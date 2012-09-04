ICAP EBS Goes To Half-Pip FX Pricing To Placate Big Banks

Part of EBS's plans to take out high frequency traders.

As we reported two months ago as being in the planning stages, ICAP-EBS today confirmed that it is going to half-pip pricing (from decimal pricing) for most major FX pairs. The changes will be effective as of Monday, September 17.

This appears to be the first major move to be made by newly-installed EBS CEO Gil Mandelzis, to repair EBS's relationship with its core group of bank clients, while at the same time making it more difficult for high frequency traders to maintain a trading advantage.

