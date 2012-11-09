FXCM Confirms It Is Actively Pursuing Acquisitions

FXCM reports healthy Q3 results and Oct volumes, shares trade up.

On its Q3 conference call yesterday (more on FXCM's Q3 results below), in response to a question regarding what it plans to do with its growing (now $260 million) cash balance in addition to its $155 million credit line, FXCM confirmed that it is actively pursuing acquisitions, and indeed is currently actively engaged in acquisition discussions with more than one potential target.

For more details see LeapRate's Forex Industry News at leaprate.com.