TSP Calm Income Fund

Here is my attempt at creating an investment strategy for the Thrift Savings Plan (TSP) that seeks to produce modest growth while emphasizing capital preservation. Its purpose is to provide current income for TSP participants like me who plan to start withdrawing from their accounts in the near future, or for those who are already receiving monthly payments from their accounts.

This strategy applies an active portfolio management technique known as Volatility Targeting. The Calm Income Fund, conceived on my mother's 86th birthday, is the first of my 'tactical fund of funds' (TFF) to be launched, with others due out this year. The Calm Income Fund seems to have better risk-adjusted returns than any mutual fund, ETF, or TSP fund.

The asset classes available in the TSP are limited to three closely correlated stock funds and an intermediate-term government/corporate bond fund. The underlying indices and the mutual funds used here as backtest proxies are:

C-fund, S&P 500, VFINX

S-fund, Wilshire 4500, VEXMX

I-fund, MSCI EAFE, DFALX

F-fund, Barclays US Aggregate Bond Index, VBMFX

Additionally there is the fantastic TSP G-fund, which is modeled here with actual monthly return data. The G-fund is comprised of specially issued US Treasury securities, and features the comforting benefit that comes from no downside volatility since share price changes are solely due to interest income on the securities. What's more, Uncle Sam guarantees payment of both principal and interest, making the G-fund a superb safe haven in a retirement account.

Volatility Targeting aims to maintain a constant level of volatility within an investment portfolio, by dynamically adjusting the allocations to risky assets and a risk-reducing asset (typically cash or an equivalent) in proportion to an indicator of future volatility (usually recent historical volatility). For example, if volatility is forecasted to increase, then stock/bond exposure is decreased and the safe asset's allocation is increased.

The following table illustrates Volatility Targeting's tradespace. Higher targets lead to higher returns and higher risk, eventually approaching the annually rebalanced C/F buy-and-hold case. A 2% target volatility (standard deviation) was selected to avoid any losing years. A 2-to-1 split between the C and F funds was then picked, considering there is little sensitivity to other ratios in the backtest results. Any allocation to the S-fund or I-fund reduces portfolio returns when specifying low target volatilities.

-------------------------------------------------------

1988-2017 CAGR WrstYr MaxDD Sharpe Sortino

- C/F ratio=3:1

1% TV 5.66 1.69 -0.41 2.49 6.05

2% TV 6.28 0.05 -1.31 1.60 3.11

3% TV 6.90 -1.83 -3.25 1.28 2.31

4% TV 7.50 -3.69 -5.70 1.12 1.94

B&H 9.75 -26.5 -38.7 0.65 0.98

- C/F ratio=2:1

1% TV 5.66 1.66 -0.42 2.48 6.01

2% TV 6.29 -0.01 -1.35 1.59 3.10 <-- selected

3% TV 6.92 -1.93 -3.34 1.28 2.31

4% TV 7.51 -3.82 -5.81 1.11 1.93

B&H 9.45 -23.1 -34.6 0.68 1.04

- C/F ratio=1:1

1% TV 5.68 1.61 -0.49 2.44 5.86

2% TV 6.32 -0.18 -1.55 1.57 3.05

3% TV 6.93 -2.18 -3.58 1.26 2.26

4% TV 7.45 -4.14 -6.05 1.10 1.87

B&H 8.73 -16.0 -25.2 0.77 1.19

- C/F ratio=1:2

1% TV 5.67 1.59 -0.56 2.34 5.49

2% TV 6.30 -0.31 -1.83 1.51 2.87

3% TV 6.85 -2.37 -3.88 1.21 2.13

4% TV 7.22 -4.40 -6.08 1.05 1.78

B&H 7.92 -8.83 -15.2 0.88 1.41

- C/F ratio=1:3

1% TV 5.65 1.63 -0.67 2.27 5.22

2% TV 6.26 -0.27 -2.00 1.46 2.74

3% TV 6.76 -2.31 -4.11 1.18 2.08

4% TV 7.04 -4.33 -6.40 1.03 1.73

B&H 7.52 -5.47 -10.7 0.93 1.51

------------------------------------------------------



The backtesting span was constrained by available VBMFX data. An alternate F-fund proxy was evaluated using the selected parameters to assess the impact of 1987's turbulent markets.

2%TV, C/F ratio=2:1 CAGR WrstYr MaxDD Sharpe Sortino

1988-2017 w/VBMFX proxy F-fund 6.29 -0.01 -1.35 1.59 3.10

1988-2017 w/FBNDX proxy F-fund 6.31 -0.32 -1.50 1.58 3.07

1987-2017 w/FBNDX proxy F-fund 6.43 -0.32 -1.56 1.55 2.94



Closer inspection of monthly returns during 1987's most volatile period verifies that FBNDX adequately tracks VBMFX. As an aside, the F-fund was introduced in Jan. 1988.

Month/Year VBMFX FBNDX

08/1987 -0.77 -0.57

09/1987 -2.25 -2.51

10/1987 3.50 2.76

11/1987 0.69 1.20

12/1987 1.62 1.23



To maintain a constant 2% volatility level, the G-fund allocation over the 1987-2017 period has varied any given month from 26% (Mar. 2017) to 96% (Nov-Dec. 2008). The neutral or median allocation is in the 75-to-80% ballpark.

The TSP is an ideal platform for this strategy because of very low overhead fees, the ease of monthly allocation updates without a commission, and the unique G-fund itself. The strategy's performance over the last 20 years using the G-fund as the portfolio volatility reducer (when needed to meet the 2% target) compares favorably to employing short- or intermediate-term Treasury funds adjusted to match the G-fund's 0.04% expense ratio.

1998-2017 CAGR WrstYr MaxDD Sharpe Sortino UpMos

w/TSP G-fund 4.76 -0.01 -1.35 1.54 2.90 77.5%

w/1-mo Treasuries 3.24 -2.02 -3.15 0.76 1.21 70.8%

w/2-yr Treasuries 4.68 0.15 -1.65 1.32 2.34 76.3%

w/6-yr Treasuries 6.08 -0.65 -3.95 1.05 1.82 70.4%

Few mutual funds or ETFs have as an investment objective what is the intention of my strategy. One fund in particular, the FPA New Income Fund (FPNIX), is an excellent benchmark to examine. The fund has been quite successful at meeting its stated goal of 'not losing money' in that it hasn't had a negative year on a total-return basis since its 1984 inception. Another quality mutual fund that focuses on capital preservation is the Weitz Short Duration Income Fund (WEFIX).

The next table shows the outstanding performance of my Calm Income Fund relative to the funds by FPA and Weitz, the individual TSP bond funds F and G, and the TSP Lifestyle Income fund. My strategy's 4.45% compounded annual return is the highest, and the corresponding risk level is nearly as low as FPNIX. The Calm Income Fund preserves capital while providing some growth, about 2.5% per year after inflation. Available data for the TSP L-Income fund, introduced in Aug. 2005, constrained the evaluation span.

2006-2017 CAGR WrstYr MaxDD Sharpe Sortino UpMos

Calm Income 4.45 -0.01 -1.35 1.90 3.97 75.7%

TSP L-Income 4.12 -5.63 -9.75 1.02 1.61 70.8%

TSP F-fund 4.23 -2.15 -3.94 0.98 1.75 67.4%

TSP G-fund 2.82 1.51 0.0 na na 100%

FPA FPNIX 2.73 0.15 -0.85 1.97 4.45 78.5%

Weitz WEFIX 3.45 0.25 -3.37 1.27 2.67 70.8%

Similar assessments were made for retirement income funds from the major players (Vanguard, TR Price, Fidelity, TIAA/CREF). All have risk/reward characteristics that are inferior to my Calm Income Fund or the other funds listed above.

The figure displays compounded annual returns on a rolling basis; i.e., funds are purchased on the first trading day of any year since 1987, and continously held until the end of 2017. (This way of comparing past performance helps remove doubt about the dependence of the returns on the starting date, an idea originally introduced by frequent SA contributor Varan.) The Calm Income Fund outperforms the alternatives with a smooth and consistent margin above the compounded rate of inflation.

The graph and performance metrics that have been presented support the conclusion that this TSP strategy is a solid option for retirement savings.