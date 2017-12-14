Bond Fund Trend Persistence

Autocorrelation measures the directional similarity between a given time series and a lagged version of the same time series. Positive autocorrelation can be considered a specific form of “persistence”, i.e. the tendency of a system to remain in the same state from one observation to the next. Assets with return persistence are beneficial to portfolio allocation methods that buy assets on the upswing and sell assets on the downswing.

Autocorrelation coefficients of monthly returns over the ten-year period December 2007 through November 2017 are shown below for one-month and two-month time lags. Largest positive values indicate the most persistent funds, which generally and not coincidentally happen to perform best in market timing system backtests.

US Treasury Securities *benchmark*

Long Term .046, -.123 [VUSTX]

Intermediate Term .004, -.169 [VFITX]

Short Term .090, -.035 [VFISX]

High Yield Corporate Bonds

Eaton Vance ETHIX .479, .164

Mainstay MHCAX .430, .051

Eaton Vance EVIBX .424, .071

Ivy WHIYX .421, -.001

Nuveen FJSIX .417, .031

Blackrock BHYAX .404, .086

American AHITX .402, .067

Fidelity FAGIX .401, .151

Loomis Sayles NEFHX .373, .027

MFS MHITX .356, -.018

Lord Abbett LHYAX .343,-.051

Ridgeworth STHTX .342, .038

Prudential PBHAX .330, .005

Western Asset WAYAX .325, .163

Fidelity SPHIX .320, -.015

PIMCO PHIYX .287, -.009

Fidelity FHIFX .259, -.142

Vanguard VWEHX .252, -.166

Northern NHFIX .241, -.136

Payden PYHRX .225, -.119

High Yield Municipal Bonds

Nuveen NHMAX .335, .241

PIMCO PYMDX .307, .176

Northern NHYMX .290, .191

MFS MMHYX .260, .113

Western Asset STXAX .247, .116

Eaton Vance ETHYX .240, -.004

Oppenheimer ORNAX .239, .036

Lord Abbett HYMAX .234, .137

Blackrock MDYHX .229, .155

Prudential PRHAX .204, .094

American AMHIX .191, .156

Vanguard VWAHX .135, .03

Floating Rate Debt Securities

Oppenheimer OOSAX .670, .332

Blackrock BFRAX .547, .227

Eaton Vance EVFHX .529, .197

Eaton Vance EAFAX .524, .243

Lord Abbett LFRAX .466, .075

Mainstay MXFAX .452, .128

Ridgeworth SAMBX .440, 119

Fidelity FFRHX .432, .005

Loomis Sayles LSFAX .374, 149

Prudential FRFZX .350, .150

Payden PYFRX .106, -.043

PIMCO PRSZX .019, -.155

Investment Grade Corporate Bonds

Western Asset SIGAX .370, -.075

Lord Abbett LAGVX .357, -.029

Columbia LIIAX .352, .044

MFS MFBFX .333, .077

Loomis Sayles LSBRX .330, -.053

Thrivent LUBIX .323, .001

Vanguard VFICX .238, -.059

Prudential TGMBX .159, .267

PIMCO PBDAX .158, -.133

Ridgeworth STICX .088, .010

Vanguard VWESX .065, -.165

American BFCFX .063, .020

Fidelity FCBFX .058, .008

Payden PYACX -.002, .099

Convertible Securities

Fidelity FCVSX .379, .174

Lord Abbett LACFX .283, .091

Vanguard VCVSX .270, .001

Columbia PACIX .259, .032

Franklin FISCX .253, -.002

Miller MCFAX .238, -.052

Mainstay MCOAX .208, .020

GNMA Bonds

PIMCO PAGNX .104, -.033

Payden PYGNX .054, -.030

American Century BGNAX .049, -.058

Fidelity FGMNX .041, -.077

Blackrock BGPAX .028, -.077

Voya LEXNX .017, -.104

Vanguard VFIIX .008, -.079

Ridgeworth SLMTX .005, -.080

Multisector Bonds

Thornburg TSIAX .472, .103

Angel Oak ANGLX .365, .053

Great West MXLMX .356, .045

PIMCO PONDX .319, .085

Fidelity FSICX .309, .014

Loomis Sayles LSFIX .292, -.010

Lord Abbett LBNDX .286, -.060

PIMCO PDVAX .285, -.017

JHancock JHSIX .263, -.114

Touchstone FFSAX .216, .195

Voya VCFAX .195, -.051

TR Price RPSIX .193, -.076

Performance Trust PTIAX .190, .041

Janus JMUAX .159, .066

American Century ASIEX .159, -.065

Pacific PLSTX .154, .040

JPMorgan JGIAX .056, .041

Blackrock BMSAX .045, -.015

Ancora AAIIX -.015, -.017

Maryland Tax-Free Bonds

MFS MFSMX .153, .089

Eaton Vance ETMDX .130, -.028

1919 LMMDX .123, .051

TR Price MDXBX .113, .065

Nuveen NMDAX .107, .067

Fidelity SMDMX .031, .036

Ridgeworth SMMAX -.033, .012

PNC PSMDX -.054, .016

Columbia NMDMX -.057, .008

Sterling BMAAX -.082, .006

Brown BIAMX -.138, .011

TR Price PRMDX -.197, .115