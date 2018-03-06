Volatility, Va Va Va Voom!

A whirlwind of volatility has investors not knowing whether they're comin' or goin'.

It's so confusing for many, they find themselves singing that old tune by The Clash, "Should I Stay Or Should I Go".

They simply can't figure out if there's life left in this nine-year-old bull market, or if the party's over and they should pick up their pick-up sticks. Since my strategy focuses on income, and growing that income, the direction the market takes on a day to day basis is immaterial to me. Read on, and I'll explain.

The Vix And Market Direction

Here's a good one for you. The VIX index, which is a measure of where investors believe future volatility is headed, declined by 4% Monday, to a reading of 18.73.

And the Dow Jones Industrial Average responded by shooting 337 points higher.

Perhaps the market, has had a couple of days to digest "Trade wars are a good thing, and they're easy to win", as the president informed us, twice last week. And Wilbur Ross, his commerce secretary, was all over the talk shows on Sunday, trying to persuade anyone who would listen that a 25% tariff on foreign steel and a 10% tariff on foreign aluminum is "no big deal". He said the cost of a can of coke wouldn't rise more than a penny, and the cost of a new car would hardly increase either.

Meanwhile, members of the Democratic party and members of the president's own party, including speaker Paul Ryan, weighed in and tried to convince the tariff-commander in chief that trade wars are never good for anyone.

Foreign leaders tried to convey the same message, but in much more angry tones. China's trade minister said that China would retaliate by putting large tariffs on Harley Davidson motorcycles, bourbon and Levi jeans.

Prime Minister May of the U.K. shot back and made it clear that our allies would also take retaliatory action by imposing tariffs on our goods that ship to their countries. Prime Minister Trudeau of Canada joined the chorus, loudly complaining that imposing tariffs on U.S. allies made no sense and would be met by retaliation throughout the world.

Trade War, Anyone?

It seemed that U.S. stock markets were having none of this war talk, and preferred to get the bull back on track, for a day at least.

These daily volleys between countries and macro events are no longer a large concern to me. How they drive prices only matters if they drive those prices down to my watch list entry prices. That's what determines my yield and ultimate income.

Monitor Your Portfolio For Opportunity

We were very busy this past week, taking advantage of panicked investors who were dumping their perfectly good stock for bargain basement prices. When prices go down, dividend yield goes up, plain and simple. Yesterday's price action fed a whole lot of capital gain into our subscriber portfolios as last week's depressed entry prices set up excellent low prices and accidentally high yield points for us.

A Little Wisdom Goes A Long Way

Because I've gained a modicum of wisdom from my experience investing in the markets for over 55 years, I've learned the delicate balancing act between emotions and rational thinking. I've also learned that once you incorporate this skill, you have a great advantage over inexperienced as well as professional investors.

Income investors looking to profit from this ongoing panic can monitor their portfolios in real time, as we did, and spot the bargains as they occur.

Blood In The Streets

Tools That Cool The Emotions

Investors need tools that help them keep their cool through unsettling events like these. The biggest risk to investors is panicking unnecessarily. Once emotions overtake him, the investor is at the mercy of what other investors are dictating by their own panic selling inclinations.

The best weapon that investors can include in their arsenal, to protect them from irrational acts is to keep them in touch with their portfolios in real time. Instead of panicking, the investor can get a quick read on his investments and look for bargains that can easily increase his income.

When stock prices fall, the dividend yield rises. This is where the smart investor gains advantage over his fellow investors who can't see a good bargain staring them in the face. Don't look a gift horse in the mouth. Take the gifts that are given to you.

Read on and I'll tell you more about those buyers who earned capital gains of 22.5% in just 3 days and locked down a 15.3% yield, all at the same time, all on one stock!

I'm sorry if you missed buying at the 600 point dip two weeks ago, or the 666 point dip that followed that one. Or the 1600 point dip that followed on the heels of the last one. Or even the 1100 dip after that. Or the twin 400 point dips this past week. But don't despair. With the right tools at your disposal, you'll have further opportunities in the near future. Just think of all those opportunities that have come your way, if you're an income investor like me, now that we've achieved that 10% correction, twice. Any further correction from here, on the order of 5% or more, will open up even more great income opportunities for us.

Get Rich Quick? Forget About it!

If you're only interested in Bitcoins or other such get-rich-quick schemes, don't bother reading any further. But if you're interested in getting rich slowly through investment in safe, dependable and reliable dividend growth stocks, please read on.

The Real Time Portfolio Tracker has been helping thousands of serious investors like you to monitor their portfolios in real time during the trading day. Built for investors who buy companies to share in profits through a growing dividend stream, it has helped to identify:

Monitoring Your Portfolio For Advantage

If staying on top of your investments is important to you for all the advantages it can bring, you'll be pleased to know that monitoring can help identify:

Temporarily dislocated stock prices. Higher yield opportunities resulting from panic selling. Monitor current prices on your stock tickers all day. How much you invested in each company. How much that investment is currently valued at. Your percentage capital gain or loss. Your current dividend yield on each ticker in the portfolio. The yield on cost for each position. How much income you earn from each equity and total portfolio income. The percentage investment allocation you've made to each ticker. The percentage of income that each ticker contributes to the portfolio. The dollar capital gain on each ticker as well as the entire portfolio.

Monitoring Your Portfolio For Advantage

Best,

George Schneider

