Philip Morris Pulls Out In Front With First Mover Advantage

On February 28th Citi upgraded Philip Morris International (PM) to a Buy from Neutral, due to the company's aggressive transition out of Old World tobacco.

Analysts, besides me, have high hopes for PM's transition from tobacco products that burn, to tobacco-like products that heat the product. These are thought to be less harmful to health because they contain no tar. Philip Morris has been out in the lead with its Iqos product.

Citi's analyst thinks that Philip Morris will be able to turn the corner on margins within 12 months to allow its trading multiple to expand again.

Citi set a price target of $125 for now, and sees significant opportunities for gains on a longer time frame. PM is currently trading for $104.78 as this is written. This price target implies 19.3% upside from here.

Cowen analyst Vivien Azer jumped on the bandwagon as well. She was also constructive on Philip Morris in a CAGNY wrap-up note published earlier this week.

Azer wrote:

Excitement around iQos continues to be a hallmark of the PM story, as the company continues to capitalize on their first-mover advantage in HeatNot-Burn. 4Q17 market share momentum, in particular outside of Asia, was particularly encouraging to see, and PM followed up on this good news by showing accelerating market share gains in January in many of these key markets."

Your Takeaway

With a current annual dividend of $4.28, investors looking for attractive high yield can buy at current prices and receive a 4.09% yield now. If the $125 projected price is reached, investors at that time will only be able to grab a paltry yield of just 3.4%.

In order to gain first mover advantage yourself on this innovative company with its own first mover advantage, consider adding Philip Morris to your portfolio.

Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended.

Thanks for reading. Interested in more dividend strategies and ideas?

I run Retire 1 Dividend At A Time to help investors stay focused on their portfolio income and long-term goals.

My promise to you: With every exclusive article, email, instant-text and chat, I'll help guide you to:

Increased income for retirement, one dividend at-a-time.

Under-valued stocks for a greater margin of error and higher capital appreciation.

Methods to safely diversify your portfolio.

Strategies to build, grow and protect your income for retirement.

You're invited to take a two-week free trial to get started on the next step of your investing journey!