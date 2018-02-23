Dividend Increase On The Near Horizon For This Utility

Southern Company Beats On Earnings And Revenue

EPS of $0.51 beats by $0.05

Revenue of $5.63B (+ 8.7% Y/Y) beats by $600M

Southern Company reported fourth-quarter 2017 earnings of $496 million, or 49 cents per share, compared with earnings of $197 million, or 20 cents per share, in the fourth quarter of 2016. Southern Company (SO) also reported full-year 2017 earnings of $842 million, or 84 cents per share, compared with earnings of $2.45 billion, or $2.57 per share, in 2016.

Full-year earnings don't look so good, until special items are excluded, as shown in the following table.

Excluding the items described in the "Net Income – Excluding Items" table below, Southern Company earned $509 million, or 51 cents per share, during the fourth quarter of 2017, compared with $295 million, or 30 cents per share, during the fourth quarter of 2016. For the full-year 2017, excluding these items, Southern Company earned $3.02 billion, or $3.02 per share, compared with earnings of $2.76 billion, or $2.90 per share, in 2016.

The exclusions turn an otherwise negative looking full-year into a positive and the just completed quarter shines brighter.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Three Months Ended December

Year-to-Date December Net Income - Excluding Items (in millions) 2017 2016

2017 2016 Net Income - As Reported $496 $197

$842 $2,448 Estimated Loss on Kemper IGCC 211 206

3,366 428 Tax Impact (25) (79)

(975) (164) Loss on Plant Scherer Unit 3 - -

33 - Tax Impact - -

(13) - Acquisition and Integration Costs 16 12

35 120 Tax Impact 10 (4)

12 (38) Wholesale Gas Services 105 (15)

57 4 Tax Impact (20) 4

- (4) Earnings Guidance Comparability Items:









Equity Return Related to Kemper IGCC Schedule Extension - (22)

(47) (29) Tax Impact - (4)

(9) (5) Tax Reform (284) -

(284) - Net Income – Excluding Items $509 $295

$3,017 $2,760 Average Shares Outstanding – (in millions) 1,007 986

1,000 951 Basic Earnings Per Share – Excluding Items $0.51 $0.30

$3.02 $2.90



It should be noted that the tax reform package passed by Congress took its toll on Southern Company's quarterly and full-year results. The tax impact from reform is noted several times in the above table. The tax reform package is affecting different industries, and companies within various sectors in variable ways. Some are winners and some are not. Southern Company falls into the category of companies not benefiting at this time from the reform.

When those items are stripped out, the company shows better progress on a quarterly and yearly basis.

Earnings for the fourth quarter and full year 2017 were positively influenced by retail revenue effects and lower operations and maintenance costs at Southern Company's traditional electric operating companies, and results from Southern Company Gas, partially offset by increased share issuances. Full year 2017 earnings were further negatively influenced by milder weather and lower customer usage.

Chairman, President and CEO Thomas A. Fanning, said:

2017 was an eventful year for Southern Company, highlighted by the continued operational excellence of our premier state-regulated electric and gas utilities. We experienced a banner year for electric generation, transmission and distribution, including timely responses to catastrophic weather events in our service footprint. In addition, during its first full year as a part of Southern Company, Southern Company Gas continued to deliver as expected in support of our customer-focused business model."

Fourth quarter 2017 operating revenues were $5.63 billion, compared with $5.18 billion for the fourth quarter of 2016, an increase of 8.6 percent. Operating revenues for the full year 2017 were $23.03 billion, compared with $19.90 billion in 2016, a 15.8 percent increase. Southern Company Gas accounted for $2.27 billion of the increase in operating revenues for the full year 2017.

About Southern Company

Southern Company ( SO) is America's premier energy company, with 46,000 megawatts of generating capacity and 1,500 billion cubic feet of combined natural gas consumption and throughput volume serving 9 million electric and gas utility customers through its subsidiaries. The company provides clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy through electric utilities in four states, natural gas distribution utilities in seven states, a competitive generation company serving wholesale customers across America and a nationally recognized provider of customized energy solutions, as well as fiber optics and wireless communications. Southern Company brands are known for excellent customer service, high reliability and affordable prices that are below the national average. Through an industry-leading commitment to innovation, Southern Company and its subsidiaries are inventing America's energy future by developing the full portfolio of energy resources, including carbon-free nuclear, advanced carbon capture technologies, natural gas, renewables, energy efficiency and storage technology.

Southern Company Financial Highlights (In Millions of Dollars Except Earnings Per Share)





















Three Months Ended

December

Year-to-Date December Net Income–As Reported (See Notes)

2017

2016

2017

2016

















Traditional Electric Operating Companies

$ (191)



$ 147



$ (193)



$ 2,233

Southern Power

795



23



1,071



338

Southern Company Gas1

(60)



110



243



114

Total

544



280



1,121



2,685

Parent Company and Other

(48)



(83)



(279)



(237)

Net Income–As Reported

$ 496



$ 197



$ 842



$ 2,448



















Basic Earnings Per Share2

$ 0.49



$ 0.20



$ 0.84



$ 2.57



















Average Shares Outstanding (in millions)

1,007



986



1,000



951

End of Period Shares Outstanding (in millions)









1,008



990

















Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Three Months Ended

December

Year-to-Date

December Net Income–Excluding Items (See Notes)

2017

2016

2017

2016

















Net Income–As Reported

$ 496



$ 197



$ 842



$ 2,448

Estimated Loss on Kemper IGCC3

211



206



3,366



428

Tax Impact

(25)



(79)



(975)



(164)

Loss on Plant Scherer Unit 34

—



—



33



—

Tax Impact

—



—



(13)



—

Acquisition and Integration Costs5

16



12



35



120

Tax Impact

10



(4)



12



(38)

Wholesale Gas Services6

105



(15)



57



4

Tax Impact

(20)



4



—



(4)

Earnings Guidance Comparability Items:















Equity Return Related to Kemper IGCC Schedule Extension7

—



(22)



(47)



(29)

Tax Impact

—



(4)



(9)



(5)

Tax Reform8

(284)



—



(284)



—

Net Income–Excluding Items

$ 509



$ 295



$ 3,017



$ 2,760



















Basic Earnings Per Share–Excluding Items

$ 0.51



$ 0.30



$ 3.02



$ 2.90





















Last April, SO raised its quarterly dividend from $.56 to the current $.58 for a 3.6% increase, keeping investors comfortably ahead of inflation running below 2%.

Recent Dividend History

Congressional Budget Can Be A Game Changer

For yet another take on how congressional appropriations and decisions can have a large impact on a company's business, please read my latest new article, "Congressional Budget Game Changer For This Private Prison Company".

Your Takeaway

Should revenue and earnings continue in a positive direction, we expect another $.02 raise in the dividend this April, to $.60 quarterly per share.

The current dividend yield is 5.33% based on a closing price of $43.47 on Wednesday.

A projected $2.40 annual dividend in April would translate to a 5.52% yield based on the current stock price.

For income investors looking for attractive high yield from a regulated utility with a growing dividend, Southern Company makes for a worthy candidate for inclusion in your portfolio.

Disclaimer: Past performance is no guarantee of future success.

Any stocks used in this presentation were for demonstration purposes only and do not constitute a recommendation to purchase. Do your own due diligence and consult your financial adviser and tax specialist.

Thanks for reading. Interested in more dividend strategies and ideas?

I run Retire 1 Dividend At A Time to help investors stay focused on their portfolio income and long-term goals.

My promise to you: With every exclusive article, email, instant-text and chat, I'll help guide you to:

Increased income for retirement, one dividend at-a-time.

Under-valued stocks for a greater margin of error and higher capital appreciation.

Methods to safely diversify your portfolio.

Strategies to build, grow and protect your income for retirement.

You're invited to take a two-week free trial to get started on the next step of your investing journey!