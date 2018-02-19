VIX Futures Vs. Spot Strategies

Part I: The idea

When we look at historical data of VIX futures and VIX index levels, it is easily seen, that the future prices may significantly differ from the VIX spot value, and with time, as expiration approaches, the difference reduces, and both spot and future prices approach each other, as expected.

A well known, and fairly common way to take advantage of this phenomena, is to use what is called 'contango'. Under 'contango' state, the value of the near term future is slightly higher than the value of the VIX spot, and the value of the next term futures is usually higher than the value of the near term future. Contango is the normal state for the VIX futures term structures. It exists because those who sell volatility by holding a short position in VIX futures, expect a modest gain against the (high) risk that they take. Sometimes, following a sharp rise of the VIX index, the term structure "reverses", and futures prices become lower than the index value, with the near term future higher than the next term. This condition is called 'backwardation' and it is a manifestation of the general expectation for mean reversion of the index.

Popular Trades

A popular trade, is to take a position (long or short) in the two nearest term expiring futures, and to daily re-balance these futures so that the weighted average expiration duration is kept constant, at approximately one month. There is also an index that tracks this future rolling strategy, and several ETPs that track this index. This index is called the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, its ticker is SPVIXSTR, and is published by S&P Dow Jones Indices [S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index - S&P Dow Jones Indices||S&P Dow Jones Indices]. You can find on their website information and a list of related ETPs.

Research Description

This is not what we are here to discuss. The above chart shows the time-development of y(t) = ln(F VIX /S VIX ) during a single future expiration cycle. An expiration cycle of a future, starts on the day in which the previous month's future expired and lasts until the expiration of the shortest term monthly future. In this chart, starting from a monthly expiry of July 2016, the value of y(T) for the futures that expire on 7/20/2016 (blue line) and futures that expire on 8/17/2016 (thin red line). Initially, the shorter duration future increases to a value for which y(T)=0.274. On 7/19/2016, the VIX spot value closing value was 11.77, while the near term future (1 month to expiration) was 15.48, and the next future term was 17.22. During this cycle, this difference reduced to a very low value, close to zero, and the VIX futures expired at a value of 10.82, so that taking a short position in the future F AUG 16 and "somehow” taking a long position in VIX spot on 7/19/2016 could have resulted in a positive cash flow of 15.48-10.84+10.84-11.77 = 3.71.

This could have been a very profitable strategy, except that the VIX spot is not an asset that can be bought or sold.

Research Plan

In the weeks to come I will conduct this research, according to the following plan, but not necessarily keeping this order:

Under a "whatif the VIX index is a tradable asset" - try to find a profitable Spot/Futures strategy. Are VIX and volatility the same? What are the relationships between these two entities? Use stochastic volatility models to analyze the relationships between VIX, SKEW and SPX and understand the implied market expectations in probabilistic terms. Look for a practical portfolio of SPX options for replication of the VIX index as closely as possible. Note that while a long position of SPX options necessarily carries a negative 'theta' term, the VIX index itself does not contain any "time value", so the replication that we expect to com up with will necessary carry such a term and we will need to see how significant this term is.

I will greatly appreciate questions and comments!