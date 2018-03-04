Nervous About Monday's Opening?

Does This Look Like You?

Who could blame you? You're not alone. Investors can't tell up from down anymore. The direction of all major market gauges change direction several times per day now. Last week, we started the day off in firm, positive territory, only to see the market reverse mid-morning, or mid-afternoon. Several days saw this type of push and pull. Each time, investors had hope that the coast was clear. They thought it was safe to start buying the dips, then boom, the market averages crashed on them, yet again.

Well, if testimony by the new Fed Chairman didn't give the markets the heebee jeebees, and the inflation report didn't tip the scales enough for you, President Trump topped it all off on Thursday and Friday.

The inflation report last week indicated a .5% rise in prices from the month before. Since higher inflation means employees will demand higher wages, and because the labor market is already very tight, the market interpreted this to mean that we're in the beginning of a new inflationary period which would hurt business's bottom line. This was the first leg of the three-legged stool that was kicked out from beneath the markets.

The markets have been very nervous since Jerome Powell testified before Congress that he was willing to consider four hikes in the Fed Funds rate, rather than three that the markets had been expecting. He said the economy continued to strengthen and might need some resolve to rein it in. And by that, he meant that several rate hikes might be necessary to keep inflation from getting out of control.

This was the second leg that was unceremoniously removed from what had been a stable stool, under-girding the market with straight up performance for the past two years with not a sign of volatility in sight.

The third leg was knocked out Thursday and Friday when the president announced he was unilaterally instituting tariffs on foreign steel and aluminum imported into the country. Thursday he said, at a hastily-called meeting, that the he would impose a tariff of 25% on steel and 10% on aluminum.

The market fell 400 points on this news. Friday, he acted to kick the markets while they were already down and said these tariffs would be in place for a "long, long time." He added that "trade wars can be good" for the economy. The market proceeded to fall another 391 points at its lows for the day.

If you're familiar at all with some history, the trade wars that developed in the 1930's were responsible for prolonging the Depression for many years. The country spent about 12 years in depression and didnt' come out of it till we entered World War II and the economy went on a war-footing. Large-scale production of ammunition, tanks, planes and ships, uniforms and canned foods for the troops helped reignite the economy.

Most economists agree that trade wars are not a good thing for the economy. Just about the only part of our economy that could benefit from this trade war are our steel and aluminum companies since they would fall under the protection of the tariffs and could easily undercut foreign prices on their raw materials. In fact U.S. Steel and Alcoa soared in price yesterday while the rest of the market melted down.

Economic Impact

The remainder of the economy will suffer if these tariffs are implemented next week as the president intends. All manufacturer's that use steel or aluminum in their products will have to pay higher prices for the imported metals. That would include appliance manufacturer's, auto makers, builders of large buildings, among many others.

Auto makers have already experienced a slow-down in sales. Tariffs could be what brakes the camel's back

And guess what those affected manufacturer's will do to recapture those higher raw material costs? They'll pass those higher costs right along to us, the consumers. Inflation, anyone?

Unemployment, which has been at record lows recently, will begin to climb once again as some companies lay off employees to make up for higher costs in materials. Major trading partners of the U.S. will feel compelled to impose tariffs of their own on American exports to their countries. Before you know it, a full-fledged trade war may be upon us. The U.S. has been in the forefront of developing world trade for decades. Tariffs would reverse all the progress that has been made. If trade retaliation becomes severe enough in this game of chicken that has been ignited, a recession many be upon us, much quicker than anyone expected.

