5 consecutive closes in the green. In fact, the market clawed back about half of what it lost in value in last week's correction.

Stocks finished mostly higher on Friday to keep their strong weekly gains intact ahead of the extended Presidents Day weekend, as the Dow and S&P 500 both gained 4.3% and the Nasdaq jumped 5.3% for the week.

Up, Down, I Don't Really Care!

Minute by minute or day to day price changes are really not very important to me. In fact, I don't care at all about such changes. They only become important to me after I've placed a limit order on a company whose stock has entered my buy zone to capture the yield I want.

Income Is My Game

Because I'm in the latter stage of my investing career, I'm much more focused on setting up my portfolio to generate income for retirement spending. If I can generate enough income with dividend growth stocks that will keep my head above the inflation waters, I'm good.

One of the ways I monitor my income and the growth of that income is by using the Real Time Monthly Dividend and Income Tracker.

If you're finding yourself exhausted by the roller coaster ups and downs of the market and want to learn how to focus your attention on the aspect of your portfolio that is always growing, this is the tool for you.

Simple And Elegant Operation

This tool is so simple and elegant, all you need to do is enter the tickers in your portfolio and how many shares of each you own. Everything else is done for you automatically.

This tool will grab the dividend amount automatically from a large, reliable, financial data base. It will then use that information along with your share counts to automatically tell you how much dividend income to expect each month from each ticker. And when your companies increase the dividend, you'll see that change automatically, too. And all your income totals and percentages adjust automatically for you. You'll see your new raises coming to you, every month, with no effort on your part at all.

It also tells you what percent of your total dividend income is coming from each company. This can easily let you see if you have over-weighted your positions toward any one or two stocks and give you the information necessary to help you re-balance your positions. This goes a long way toward mitigating any possibility that any one dividend cut or elimination could sink your portfolio.

You will see how much income per month to expect, and how much income on an annual basis your portfolio is generating for you.

This information can help you reconcile monthly income with expected spending per month.

Use it to determine in advance how much money you have coming in to decide how many new shares to buy in new companies or for reinvesting in companies you already own. You'll know, every month, how much capital that will be available to you for reinvestment to grow your portfolio income even further.

Did your mortgage payment adjust upward by $100 this month? Use the Real Time Monthly Dividend and Income Tracker to help you determine what stock you should buy that will generate the added income you need to cover this added expense in your budget. Just plug some of your watch list tickers into the app along with a possible share amount and see how much income it would generate for you! Let this app help you decide which of your favorite watch list stocks to add and when.

Any Income Will Do

This app provides you with twelve monthly sectors to list your tickers. And, in addition to stock company dividend income, you can enter monthly Social Security income, work earnings, annuity payments or rental payments you receive on property you own. In other words, you can plug in any and all income into this app to give you a comprehensive view of all of your expected monthly and yearly income.

Want to Get Off The Roller Coaster Ride?

If all of the recent stock market volatility has convinced you that you need to find another way, try this new tool and see for yourself the benefit of focusing on your growing dividends, an always positive aspect of your portfolio, and forget about all the anxiety and worry that comes with daily stock pricing.

Small Investors Need A Break

We know how tense many of you have been the last two weeks. Many of you have never experienced the kind of volatility we've seen lately. And it's not over. Not by a long shot.

That's why we're offering this new tool on sale, 30% off its regular $69.99 price. Order today for just $49.00 and save $20.00. Perhaps use the savings towards a nice dinner with your spouse tonight.

If you're ready to turn a new leaf, to start with a clean slate and start focusing on the positive rather than so much negative, order your Real Time Monthly Dividend and Income Tracker, today, here!

Monitoring Your Portfolio Income For Advantage

If staying on top of your income investments is important to you for all the advantages it can bring, you'll be pleased to know that today I'm offering you this very powerful and popular tool at 30% off its regular $69.99 selling price.

For just three more days, order this digital tool for just $49.99 and discover all of the valuable data it brings you.

Pay Once, That's It!

Unlike other tools and services, this one is yours to use for just one low price. There are no ongoing fees, no data charges, no subscription fees to use all of its functions. You pay the price just once. Value is what you get, forever.

No Software Required

This powerful digital tool does not require you to have any software on your computer. It is totally self-contained, works in real time and requires no effort on your part.

No Math Skills Required

Sometimes users are put off by software that requires mathematical or programming skills. You'll find none of these challenges with this tool. I've built all the algorithms into it so that no figuring or mathematical skill is required of you. If you can enter a ticker symbol and the amount of shares you own, you're good to go!

No Set-Up Hassles

Some tools take hours to set up and make you jump through hoops just to get it going. Not the Real Time Monthly Dividend and Income Tracker. Simply click one button in the email file I'll send you, and you're automatically up and running!

Works On All Platforms

This tool works on all computers, all platforms, all tablets, all smartphones.

Learn More

Feel free to learn more about this powerful digital tool and, if delighted, place your order and pay just $49.99 and save $20.00 today. Click this link if you'd like to learn more.

We're offering this powerful digital tool to only 50 serious investors before the price goes back up to $69.99. Be the first to claim yours today!

You may learn more and order the Real Time Monthly Dividend and Income Tracker, today, here!

This Presidents Day offer will end Tuesday at midnight, February 20, 2018 or when the last tracker is sold out, whichever comes sooner.

Start this new month off right, with this very useful and versatile digital tool that will empower you and your portfolio performance.

Here's wishing you a very prosperous 2018!

Best,

George Schneider

Thanks for reading. Interested in more dividend strategies and ideas?

I run Retire 1 Dividend At A Time to help investors stay focused on their portfolio income and long-term goals.

My promise to you: With every exclusive article, email, instant-text and chat, I'll help guide you to:

Increased income for retirement, one dividend at-a-time.

Under-valued stocks for a greater margin of error and higher capital appreciation.

Methods to safely diversify your portfolio.

Strategies to build, grow and protect your income for retirement.

You're invited to take a two-week free trial to get started on the next step of your investing journey!