Texas Awards CenturyLink Another Mangaged Contract

CenturyLink, Inc. (CTL) has announced it was awarded a managed services contract with the State of Texas Department of Information Resources (DIR). State and local government, public education and other public entities in Texas can continue to procure CenturyLink's comprehensive managed services through this new contract, the second contract the DIR has awarded to CenturyLink since 2013.

LeAnn Coe, director, state and local government and education, CenturyLink said:

CenturyLink's robust portfolio of managed services has been available to state agencies across Texas since 2013 and, by securing this new contract, we can continue to help these groups achieve their digital transformation goals," This contract also allows these groups to work with CenturyLink to develop custom solutions to address their unique technology needs."

The Facts

Data services available through this contract include device management, network management, management and back-up configurations, and management of wireless LANs.

Communications services available through this contract include management of both on-premises and off-premises IP telephony, quality of service monitoring, remote implementation of telephony hardware, fault management and reporting.

This is the second managed services contract the Texas Department of Information Resources has awarded to CenturyLink since 2013.

Level 3 Merger

Since the completion of the merger with Level 3, CenturyLink stock has bounced convincingly from a low of $13.84 hit a few months ago, to $17.77 today. This capital appreciation of 28% in a short time frame has been well received by investors confident of the synergies that would develop between the two companies and the improvement in revenue, profit and free cash flow to support the generous dividend.

At that $13.84 price, more adventurous investors secured themselves a 15.6% dividend yield.

The current $2.16 annual dividend yields today's investors a still bounteous 12.1% at current prices.

Income investors might consider adding a few shares to their portfolio.

About CenturyLink



CenturyLink is the second largest U.S. communications provider to global enterprise customers. With customers in more than 60 countries and an intense focus on the customer experience, CenturyLink strives to be the world's best networking company by solving customers' increased demand for reliable and secure connections. The company also serves as its customers' trusted partner, helping them manage increased network and IT complexity and providing managed network and cyber security solutions that help protect their business.

Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended.

