CenturyLink Shareholders: Hail To The New King

Glen Post to retire earlier than planned.









CenturyLink CTL) says CEO Glen Post III will retire earlier than planned, effective the day of the company's annual meeting, and Jeff Storey will take over as CEO and president.

Shares were up 1.1% premarket and closed Tuesday at $18.06, up 1.23% on the day.

This move had been planned as part of CenturyLink's merger with Level 3 Communications. Storey, Level 3's president and CEO, joined CenturyLink as president and chief operating officer, and was to take over CenturyLink on Jan. 1, 2019.

Post was to become chairman at that time, but he's moving up his retirement earlier than planned and won't take the chairman's spot.

Post stated,

While my original plan was to stay in my role through the end of 2018, Jeff has more than demonstrated his ability to assume this leadership role and I believe we should make this change sooner than originally planned,". Also, while I will continue to serve the company as a board member, I will not assume the role of chairman of the board in order to ensure there is clarity that Jeff will be CenturyLink's new leader."

Harvey Perry will stay on as chairman of the board, and Bruce Hanks has been appointed lead independent director.

This vote of confidence in Storey, advanced by Post, was seconded by the market place, pushing the stock price still higher.

Income investors seeking more generous yield than low-paying CDs and treasuries will find an attractive dividend of $2.16 a share which represents a yield of 12%, far higher than competitors AT&T(T) paying a current yield of 5.5%, And Verizon (VZ) paying 4.89%.

Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended.

