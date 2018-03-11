Want To Know Your Future Dividend Income? Now You Can

Now that the Dow Jones Industrial Average has recaptured fully half of the 10% correction we recently experienced, twice in the last three weeks, I'm going to make a prediction with my crystal ball.

Well, yes, she's a lot prettier than me, but I'm going to make my prediction anyway. Ready? Here goes.....The market will either go up on Monday, or it will go down.

Heads I win, tails you lose. But, of this I'm fairly certain. Since volatility has come roaring back and is back in full swing, we'll probably go up or go down by at least a hundred points or so on Monday. But hey, who's counting.

Just like a million bucks ain't what it used to be, a hundred points on the Dow is no big shakes anymore either.

100/ 25,000 =.4%

That's just 4 tenths of one percent.

I remember when a hundred points really meant something. That's when the Dow ranged between 600 and 800 for years on end. I used to have arguments with my dad during those days. I would say to him that just due to inflation, the Dow should go over 1000. It took several years of arguing that point with him, and then it finally happened.

100/ 600 Dow points = 16.66%

Now, that's when 100 points up or down really meant something.

Blockbuster job growth in February suggests this economy, already nine years into expansion, may yet have room to run. And so, with new job creation reported over 310,000 for last month, the stock market took off like a rocket Friday, recovering more than 400 additional Dow points. The market has now clawed back half of its losses since we experienced that 10% correction recently. Volatility remains the word of the day.

If you feel like you've been in a tizzy, thrown off balance by the return of volatility to the stock market, I have a suggestion for you. Listen to what Warren Buffett and Ray Dalio have to say about volatility and what your reaction should be if you want to succeed with your investments.

Following the resignation of Gary Cohn, the chief economic advisor to President Trump, on Tuesday, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 189 points after opening more than 300 points down. Both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq declined as well, though the Nasdaq rebounded. Experts continue to fret that a trade war might be imminent. Count me among them. With the head of the European Union, China and the the finance minister of the U.K. threatening to impose tit-for-tat tariffs on many U.S. exports, it's no wonder we're concerned.

But for the average person, shifts in the market, even ones as dramatic as the ones we've seen this year, shouldn't be cause for panic. During times of volatility, seasoned investors Warren Buffett and Ray Dalio agree that it's best to stay calm and stick to the basics.

Buffett told CNBC in 2016:

Don't watch the market closely," amid wild market fluctuations. "If they're trying to buy and sell stocks, and worry when they go down a little bit … and think they should maybe sell them when they go up, they're not going to have very good results."

Buffett emphasized that holding onto investments long-term is crucial to having them pay off.

The money is made in investments by investing and by owning good companies for long periods of time," the Berkshire Hathaway CEO told CNBC. "If they buy good companies, buy them over time, they're going to do fine 10, 20, 30 years from now."

Dalio, the founder of investment firm Bridgewater Associates who is worth an estimated $14.6 billion, agrees. Though it's tempting to sell when the market begins to drop, he says, giving in to your fear is not a sound strategy.

You can not possibly succeed that way," Dalio said at the Harvard Kennedy School's Institute of Politics. "You've got to do the opposite. It's when you're not scared you probably want to sell, and when you are scared, you probably want to buy."

Both investors say that the best way to invest successfully is by not trying too hard to anticipate market fluctuations and by staying calm despite them.

In his annual shareholder letter, Buffett explained that the markets are always going to be volatile, so the best thing any investor can do, regardless of experience, is to keep a level head.

Though markets are generally rational, they occasionally do crazy things," he wrote. "Seizing the opportunities then offered does not require great intelligence, a degree in economics or a familiarity with Wall Street jargon such as alpha and beta."

He continued:

