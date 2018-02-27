Yesterday, I posed the question,” Are we on the cusp of the next leg up” in the bull market? I pointed out that the markets had clawed back half of its losses since the 10% correction we experienced just a couple weeks ago.

Asked And Answered

Well, with Monday's blockbuster performance put on by the Dow, we find ourselves just 4% away from reclaiming the former highs and perhaps exceeding it.

The Dow closed up 400 points Monday, helped along by the downward trend of the ten year treasury which closed down one basis point, yielding 2.86%. This may not sound significant, but this bond was yielding 2.96% a few days ago. The retreat to this lower level gives investors confidence that perhaps the 3% barrier may not be breached after all, at least for now.

Additional market strength was contributed by the VIX, the volatility index paid great attention to, by astute investors. The VIX retreated 4%, to a reading of just 15.8. This index, too, was much higher weeks ago as fear peaked at a 41 reading.

With all the ups and downs experienced on the markets last few weeks, it's natural for many investors to wonder, is the coast now clear to come back into the market? Has the storm passed? Are we on the cusp of the next leg up of this nine-year-old bull market? Dow Futures were up 165 points as of 8:15 A.M., Monday morning, and as mentioned, closed a whopping 400 points higher.





If this picture didn't map out the exact trajectory of that yoyo, do you think you'd have any idea of where it was going? I don't think so. No one knows, reliably whether we're in the eye of the storm, ready to take another leg down, or if the latest test of the 10% correction has signaled the next leg up is about to begin.

Personally, I don't care

Really, I don't care. Either way, I've discovered how to make money in the stock market. And it is a reliable method. It is not at all dependent on the prices of stocks at any time. Read on, and I'll explain.

My strategy does not depend on the direction of stock prices, but the direction, intensity, compound annual growth rate and speed of their dividends and dividend increases.

This is how the stock market has been behaving the last three weeks, driving most investors batty. If you've had enough of the crazy volatility, read on for some concrete suggestions on how to deal with it in a proactive, positive fashion. Learn how to profit from it and win in the stock market, no matter what direction it takes.

Now, More Than Ever: Income Flow Is The Key

Well, as I suspected and wrote about in my recent missive, volatility in the marketplace of stocks is not over. Not by a long shot.

Every time investors think the coast is clear to come back into the market and buy the dip, they get walloped and lose large amounts of capital in just one trading session. Lucky investors pick up more than 1% in one day's trade.

This past Wednesday, the Dow Jones Industrials, after rising 300 points early in the morning, fell another 164 points, close to .6%. Anyone who invested $100,000.00 into the S&P 500 ETF, (SPY) because they thought it was safe to buy the dip, suffered a rude awakening by the close. Their brokerage account showed a loss of $600 on the day. If you've been following the VIX index, you know that it has been climbing again until its recent decline. Investors are worried about several issues and their fear is showing. Invest like this and you could be out several thousand dollars by week's end.

Thursday, volatility was in full force again. The Dow Jones was again up 350 points during the day, only to close out the day up just 164 points. Friday, the Dow has closed up yet another 348 points. Monday, up another 400 points.

The market seems to be going parabolic again as investors on the sidelines are rushing in, fearful of missing out, or as I refer to it, FOMO.

Will it hold, or give back some or all of the gains in Tuesday's trading?

Which Way Goes The Dow?

At this time, your guess is as good as mine. For my money, I don't need to guess, pontificate or even have a particular viewpoint on this. Why? Because my success in the stock market is no longer tied to stock prices. Whether prices go up, down or stay even is of no concern to me. My success in the stock market is tied to the assemblage of a portfolio of high-quality stocks that not only pay me a dividend, but most of them grow that dividend payment each and every year. If you're concerned about preserving your buying power in the face of inflation, this is a very viable way of doing that. Income flow is key.

Volatility Got You Down?

If this constant volatility has got you down, and you're looking for another way to grin and bear the slings and arrows and the vicissitudes of a fickle stock market, start transitioning your portfolio today from growth stocks to dividend growth stocks. Grow your income flow.

Dividend Growth Stocks Perform Better

Dividend growth stocks tend to perform better than growth stocks, especially when the market is as volatile as it has been the past three weeks now. This is because dividend growth stocks pay a growing stream of income and provide investors with some downside protection based on the income they provide.

Investors can take comfort in this production of real dollars in their portfolios. This tends to keep them in the game, so to speak, and prevents some of them from panicking and selling perfectly good shares at bargain basement prices.

They know they are being paid to wait with all those dividends that flow in. Eventually, after corrections and bear markets, the prices of their stocks usually go on to make new highs with the resumption of the next bull market.

Some of the growth stock, total return buyers look like this, every time the market tumbles hundreds of points:

Growth stock buyers are fixated on day to day price changes of their stocks. Obsessive compulsive investors are glued to their computer screens or phone screens all day long. Their day is driven by fits of depression to fits of elation. This type of bi-polar existence can be wearing on the sturdiest of souls.

New Articles Give Color

Please read my brand new articles of this week, "Time In The Market Vs. Timing The Market" and "Congressional Budget Game Changer For This Private Prison Company".

Both will give you some idea of how I conceptualize my approach to the markets and how I am fixated on steadily growing income to provide for spending in retirement. This growth must be trained on beating inflation at all times. That's the only way to preserve future buying power and not be crushed by the falling weight and burden of inflation.

Up, Down, I Don't Really Care!

Minute by minute or day to day price changes are really not very important to me. In fact, I don't care at all about such changes. They only become important to me when my analysis includes the indication that a stock like Kimco has fallen 40% in price from its 52 week high and it has still continued to raise its dividend. After that, I'll place a limit order on a company whose stock has entered my buy zone to capture the yield I want. I'm a vigilant dividend growth investor, always on the prowl for a good bargain that will give me much higher dividend yields than the historical average. When this type of mispricing occurs I can really grow income by leaps and bounds.

Income Is My Game

Because I'm in the latter stage of my investing career, I'm much more focused on setting up my portfolio to generate income for retirement spending. If I can generate enough income with dividend growth stocks that will keep my head above the inflation waters, I'm good. Why take only 4.5% yield on a great company like Kimco Realty (KIM), like investors did last year, when you can get 7.5% on your investment now, from the same great company, from dividends alone?

If I'm looking to generate $750.00 per year from a $10,000 investment, why would I pay what Kimco investors paid last year for their stock? Their income came to just $450.00 from the same amount of shares that I can buy today. Which would you prefer, $750.00 or $450.00 income from an investment in the same amount of shares in the same great company? That's a rhetorical question; you don't have to answer.

Any Income Will Do

Here's wishing you a very prosperous 2018!

Best,

George Schneider