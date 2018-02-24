A Simple And Hypothetical Strategy With VIX Spot & Futures: Statistical Analysis

Details
Under the "VIX-replication is possible" assumption I tested the following, very simple strategy:
|VIX
|The VIX spot value on day's close.
|SPVXSTR
|S&P 500 Short term VIX futures index (as explained in my previous blog post). This index can be traded, directly using VX futures, or indirectly, using an ETP (VXX, SVXY and others).
|FST
|The weighted average of the nearest two terms VX futures. It is a synthetic 30 days future of the VIX index
|CI
|The relative contango, defined as (FST - VIX)/FST
|TL , TS
|Thresholds for con
- Every day on close:
- if CI>TL then buy the VIX spot and sell SPVXSTR.
- else if CI
- Otherwise - do nothing
- Repeat 1 endlessly
The resulted accumulated return is shown on the chart below (logarithmic) and it is almost like a continuous straight line.
Statistical characteristic of this strategy are as follows:
|Starting Date
|10/26/2010
|Ending Date
|2/20/2018
|TL
|0.09
|TS
|0.06
and the results are:
|daily
|monthly
|annual
|average
|0.341%
|7.2%
|86%
|stdev
|1.851%
|8.5%
|29%
|worst-period
|-16.180%
|-14.3%
|-4%
|best-period
|14.290%
|29.9%
|252%
Conclusion
We can not replicate the VIX spot, however, understanding how it possible to get to something closer, with all its risks, is a worthy effort.