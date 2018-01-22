Going Tactical With The Browne Permanent Portfolio

Active management of Harry Browne's original asset mix is investigated through the use of various tactical allocation methods.

A what-if exercise is presented that applies various tactical allocation methods to Harry Browne's Permanent Portfolio. The main purpose is to determine whether the extra effort of monitoring and trading is worthwhile and prudent in the quest for an improved outcome.

The Permanent Portfolio label is commonly associated with the equally weighted basket of four assets introduced by Browne in his 1987 book Why the Best-Laid Investment Plans Usually Go Wrong [see pg. 257]. The most attractive aspects of Browne's strategy are its downside protection and simplified management. The name however is somewhat misleading and shouldn't be taken too literally. Browne understood back then [pg. 260] that annual rebalancing was necessary to reduce risk relative to an unadjusted portfolio.

After scanning many of the 300+ posts on SA discussing Browne's strategy [link] it seemed advantageous to do my own analysis, just like your typical retired engineer. This evaluation begins with Sec. I, a description of the asset basket; followed by Sec. II, calculations which hold all four assets by various schemes of allocation weighting; and then by Sec. III, calculations which employ different methods to select a better performing subset of the four assets. Sustainable retirement distribution rates with the classic Permanent Portfolio and promising tactical approaches are compared in Sec. IV to wrap up the study. Parameters for the adaptive portfolio methods have been standardized for all asset types and remain proprietary.

I. Browne's Four Asset Basket



Requirements for the Permanent Portfolio [pg. 313] specify the need for significant volatility in each investment asset, apart from treasury bills: Stock market investments only domestic, and more volatile than the standard market averages; Treasury bonds of the longest maturity possible; and, nothing less volatile than gold for adequate protection. More detailed specifications follow:

Volatile Domestic Stocks provide large profits during periods of general prosperity or gradually declining inflation [pg. 328]. High-beta growth style mutual funds best satisfy the desired attributes [pg. 329]. Browne recommended seven mutual funds [pg. 340] as suitable picks, suggesting that an investor hold three to five of them for diversification of fund managers. Of those seven funds, four have survived to this point. The annualized returns since Browne's book was published (Sep. 1987) and the 3-year betas seen in the late 1980s are: Vanguard Morgan VMRGX, 9.48%, 1.11; Neuberger Berman Manhattan NMANX, 8.65%, 1.15; American Century Growth TWCGX, 8.58%, 1.32; Robeco WPG Tudor, 6.88%, 1.25. Only the Vanguard Morgan Fund has outperformed the S&P500 (9.42%, 1.00) over the last 30 years.

Treasury Bonds protect against economic recession or full-scale deflation with big profits when interest rates fall substantially. Treasury securities with 25-year maturities or longer best satisfy the desired attributes [pg. 354]. Browne's model portfolio [pg. 472] contains T-Bonds purchased directly, though it's likely he would have recommended Vanguard's Long-Term Treasury Fund VUSTX instead if the inception date (May 1986) was a few years earlier.

Physical Gold responds powerfully to significant inflationary forces [pg. 314] and also serves as a US Dollar alternative in times of geo-political crisis [pg. 316]. Gold bullion or gold coins are the appropriate investments, not gold mining stocks [pg. 321] nor other precious metals such as silver or platinum [pg. 318].

Treasury Bills enhance the stability of the Permanent Portfolio during periods when the three volatile assets all do badly, while adding protection against deflation [pg. 344]. Because of their minimal credit risk and high degree of liquidity, short-term Treasury securities are the appropriate investment [pg. 345]. Browne's model portfolio [pg. 472] holds T-Bills that mature in 12 and 18 months along with some cash in money market funds.

Here are the four funds to be used in my analytical exercise and their individual 'buy-and-hold' performance from Jan. 1987 through Dec. 2017:

CAGR WrstYr MaxDD Sharpe Sortino

Stocks - Vanguard VMRGX (1.08 beta) 10.46 -41.4 -50.3 0.50 0.71

T-Bonds - Vanguard VUSTX (24.6-yr maturity) 7.57 -13.0 -16.7 0.49 0.79

Gold - London Gold Price (in Dollars) 3.91 -27.8 -48.3 0.12 0.19

T-Bills - Federated FSGVX (1.7-yr maturity) 3.98 -0.57 -1.27 0.61 1.05



II. Fixed-Basket Portfolios

All backtests are from Jan. 1987 through Dec. 2017

Periodic Rebalancing (all cases hold 25% T-Bills)

1987-2017 CAGR WrstYr MaxDD Sharpe Sortino

- Annual Rebalancing AR

EW 7.19 -2.53 -13.8 0.65 1.02

TM* 7.51 -3.03 -11.4 0.74 1.17 *T-Bonds to 35%, Gold to 15%

RP 6.70 -4.08 -12.6 0.64 1.02

IV 6.80 -4.04 -12.7 0.63 1.01

MV 5.71 -5.49 -12.5 0.51 0.80

MS 6.84 -9.18 -15.6 0.54 0.86

-Quarterly Rebalancing QR

EW 7.13 -3.92 -14.5 0.65 1.02

TM 7.47 -2.98 -12.2 0.75 1.19

RP 6.70 -4.08 -12.6 0.64 1.02

IV 7.03 -3.33 -11.3 0.65 1.08

MV 6.96 -3.80 -9.32 0.67 1.13

MS 6.34 -10.9 -13.8 0.47 0.74

- Monthly Rebalancing MR

EW 7.07 -4.09 -14.2 0.64 1.01

TM 7.39 -2.89 -12.0 0.74 1.16

RP 6.70 -4.08 -12.6 0.64 1.02

IV 7.07 -3.05 -11.8 0.66 1.10

MV 6.73 -4.20 -9.80 0.63 1.04

MS 5.63 -14.5 -20.1 0.39 0.60



It's interesting to note that Browne thought it reasonable over the long run to expect the Permanent Portfolio to earn at least 5% above the inflation rate [pg. 267]. The classic strategy, which corresponds to the AR-EW case above, has in fact demonstrated an annualized return of 4.45% after inflation, pretty darn close to his three-decade-old forecast.

III. Adaptive Portfolios

All backtests are from Jan. 1987 through Dec. 2017

Simple Moving Average SMA (4 funds; EW; OOM T-Bills)

1987-2017 CAGR WrstYr MaxDD Sharpe Sortino

- SMA q QR 5.97 -4.91 -7.71 0.58 0.93

- SMA m MR 5.99 -5.42 -10.0 0.60 0.97

Target Volatility TV=6% (4 funds; EW; OOM T-Bills)

- VT m MR 6.94 -3.52 -9.07 0.69 1.11

Dual Momentum DM (Top 3 of 4; EW; OOM T-Bills)

- DM q QR 6.42 -6.56 -10.7 0.54 0.85

- DM m MR 7.08 -2.02 -9.45 0.63 0.98

Relative Strength RS (Top 3 of 4)

- RS q QR

EW 6.95 -6.77 -12.2 0.56 0.89

RP 5.18 -3.83 -8.40 0.52 0.82

IV 5.23 -4.95 -9.81 0.53 0.85

MV 4.36 -4.66 -8.39 0.43 0.66

MS 5.74 -11.1 -17.3 0.43 0.63

- RS m MR

EW 8.16 -3.42 -13.1 0.70 1.16

RP 5.08 -4.10 -9.00 0.48 0.73

IV 5.04 -5.26 -9.82 0.48 0.73

MV 3.80 -5.50 -8.65 0.23 0.31

MS 5.25 -6.47 -12.0 0.39 0.58

Combined RS+SMA (Top 3 of 4; EW; OOM T-Bills)

- (RS+SMA) q QR 6.55 -6.56 -8.45 0.56 0.89

- (RS+SMA) m MR 6.30 -6.49 -9.17 0.55 0.88

......

Excursion: OOM T-Bonds instead of T-Bills

1987-2017 CAGR WrstYr MaxDD Sharpe Sortino

- SMA q QR 8.44 -3.84 -10.0 0.75 1.35

- SMA m MR 8.17 -7.96 -11.1 0.74 1.27

- TV m MR 7.40 -8.16 -11.0 0.68 1.11

- DM q QR 8.83 -4.20 -10.2 0.76 1.34

- DM m MR 8.80 -3.49 -9.10 0.78 1.34

- (RS+SMA) q QR 8.58 -2.79 -9.34 0.74 1.27

- (RS+SMA) m MR 7.83 -8.55 -13.2 0.64 1.06

note: other parameters remain unchanged

......



IV. Safe Withdrawal Rate

Safe Withdrawal Rate (SWR) is a critical statistic for retirement portfolios. It represents the maximum amount a retiree can annually withdraw from his/her portfolio and have it last through their assumed remaining lifespan. Typically it is expressed as a percentage of the initial investment stake, with the sustainable dollar amount adjusted each year by an assumed rate of inflation.

Research has found the sequence of investment returns to be the most important determinant of portfolio longevity for a given withdrawal rate. The work of Jim Otar is particularly helpful to this understanding. He uses a non-Gaussian approach - one that examines all historical stock and bond market sequences since 1900 - to establish a SWR for a worst-case (10th percentile) outcome. Additionally, SA contributor Paul Novell points out that for a typical stock/bond portfolio, the 30-year span beginning in 1966 represents the worst SWR going back to before the Great Depression. He suggests imposing a 20% knockdown factor to SWR calculations that don't entirely cover the 1966-1995 period. Fortunately, Tuomo Lampinen provides a cloud-based tool capable of stress-testing conventional SWR calculations by front loading worst performing years as an input option.

My SWR calculation groundrules for the present assessment are as follows:

Withdrawal on annual basis for 30 consecutive years

Inflation adjustment assumes a 3% annual average rate with 2% standard deviation

Sequence of historical portfolio returns assumes the worst 5 years will occur at start of the retirement period

Confidence level of 98% that funds will not be depleted based on Monte Carlo simulation

With these groundrules, the classic Permanent Portfolio SWR is 3.55% [link]. The SWRs for the more promising approaches to Browne's asset mix are:

---------------------------------

Annual Rebalancing AR

- EW 3.55%

- TM 3.75%

Quarterly Rebalancing QR

- SMA q 3.20% OOM T-Bills

- SMA q 3.60% OOM T-Bonds

Monthly Rebalancing MR

- RS m EW 3.85%

- TV m 3.40% OOM T-Bills

- DM m 3.50% OOM T-Bills

- DM m 4.00% OOM T-Bonds

-----------------------------------

Nomenclature

Fixed-Basket Portfolio: allocations to a specified asset mix are periodically rebalanced either to a) maintain long-term target weightings, or b) adjust to updated criteria-based weightings according to schemes such as risk parity.

Adaptive Portfolio: allocations to a specified asset mix are periodically rebalanced either by a) underweighting or abandoning one or more assets, or b) substituting a safe haven alternative for one or more assets.

AR Annual Rebalancing

QR Quarterly Rebalancing

MR Monthly Rebalancing



EW Equally Weighted allocation

TM Tailored Markowitz allocation

RP Risk Parity based allocation

IV Inverse Volatility based allocation

MV Minimum Variance based allocation

MS Maximum Sharpe Ratio based allocation

OOM Out Of Market asset

CAGR Compounded Annual Growth Rate

WrstYr Worst Year's return

MaxDD Maximum Drawdown based on monthly returns

Sharpe Reward-to-risk ratio created by William Sharpe

Sortino Reward-to-risk ratio created by Frank Sortino