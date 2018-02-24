Please Note: Blog posts are not selected, edited or screened by Seeking Alpha editors.

A Simple And Hypothetical Strategy With VIX Spot & Futures: Statistical Analysis

|Includes: ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (SVXY), VXX, XIV

Summary

What if we could actually replicate the VIX index. I assume that this is the case, and  analyze a simple strategy.

No surprising, my simple strategy generates tremendous profits.

Sadly, VIX replication is impossible. But the question is: how close can we reach to this goal and what are the risks for such a "psudo-replication".

Details

Under the "VIX-replication is possible" assumption I tested the following, very simple strategy:

VIX  The VIX spot value on day's close.
SPVXSTR S&P 500 Short term VIX futures index (as explained in my previous blog post). This index can be traded, directly using VX futures, or indirectly, using an ETP (VXX, SVXY and others).
FST The weighted average of the nearest two terms VX futures. It is a synthetic 30 days future of the VIX index
CI The relative contango, defined as (FST - VIX)/FST
TL , TS Thresholds for con
  1. Every day on close:
    • if CI>TL then buy the VIX spot and sell SPVXSTR.
    • else if CI
    • Otherwise - do nothing
  2. Repeat 1 endlessly

The resulted accumulated return is shown on the chart below (logarithmic) and it is almost like a continuous straight line.

Logarithmic accumulated return of the hypothetical strategy Statistical characteristic of this strategy are as follows:

Starting Date 10/26/2010
Ending Date 2/20/2018
TL 0.09
TS 0.06

and the results are:

daily monthly annual
average 0.341% 7.2% 86%
stdev 1.851% 8.5% 29%
worst-period -16.180% -14.3% -4%
best-period 14.290% 29.9% 252%

Conclusion

We can not replicate the VIX spot, however, understanding how it possible to get to something closer, with all its risks,  is a worthy effort.