KLA-Tencor Corporation: Cash Flow Valuation Update

Current Price: ~ $51/share
Yield: ~ 2.78%
KLA-Tencor designs and manufactures yield-management and process-monitoring systems for the semiconductor industry. The systems are used to analyze the manufacturing process at various steps in a product's development. The firm's laser-scanning products are used for wafer qualification, process monitoring, and equipment monitoring. KLA-Tencor also provides systems for optical metrology and e-beam metrology.
Estimated WACC for the firm today is 14.52% using the Capital Asset Pricing Model and the company's recent SEC filings.
Recent free cash flows and noted growth rates:
|Year
|FCF $Millions
|2003
|112
|2004
|294
|2005
|447
|2006
|241
|2007
|527
|2008
|611
|2009
|173
|2010
|418
|2011
|772
|2012
|884
Average Annual Growth FCF: ~ 52%
CAGR FCF: ~ 26%
Consensus Forecast Industry 5-Year Growth: ~ 14% per year
Consensus Forecast Company 5-Year Growth: ~ 10% per year
Internal Growth Rate: ~ 12%
Sustainable Growth Rate: ~ 20%
Scenario 1
Average FCF (2012, 2011, 2010) is $691 million
- Start at $691 million FCF
- Assume a 5-year growth rate in FCF of 10% per year, then no growth or 0% growth in FCF per year forever:
Discounted Cash Flow Valuation
|Year
|FCF $Millions
|0
|691
|1
|760
|2
|836
|3
|920
|4
|1012
|5
|1113
|Terminal Value
|8433
The firm's future free cash flows, discounted at a WACC of 14.52%, give a present value for the entire firm (Debt + Equity) of $7349 million. If the firm's fair value of debt is estimated at $902 million, then the fair value of the firm's equity could be $6447 million. $6447 million / 167 million outstanding shares is approximately $39 per share and a 20% margin of safety is $31/share.
Scenario 2
All else being equal,
- Assume a 5-year growth rate in FCF of 10% per year, then 5% growth in FCF per year forever:
Discounted Cash Flow Valuation
|Year
|FCF $Millions
|0
|691
|1
|760
|2
|836
|3
|920
|4
|1012
|5
|1113
|Terminal Value
|12863
- Present Value of the entire firm (Debt + Equity): $9598 million
- Value of Equity: $8696 million or $52/share
- 20% margin of safety is $42/share
Disclosure: I have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.