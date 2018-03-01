EPR Properties: An Entertaining Proposition

EPR Properties (EPR) came in with some solid numbers for the most recent quarter.

4th Quarter revenue of $147.7M was up 13% from last year's $130.8M in the comparable quarter.

Adjusted FFO of $95.9M, or $1.29 per share is up from $80.7M, or $1.26 per share last year.

Its quarterly dividend amount of $1.08 ( it is a monthly dividend payer), is easily covered by the AFFO of $1.29.

P/AFFO

P/AFFO is a very modest 11.1. This is low for most REITs and allows for a good cushion.

AFFO Payout Ratio

AFFO Payout ratio is a low 72%% leaving plenty of room for future dividend raises. Compared to the third quarter 2017, at 80% and the comparable 4th quarter in 2016 at 81%, circled in red, the company is paying out a lesser percentage of AFFO in dividends. This gives investors a greater margin of error and greater probability that dividend coverage is solid and may lead to an increase again in the future.

source: company presentation

Total investment spending for Q4 is $126.5M, with entertainment investment of $54.8M, and recreation investment of $55.1M.

The company disposed of 3 public charter school properties for net proceeds of $52.5M in Q4.

The results were somewhat negatively impacted by a $9M write-off by a tenant (Children’s Learning Adventure) who has filed for bankruptcy protection.

About EPR

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Total investments exceed $6.6 billion with primary investment segments being Entertainment, Recreation and Education. The company adheres to rigorous underwriting and investing criteria centered on key industry and property level cash flow standards. This focused niche approach provides a competitive advantage, and the potential for higher growth and better yields.

Dividend Raised

EPR just recently raised the monthly dividend from $.34 to $.36 in late January, for a raise of almost 6%.

Any further weakness in the REIT space in which EPR operates should be considered an opportunity to collect near 8% in dividend yield from this specialty company.

Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended.

Thanks for reading. Interested in more dividend strategies and ideas?

I run Retire 1 Dividend At A Time to help investors stay focused on their portfolio income and long-term goals.

My promise to you: With every exclusive article, email, instant-text and chat, I'll help guide you to:

Increased income for retirement, one dividend at-a-time.

Under-valued stocks for a greater margin of error and higher capital appreciation.

Methods to safely diversify your portfolio.

Strategies to build, grow and protect your income for retirement.

You're invited to take a two-week free trial to get started on the next step of your investing journey!