Weekly Updated Defensive Bond Strategy For A Rising-Rate Economy

Backtesting to 2012 is also shown for the actual ETFs employed in the strategy. Backtest results show an annual return of 9.3% and a maximum monthly drawdown of -1.0%.

Backtesting to 2000 is presented using proxy mutual funds in place of the ETFs. Backtest results show annual returns averaging 9.4% and a maximum monthly drawdown of -2.1%.

The top-ranked ETF must then pass a filter (its 20-day simple moving average) to be selected. Otherwise, the money goes into a money market ETF.

From a basket of five ETFs of different bond classes, the strategy determines the asset with the highest 63-day total return each week.

In the past, I have written Seeking Alpha articles on modified defensive bond strategies, one using mutual funds and another using ETFs. The ETF version is known as the MDBS_ETF tactical strategy. Over the past year, many of my followers have successfully invested in this strategy using information I have published on SA.

The original MDBS_ETF strategy selects one of three bond ETFs each month based on their 3-month total returns. The top-ranked ETF is only bought if it has a positive total return for the preceding month.

The basket of ETFs is composed of three classes of bonds:

High yield corporate bonds: PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYS);

High yield municipal bonds: VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal ETF (HYD); and

Mortgage-backed securities: Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS).

With the MDBS_ETF strategy as the starting point, I decided to improve the strategy by including two other ETFs in the basket of ETFs:

Senior floating rate loans: PowerShares Senior Loan ETF (BKLN); and

1-3 month treasury bills: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL).

The inclusion of BKLN is important because historically it does well in a rising rate economy. And BIL is included just for additional safety.

I decided to change the strategy from a monthly-updated strategy to a weekly-updated strategy. As drftr has stated in the past, it is hard to remain passive when we see a rapid fall in an ETF right after selecting it, having to wait until the next month to actually sell the ETF. This monthly wait doesn't occur in a weekly-updated strategy.

A weekly-updated strategy takes more effort on the part of the investor, but it is rather easy to look at a PerfCharts chart over the weekend and determine the ETF to own on Monday. And SharpCharts can be used to assess the 20-day moving average filter on the top-ranked ETF. Both PerfCharts and SharpCharts can be found at stockcharts.com, and they are free to use. So the overall effort required by the investor is minimal. Plus, it is not as if a trade occurs every week; there are many times when the same ETF is owned for many weeks and even months at a time.

Portfolio Visualizer [PV], my usual software of choice in developing tactical strategies, is not capable of developing a weekly strategy like this. So I decided to try the RotationInvest [RI] software on a free trial basis to study this model. All of the figures in this article come from RI.

I did compare the backtest results between PV and RI for a monthly version of this strategy, and there was good overall agreement. There was not perfect agreement because the data were not always in accord between the softwares, i.e. they used different data sources. For some reason, there continues to be a data issue of monthly dividend distributions not always being included in adjusted price data. Even PV (which now uses Morningstar as a data source) sometimes fails to include historical distributions. For example, I found two instances where PV failed to include a historical distribution for HYS. RI has similar distribution issues with its adjusted price data (although different distributions were excluded from their data).

In order to keep this article to a manageable length, I will not show these comparisons of PV and RI results in this article. But suffice it to say, for the monthly-updated version of this strategy, the backtest results are similar for the two software packages.

Rules for the Weekly MDBS ETF Strategy

Here are the rules for the weekly MDBS_ETF strategy:

1. Compare the 63-day (market days) total returns of the five ETFs at the end of each week. Select the top-ranked ETF.

2. Make sure the price of the top-ranked ETF is greater than its 20-day simple moving average. If it is, own this ETF for the next week. If not, put the money into a money market asset.

Pretty simple.

Backtest Results Using Proxy Mutual Funds

In order to produce a longer backtest history, I substituted proxy mutual funds for the ETFs. Here are the proxies I used:

Vanguard High Yield Corporate Fund (VWEHX) for HYS, MFS Municipal High Income Fund (MMHYX) for HYD, Vanguard GNMA Fund (VFIIX) for VMBS, Oppenheimer Senior Floating Rate Loan Fund (OOSAX) for BKLN, and Vanguard Money Market Fund (VMMXX) for BIL.

OOSAX limits the backtest to Sept 1999. The backtest results are shown below using the proxy mutual funds.

Growth History (Black Line = Strategy, Green Line = VMMXX)

Drawdown

Transition Between Funds (PRRXX and VMMXX are both Money Market Funds)

Total Percent in Each Fund (PRRXX and VMMXX are both Money Market Funds)

Performance Summary (First two columns = strategy, Last column = VMMXX)

Returns

It can be seen that the Compounded Annual Growth Rate [CAGR] is 9.4% and the Maximum Drawdown [MaxDD] on a monthly basis is -2.1%. This produces an adjusted return-to-risk ratio MAR (CAGR/MaxDD) of 4.5. There are no negative annual returns; the smallest annual return is +3.6% (for a full year of returns).

If OOSAX is eliminated from the basket of funds, we can take the backtest to 1985. Here are the growth curve and performance if OOSAX is eliminated from the basket of funds. I present these results just to show that longer backtesting (without OOSAX) gives similar results to the shorter backtesting results above.

Growth History

Performance (First two columns = strategy, Last column = VMMXX)

Comparison with Monthly Updated Version of Same Strategy

For comparison, I ran the same strategy (using proxies including OOSAX) with monthly updates instead of weekly updates. There needs to be an advantage of a weekly-updated model over a monthly-updated model, or else why use a weekly model? So here are the backtest performance results with monthly updating (same backtest history).

Performance

It can be seen that the CAGR of the monthly version is 7.8% and its MaxDD is -5.7%. These numbers compare to CAGR = 9.4% and MaxDD = -2.1% for the weekly-updated version. Thus, there is significant benefit in using the weekly version versus the monthly version.

Backtest Results Using ETFs

Here are the backtest results when the actual ETFs are used. This backtest is limited to 2012 because of the life histories of the ETFs.

Growth History

Drawdowns

Transition Between ETFs (BIL and VMMXX are both money market assets)

Total Allocation between Assets

Performance (First two columns = strategy, Last column = VMMXX)

Returns

Please note the the CAGR is 9.3% and the MaxDD is -1.0% for this backtest. There are no negative annual returns (for full year returns); the lowest annual return is +4.2% in 2015.

It is also interesting to note that the allocation percentage for the ETF version indicates that a senior floating rate asset like BKLN and a mortgage-backed securities asset like VMBS are not often selected. So if we only backtested the ETF version, the need for these ETFs might be questioned. However, it is only when a longer backtest is employed (using mutual fund proxies) that we see the need for these classes of bonds. Please refer to the allocation chart for the mutual fund proxy backtest and note the allocation percentage for the various classes of funds.

Conclusions

By adding BKLN to the basket of ETFs, this strategy (Weekly MDBS_ETF) will be able to handle a rising rate economy quite nicely. The strategy actually is in BKLN at the present time. And by updating on a weekly basis, drawdowns are significantly reduced and annual returns are increased compared to monthly-updating. The only caveat is that the weekly strategy needs to be assessed each weekend to see if a trade needs to be placed on the next market day. The Weekly MDBS_ETF strategy should give higher returns and have lower risk (lower drawdowns) compared to its monthly-updated version.

The weekly check of this strategy is easy to perform. PerfCharts and SharpCharts can be used to determine the ETF to own each week. These charts can be used free of charge at stockcharts.com.

This strategy can be used as a stand-alone bond strategy, or used as an out-of-market [OOM] strategy combined with an equity strategy. For instance, in one of my Schwab accounts, I invest in a volatility targeting strategy based on the Schwab US Large Cap ETF (SCHX) and an OOM asset based on MDBS_ETF. I call this strategy the Schwab Volatility Targeting Strategy [SVTS], i.e. it is Strategy #7 in my eight 2018 strategies. Please refer to my SA Blog to get more information on this strategy. In the future, I plan on using the Weekly MDBS_ETF strategy in place of the previous MDBS_ETF strategy to determine the OOM asset in SVTS.

Previous Comments

04 Feb 2018, 10:26 AM

04 Feb 2018, 03:29 PM

04 Feb 2018, 10:46 AM

04 Feb 2018, 12:28 PM

04 Feb 2018, 02:16 PM

raopa

@Cliff,

You mentioned above that you will be using this strategy as OOM in SVTS strategy with SCHX.In above table,you indicated that this strategy CAGR was 6.3% in 2008. When you add this as OOM to SVTS, Do you have any back testing result for 2008 SVTS? Thanks.

04 Feb 2018, 03:44 PM

Cliff Smith, Contributor

Author’s reply »

@raopa,

I can't run the Weekly MDBS_ETF strategy in PV, so I can't give an explicit answer. But if I run SVTS (my strategy #7) using VFINX in place of SCHX with Cash as the OOM asset, the PV backtest results show an annual return of -3.6%. Cash in 2008 returned +1.6%, while VFINX returned -37.0%. So that means the average allocation of Cash was about 87%.

So if the OOM strategy earns +6.3% instead of +1.6%, then SVTS would produce a return of +0.7% in 2008.

Thanks,

Cliff

04 Feb 2018, 04:19 PM 1Like

04 Feb 2018, 03:54 PM

04 Feb 2018, 04:07 PM

chaosut17

Comments (50) |+ Follow |Send Message |

Hi Cliff,

Great strategy. Another one to add to my Schwab strategies. I was wondering if you can ask Tuomo at PV to add the ""weekly" to trading periods !! Right now there is bimonthly, monthly, quarterly. Bimonthly does not seem to be used as much. I am certain he would not have an issue with that.

Cheers

Sam

04 Feb 2018, 11:31 PM

Cliff Smith, Contributor

Author’s reply »

@Sam,

Good idea. I'll send him a message and ask him to add a weekly trading frequency option. Of course, I'm sure he gets lots of requests like this, so the chances that he will add a weekly trading frequency are not high.

It would probably help if a lot of people sent him a similar request. So, for everyone reading this comment, if you could send a message to Tuomo, then maybe that would convince Tuomo to do it. Just go to the PV website, click "Contact" and send Tuomo a message.

And, BTW, the bimonthly option is every two months, not twice per month. Don't know if you realized that.

Thanks,

Cliff

05 Feb 2018, 05:26 AM 2Like

Learner16

Thanks a lot for the article, Cliff. By the way, I just asked for weekly rebalancing in the contact form of PV.

05 Feb 2018, 11:49 AM

3M'S

BTW, I just got a reply from Tuomo saying that PV will be adding a weekly rebalancing after they finish a couple other features they're currently working on.

Best,

Michael

05 Feb 2018, 02:56 PM 2Like

redrocker7

Thanks Cliff, much appreciated. Also contacted Pv.

05 Feb 2018, 12:34 PM

MontgomeryPaul

Cliff, I was able to replicate your results in RI. I downloaded the trade list CSV from RI and found the following:

1. The rotation software apparently presumes that you calculate and trade on Fridays since it shows entries and exits on Fridays.

2. There is one unusual trading date that occurred on a Sunday in my RI test (12/31/2017).

This might have significantly different results if one had to calculate on the weekend and then trade at the open or close on the following market day. I found this to be true when trying to replicate the strategy in AmiBroker.

The strategy still has merit in my testing, but somewhat less performance and somewhat higher MaxDD,

Perhaps I am missing a setting in RI that permits using a trade delay or by telling the system to trade on first day of week.

05 Feb 2018, 02:18 PM

Cliff Smith, Contributor

Author’s reply »

@MontgomeryPaul,

Thanks for checking my results. It is always good to have someone check what I am doing. I can always make mistakes, plus I'm not that familiar with RI.

1. Yes, that's a problem for us, as it was with PV until they added the buy next day feature. Varan was always complaining about PV for this reason, i.e. select and trade at EOM prices, and suggested an investor might get dramatically different results if he select at EOM and traded at EOM+1.

But then PV added the buy next day feature, and we found out that for low volatility bond strategies that updated monthly (i.e. the selection is made at EOM), the results were almost identical between the two trade execution options (EOM and EOM+1).

With a shorter trading frequency of one week, maybe there will be more difference between the two trading frequency options. I guess you found some difference using Amibroker. Did you use the proxy backtest or the ETF backtest?

2. The results from RI include a listing of all the trades made, including the dates of the transactions. I don't see a trade on 12/31/2017 in the listing, either for the proxy case or the ETF case. Here is the end of the listing for the proxy case:

Symbol Weight % Entry Date Exit Date # Days Holding Return %

...

...

MMHYX 100 2017-11-03 2017-11-24 21 0.12

VWEHX 100 2017-11-24 2017-12-08 14 0.19

OOSAX 100 2017-12-08 2018-02-02 56 1.5

Maybe, if we can get PV to include a weekly option, we can resolve this issue.

Thanks,

Cliff

05 Feb 2018, 02:55 PM 0Like

MontgomeryPaul

Hi, Cliff,

I ran the test on both MF and ETF baskets.

Here is the end of the trade list that I downloaded for the ETF test.

HYD 100 12/08/2017 - 12/31/2017 0.14

VMMXX 100 12/31/2017 - 01/05/2018 0.02

HYD 100 01/05/2018 - 01/26/2018 -0.26

BKLN 100 01/26/2018 - 02/02/2018 0.13

And, while RI states their pricing is adjusted for all distributions and splits, the entry and exit prices they list for the trades does not correspond with any adjusted data that I have. I use Norgate Premium data and I checked with yahoo finance for several of the symbols and the adjusted pricing did not match.

For example the last trade listed on RI for BKLN on 01/26/18 the entry price is $30.98. But, the adjusted close on yahoo finance is $23.20 which also matches my Norgate data.

Perhaps RI uses a data feed that uses an unconventional adjustment process but that may also then change the rankings each week. I did find that my AB tests did not always hold the same ETF each week as RI. The difference is I can list the rankings in AB and see exactly what the individual ranks are each week in AB. I wish I could see the same in RI.

My AB tests results were more in the 7% CAGR with MDD of 5.5% on a daily basis with a one day delay in trading. Still not a bad defensive approach to fixed income.

But I think I will probably need some more insights to how RI works and adjusts prices before I sign up for a subscription.

Thanks for all your good work.

Paul

06 Feb 2018, 09:30 AM 0Like

Cliff Smith, Contributor

Author’s reply »

Hi Paul,

I'm somewhat confused between what you are reporting and what I see with my RI results. Here are the last four transactions for the Weekly MDBS_ETF:

HYD 100 2017-12-08 2018-01-12 35 -0.15

VMMXX 100 2018-01-12 2018-01-19 7 0.02

HYD 100 2018-01-19 2018-01-26 7 0

BKLN 100 2018-01-26 2018-02-05 10 0.04.

I just did a cut & paste from the transactions at the bottom of the results. So I don't see a transaction on 12/31/2017 like you are seeing.

I don't quite know what's going on.

Did you run an apples-to-apples comparison between RI and your AB results (i.e. selecting and trading at the end of each week)?

And then did you try a monthly trading frequency, and compare PV, RI and AB results?

Thanks,

Cliff

06 Feb 2018, 03:58 PM 0Like

MontgomeryPaul

Cliff, I just ran the test again in RI and sure enough there was no weird 12/31/17 trade. However, it was there in my downloaded CSV yesterday. Not sure what happened.

Yes, I have run apples to apples comparisons and I still think the differences are in the price data between the two platforms. That affects the the rankings for some periods and returns for some trades.

Still a great idea even with 1 day delay in trading from ranking.

Paul

06 Feb 2018, 05:32 PM 0Like

3M'S

Thanks, Cliff for a very thoughtful and timely strategy. Just one question--at the outset you mention adding 2 ETF's (BKLN & BIL) to the strategy, and in your conclusion you only mention adding BKLN. Am I correct in assuming you're using the 5 ETF's with cash or money market as the OOM?

Best,

Michael

05 Feb 2018, 02:47 PM

Cliff Smith, Contributor

Author’s reply »

@Michael,

I went back to see exactly how I ran the model. In essence, BIL, VMMXX and PRRXX are all money market assets. RI doesn't allow you to use the same money market asset for the basket of assets and the cash filter asset, so I had to use two different funds. But in real life, I would just use BIL in both places for the ETF version.

So that means there are five funds in the basket for the relative strength comparison (HYD, HYS, VMBS, BKLN, and BIL), and BIL is the OOM asset if the top-ranked ETF fails its moving average filter.

Thanks,

Cliff

05 Feb 2018, 03:06 PM 0Like

3M'S

@Cliff,

Thanks for the clarification!

Best,

Michael

05 Feb 2018, 03:18 PM 0Like

3M'S

@Cliff,

One practical question concerning I'm wondering about for a weekly ETF rotation is the treatment of dividends. Does your backtesting take into account dividends for that portion of the month that you own the ETF (say just a week or two), or does it assume you're receiving the full monthly dividend if you own the ETF on the ex-date? Also, do you think the drop in NAV to account for the distribution would affect the strategy results in any way?

Just random thoughts.

Best,

Michael

05 Feb 2018, 03:25 PM

Cliff Smith, Contributor

Author’s reply »

@Michael,

ETFs are not like most bond mutual funds; ETFs only give out distributions if you own them on ex-div day. So the only distributions you will receive will be from ETFs you own on ex-div day.

The returns are based on adjusted price data (that account for distributions), so we don't have to worry about distributions. Everything is done correctly in terms of the backtests.

Thanks,

Cliff

05 Feb 2018, 05:13 PM 0Like

Cliff Smith, Contributor

Author’s reply »

Wow, what a day (Feb. 5th)! S&P 500 down 4.1%; BKLN up 0.13%.

After a great January (up 7.39% in 2018 on Jan 26th), SPY is now down 1.10% for the year. TLT is down 4.65% YTD. In comparison, senior floating rate loan assets are steadily moving higher. BKLN is up 1.24% YTD and SRLN is up 1.07% YTD.

To me, it is quite obvious that senior floating rate loan assets are the place to be right now in bond assets.

Cliff

05 Feb 2018, 05:38 PM

raopa

@Cliff,

You made positive comments above on Senior Etfs which are up today while Senior rate fund OOSAX is down today and OOSAX is under performing SRLN for 1 year. SRLN is also commission free on Schwab & Merrill platforms.Both BKLN & SRLN got better risk rating than OOSAX by Morningstar. Do you think SRLN got potential to be alternate for BKLN & OOSAX in strategies? Thanks.

05 Feb 2018, 11:42 PM

Cliff Smith, Contributor

Author’s reply »

@raopa,

The best senior floating rate fund, in my opinion, is LSFAX. For my mutual fund strategies, I would go with LSFAX if possible. For mutual fund strategies in Vanguard accounts, the best senior floating rate fund to use is OOSAX (because LSFAX isn't NTF at Vanguard).

For ETFs, I prefer SRLN or BKLN.

Thanks,

Cliff

06 Feb 2018, 12:09 AM 1Like

Frank Lind

Hi Cliff,

What is the approximate average hold time for an ETF using this strategy?

I am concerned too many weekly changes will lead to loss of return through the bid ask spreads.

TIA

06 Feb 2018, 07:41 PM

Cliff Smith, Contributor

Author’s reply »

@Frank,

There are 65x2 trades (buy & sell) over 73 months. And 22 of the 65 trades are money market trades.

So, yes, there will be some friction loss that has not been accounted for.

Thanks,

Cliff

06 Feb 2018, 08:05 PM 0Like

miamimike

Thank you for your articles. Very well done.

In your calculations how do dividends contribute to the rotation decision? Are all decisions made just on the last week's share price?

08 Feb 2018, 04:10 PM

Cliff Smith, Contributor

Author’s reply »

@miamimike,

63-day returns are based on adjusted prices (that include dividend distributions). Likewise, the 20-day simple moving average uses adjusted prices.

Thanks,

Cliff

08 Feb 2018, 04:16 PM 0Like

alex224

Hi Cliff, great job again!

I'm implementing the monthly strategy and now I'll think about pass to weekly.

One question, would it be correct to do the calculations in weeks? For example, 13 weeks (rounding) for returns and 4 weeks for moving average

Alex

08 Feb 2018, 08:11 PM

Cliff Smith, Contributor

Author’s reply »

@alex224,

Backtests were done using 63-day returns for relative strength and 20-day SMAs. So I would stick with them.

Thanks,

Cliff

08 Feb 2018, 08:24 PM 0Like

orsjf

Hi Cliff:

What web site are you using to get the adjusted prices for the 63 day return and the 20 day SMA?

Thanks,

orsjf

08 Feb 2018, 11:52 PM

Cliff Smith, Contributor

Author’s reply »

@orsjf

PerfCharts for 63-day returns. Here is the link for all five ETFs: PerfCharts | Free Charts | StockCharts.com. Double click in 200 day box, and insert 63.

SharpChart for 20-day SMA. Here is the link: $INDU - Dow Jones Industrial Average. Insert ticker name in Symbol box, and under "Overlays" change simple moving average to 20. Under "Chart Attributes," change "type" to "Dots." Click "update."

As of tonight (Thursday), looks like BKLN is the top-ranked ETF in the 63-day return, but it doesn't pass its 20-day SMA. So BIL will be the selection next week (unless BKLN rallies a whole lot on Friday). You can check the 20-day SMA of BKLN during the day on Friday to see if BKLN rallies enough to be higher than its 20-day SMA, and you can make the trade to BIL before the market closes (if it doesn't).

Easy to do; takes just a few minutes.

Thanks,

Cliff

09 Feb 2018, 02:12 AM 1Like

orsjf

Cliff:

So BKLN closed the week at 23.04 which is below the 20 day SMA (23.15). You said in the previous message to switch to BIL with this outcome. Do you consider BIL to be the money market asset to use for this strategy when the top ranked ETF is below its 20 day SMA at the end of the week?

Thanks,

orsjf

09 Feb 2018, 08:33 PM

Cliff Smith, Contributor

Author’s reply »

@orsjf,

Yes, if you want to go the ETF route. SWVXX is also a money market mutual fund at Schwab that you can use.

Thanks,

Cliff

09 Feb 2018, 09:03 PM 0Like

Frank Lind

Hi Cliff, How much in added performance did the ETF BIL add over the time period you tested?

10 Feb 2018, 04:44 AM

Cliff Smith, Contributor

Author’s reply »

@Frank,

You bring up a good point. The more basic question (that I think you are really asking) is should we just leave our money in pure cash or actually buy BIL (or any money market asset). In the past six years for the ETF strategy, the incremental improvement in performance holding a money market asset versus pure cash has been near zero. Let's say, hypothetically, that the money market returned 0% in the past six years. Since the strategy was in the money market for 16.6% of the time, that means the other assets had to return about 11.27% annually (9.4%/0.834).

Now if the money market returned 1.5% instead of 0%, then that would boost the strategy's performance by 0.25% annually (1.5%x0.166), so the strategy would return 9.65% annually instead of 9.4%. As the short term rates increase to 2.5% this year, the money market asset's contribution would increase to 0.41% annually.

So there is probably good reason to buy a money market asset instead of keeping the money in pure cash. But not not doing so would still result in good overall return.

Thanks,

Cliff

10 Feb 2018, 09:16 AM 1Like

alex224

Hi Cliff,

I was making tests this weekend and I got different performance from ETFs historical. It's not bad but they are worst:

CAGR 5,81%

MaxDD -4,47%

StdDev 3,76%

Sharpe 1,54

Months+ 66,77%

I created this sheet where everyone can check the data and calculations:

Weekly Backtest Public

Also I backtested the mutual funds from 1984 creating syntetic data (using TrendXplorer proxy ETFs method) and I got the following data performance (very similar ETFs):

CAGR 6,61%

MaxDD -7,87%

StdDev 4,21%

Sharpe 1,57

Months+ 66,69%

You can see the formula in the sheet, I was cheking the data over and over and I can't see errors. Any idea?

Best regards,

Alex

12 Feb 2018, 06:54 AM

Cliff Smith, Contributor

Author’s reply »

@Alex,

My recommendation is to take your spreadsheet and compare the detailed results with that of Portfolio Visualizer results for a monthly-updated version of this strategy. My free license with RI has run out, so I can't compare your weekly-updated results with RotationInvest.

If you run a monthly version (updating at EOM), I will compare it with the PV results. Once you get good agreement with a monthly-updated version, I think you can easily switch to a weekly-updated version and get agreement.

Thanks,

Cliff

12 Feb 2018, 08:52 AM 0Like

alex224

Cliff,

I'm using the monthly strategy in real market without BKLN and BND as safe asset, so the sheet is not the same, but the results are very similiar to the PV.

I think the strategy has worst performance in weekly version, but I may have been wrong. That's why I want that if someone can check my sheet, I would be grateful

Alex

12 Feb 2018, 09:49 AM 0Like

alex224

Hi again, I updated the sheet with monthly and weekly backtests. It would be needed extended backtest with mutual funds but SMA filter throws worst sharpe ratio

Weekly Backtest Public

Alex

12 Feb 2018, 11:00 AM 0Like

12 Feb 2018, 11:00 AM

Author’s reply »

@alex,

I looked at the 2012 monthly results from PV and your results (last link).

PV's results:

Jan HYS return = 0.99%

Feb HYD return = 0.82%

Mar HYD return = 1.33%

Apr HYD return = 1.78%

May HYD return = 1.63%

Jun HYD return = 0.84%

Jul HYD return = 2.23%

Aug HYD return = 0.59%

Sep BKLN return 1.09%

Oct BKLN return = -0.03%

Nov HYS return = 0.49%

Dec HYD return = -1.35%

2012 return = 10.86%

Your results:

Jan HYD return = 3.83% different

Feb HYS return = 1.50% different

Mar HYD return = 1.33% same

Apr HYS return = 1.06% different

May BKLN return = -1.41% different

I will stop here. Your monthly selections are not the same as PV's selection.

As I said, the first step is to make sure you match with PV results.

Thanks,

Cliff

12 Feb 2018, 11:39 AM 0Like

alex224

Sorry Cliff, I had an error in monthly sheet. Check again please

Weekly Backtest Public

(I marked 2012 results in blue)

Monthly results seems better for 2011-2018 period:

(without SMA)

CAGR 8,33%

MaxDD -2,24%

StdDev 3,36%

Sharpe 2,48

Months+ 76,00%

LIke PV results: Test Market Timing Models

But I still have the doubt of the weekly results

Anyone knows the reason?

Alex

12 Feb 2018, 04:06 PM

Cliff Smith, Contributor

Author’s reply »

@Alex,

I would certainly feel better about the weekly MDBS_ETF if you could get your spreadsheet to match RI results. It is always good to confirm another software, especially one that we haven't really used before. To be honest, I have confidence in PV backtesting, but I am still somewhat suspicious of RI results for weekly updating.

Thanks,

Cliff

12 Feb 2018, 04:48 PM 1Like

Frank Lind

Hi Cliff, I have found the volatility adjustment in the Relative Strength section of PV usually slightly improves returns and drawdowns.

Do you know how this works practically?

How is it adjusting monthly allocation vs. without it.

13 Feb 2018, 08:46 AM

Cliff Smith, Contributor

Author’s reply »

@Frank,

I really haven't used the volatility ranking in the Relative Strength model in PV. But it is another ranking that can be used, either by itself or in combination with the normal return ranking. According to PV: Volatility can be used as an additional negative ranking factor, i.e., the asset with the lowest volatility is ranked first for the volatility window. Volatility calculations are based on the standard deviation of daily total returns.

So let's say you set one timing period of 15 days (with a weighting of 51%) and the volatility period of 3 months (with a weighting of 49%). There is a ranking based on the returns over the last 15 days in the month, and also a ranking based on volatility. Overall rankings are then determined for each asset. So let's say asset1 ranked first in 15 day returns and third in volatility. Then its overall ranking is (0.51 x 1) + (0.49 x 3) = 1.98. The overall ranking for each asset is calculated, and the asset with the highest overall ranking (i.e. the lowest number) is the top-ranked asset.

Thanks,

Cliff

13 Feb 2018, 10:19 PM 0Like

laplata99

Cliff, I'm pretty new as a follower so I don't understand some of the nuances in your strategies. I do find this strategy attractive and note that you said in an earlier comment that your favorite senior floater is LSFAX. When comparing LSFAX to BKLN or OOSAX, it appears to be favorable over differ time segments. Can't I simply substitute LSFAX for BKLN in this strategy? If so, would there be any downside?

Thanks for sharing all of this.

14 Feb 2018, 10:53 AM

Cliff Smith, Contributor

Author’s reply »

@laplata99,

I wish we could. However, since this is a weekly strategy, and LSFAX is a mutual fund (not an ETF like BKLN and the others), there would the possibility of too many buys & sells. There are frequent trading restrictions on LSFAX and usually all mutual funds. So we have to stick with ETFs in a weekly updated strategy.

I have developed monthly versions of this strategy, and LSFAX is a viable asset in monthly-updated strategies. You will find LSFAX in a number of my eight tactical strategies that update monthly. If you want the PV links to my eight strategies, please send me an SA message asking for them, and I'll send them to you.

Thanks,

Cliff

14 Feb 2018, 11:57 AM 0Like

laplata99

Thanks for your response Cliff. I should have figured that out myself.

It seems like this strategy is close enough to your ELVS bond strategy in terms of performance and limited draw downs that I am having a hard time seeing which one may be advantageous. They both seem quite defensive. Is there a simple way to characterize the relative pros and cons of these two strategies? Or are they just two variations on the same theme?

Thanks again for your efforts.

15 Feb 2018, 12:04 PM

Cliff Smith, Contributor

Author’s reply »

@laplata,

There are certainly some similarities between the weekly MDBS_ETF and ELVS. But there are differences too. First, weekly MDBS_ETF is an ETF strategy that uses ETFs that are more volatile than MFs. This means the main look-back period (63 days) is longer than a low volatility strategy using MFs like ELVS (15 days).

The updating frequency (and the overall number of trades) is higher with weekly MDBS_ETF than ELVS. Because of weekly updating, weekly MDBS_ETF feels like it is more response to market conditions. In reality, I'm not sure if that is true or not since the look-back period is longer.

Overall, I like mutual fund strategies more than ETF strategies because of their lower volatilities and more assets to choose from. Plus there are no friction (bid/ask) losses to deal with. It is easy to place trades during the evening hours and not have to worry about trading during market hours the next day. And I think a monthly-traded strategy is more in-line with the rhythm of the market, especially for bond fund with monthly distributions (that are accrued daily but distributed monthly).

So I would say ELVS is the way to go if you just want a good defensive bond strategy that trades monthly but is responsive to market conditions (without excessive whipsaw). But there are some tactical strategies like volatility targeting (VT) in which I need an ETF strategy as the out-of-market (OOM) asset. For the VT strategy, the OOM asset needs to be traded every month because the allocation between equity and OOM asset changes every week. So in this case, I need an ETF bond strategy, and this is where the weekly MDBS_ETF is better.

Hope that helps.

Cliff

15 Feb 2018, 02:43 PM 0Like

100051

Hi Cliff - This might be not so exciting since the 50% matching fund (IOFAX 1.6 BIL no load at Schwab) is only from 2015, but it did, when matched 50/50 with LSFAX produce:

close to 10% CAGR, 2.80 volatility, 1.70 draw down, 92% positive period ratio and did very well in the most recent market sell off. This alpha centric fund might be a satisfactory match with other funds that you review and is up year to date with perhaps an upside tilt to a better CAGR. Just a thought. Al

16 Feb 2018, 11:01 AM

Cliff Smith, Contributor

Author’s reply »

@Al,

Thanks for the tip. It looks interesting. I need to investigate it.

Do you know what causes the large (~1.4%) increases in total return on three different days in 2016 and three different days in 2017?

Thanks,

Cliff