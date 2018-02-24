A Simple And Hypothetical Strategy With VIX Spot & Futures: Statistical Analysis

Sadly, VIX replication is impossible. But the question is: how close can we reach to this goal and what are the risks for such a "psudo-replication".

What if we could actually replicate the VIX index. I assume that this is the case, and analyze a simple strategy.

Details

Under the "VIX-replication is possible" assumption I tested the following, very simple strategy:

VIX The VIX spot value on day's close. SPVXSTR S&P 500 Short term VIX futures index (as explained in my previous blog post). This index can be traded, directly using VX futures, or indirectly, using an ETP (VXX, SVXY and others). F ST The weighted average of the nearest two terms VX futures. It is a synthetic 30 days future of the VIX index C I The relative contango, defined as (F ST - VIX)/F ST T L , T S Thresholds for con

Every day on close: if CI>TL then buy the VIX spot and sell SPVXSTR.

else if CI

Otherwise - do nothing Repeat 1 endlessly

The resulted accumulated return is shown on the chart below (logarithmic) and it is almost like a continuous straight line.

Statistical characteristic of this strategy are as follows:

Starting Date 10/26/2010 Ending Date 2/20/2018 TL 0.09 TS 0.06

and the results are:

daily monthly annual average 0.341% 7.2% 86% stdev 1.851% 8.5% 29% worst-period -16.180% -14.3% -4% best-period 14.290% 29.9% 252%

Conclusion

We can not replicate the VIX spot, however, understanding how it possible to get to something closer, with all its risks, is a worthy effort.