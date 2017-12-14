Bond Fund Trend Persistence

Autocorrelation measures the directional similarity between a given time series and a lagged version of the same time series. Positive autocorrelation can be considered a specific form of “persistence”, i.e. the tendency of a system to remain in the same state from one observation to the next. Assets with return persistence are beneficial to portfolio allocation methods that buy assets on the upswing and sell assets on the downswing.
Autocorrelation coefficients of monthly returns over the ten-year period December 2007 through November 2017 are shown below for one-month and two-month time lags. Largest positive values indicate the most persistent funds, which generally and not coincidentally happen to perform best in market timing system backtests.
US Treasury Securities *benchmark*
- Long Term .046, -.123 [VUSTX]
- Intermediate Term .004, -.169 [VFITX]
- Short Term .090, -.035 [VFISX]
High Yield Corporate Bonds
- Eaton Vance ETHIX .479, .164
- Mainstay MHCAX .430, .051
- Eaton Vance EVIBX .424, .071
- Ivy WHIYX .421, -.001
- Nuveen FJSIX .417, .031
- Blackrock BHYAX .404, .086
- American AHITX .402, .067
- Fidelity FAGIX .401, .151
- Loomis Sayles NEFHX .373, .027
- MFS MHITX .356, -.018
- Lord Abbett LHYAX .343,-.051
- Ridgeworth STHTX .342, .038
- Prudential PBHAX .330, .005
- Western Asset WAYAX .325, .163
- Fidelity SPHIX .320, -.015
- PIMCO PHIYX .287, -.009
- Fidelity FHIFX .259, -.142
- Vanguard VWEHX .252, -.166
- Northern NHFIX .241, -.136
- Payden PYHRX .225, -.119
High Yield Municipal Bonds
- Nuveen NHMAX .335, .241
- PIMCO PYMDX .307, .176
- Northern NHYMX .290, .191
- MFS MMHYX .260, .113
- Western Asset STXAX .247, .116
- Eaton Vance ETHYX .240, -.004
- Oppenheimer ORNAX .239, .036
- Lord Abbett HYMAX .234, .137
- Blackrock MDYHX .229, .155
- Prudential PRHAX .204, .094
- American AMHIX .191, .156
- Vanguard VWAHX .135, .03
Floating Rate Debt Securities
- Oppenheimer OOSAX .670, .332
- Blackrock BFRAX .547, .227
- Eaton Vance EVFHX .529, .197
- Eaton Vance EAFAX .524, .243
- Lord Abbett LFRAX .466, .075
- Mainstay MXFAX .452, .128
- Ridgeworth SAMBX .440, 119
- Fidelity FFRHX .432, .005
- Loomis Sayles LSFAX .374, 149
- Prudential FRFZX .350, .150
- Payden PYFRX .106, -.043
- PIMCO PRSZX .019, -.155
Investment Grade Corporate Bonds
- Western Asset SIGAX .370, -.075
- Lord Abbett LAGVX .357, -.029
- Columbia LIIAX .352, .044
- MFS MFBFX .333, .077
- Loomis Sayles LSBRX .330, -.053
- Thrivent LUBIX .323, .001
- Vanguard VFICX .238, -.059
- Prudential TGMBX .159, .267
- PIMCO PBDAX .158, -.133
- Ridgeworth STICX .088, .010
- Vanguard VWESX .065, -.165
- American BFCFX .063, .020
- Fidelity FCBFX .058, .008
- Payden PYACX -.002, .099
Convertible Securities
- Fidelity FCVSX .379, .174
- Lord Abbett LACFX .283, .091
- Vanguard VCVSX .270, .001
- Columbia PACIX .259, .032
- Franklin FISCX .253, -.002
- Miller MCFAX .238, -.052
- Mainstay MCOAX .208, .020
GNMA Bonds
- PIMCO PAGNX .104, -.033
- Payden PYGNX .054, -.030
- American Century BGNAX .049, -.058
- Fidelity FGMNX .041, -.077
- Blackrock BGPAX .028, -.077
- Voya LEXNX .017, -.104
- Vanguard VFIIX .008, -.079
- Ridgeworth SLMTX .005, -.080
Multisector Bonds
- Thornburg TSIAX .472, .103
- Angel Oak ANGLX .365, .053
- Great West MXLMX .356, .045
- PIMCO PONDX .319, .085
- Fidelity FSICX .309, .014
- Loomis Sayles LSFIX .292, -.010
- Lord Abbett LBNDX .286, -.060
- PIMCO PDVAX .285, -.017
- JHancock JHSIX .263, -.114
- Touchstone FFSAX .216, .195
- Voya VCFAX .195, -.051
- TR Price RPSIX .193, -.076
- Performance Trust PTIAX .190, .041
- Janus JMUAX .159, .066
- American Century ASIEX .159, -.065
- Pacific PLSTX .154, .040
- JPMorgan JGIAX .056, .041
- Blackrock BMSAX .045, -.015
- Ancora AAIIX -.015, -.017
Maryland Tax-Free Bonds
- MFS MFSMX .153, .089
- Eaton Vance ETMDX .130, -.028
- 1919 LMMDX .123, .051
- TR Price MDXBX .113, .065
- Nuveen NMDAX .107, .067
- Fidelity SMDMX .031, .036
- Ridgeworth SMMAX -.033, .012
- PNC PSMDX -.054, .016
- Columbia NMDMX -.057, .008
- Sterling BMAAX -.082, .006
- Brown BIAMX -.138, .011
- TR Price PRMDX -.197, .115
