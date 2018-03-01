March 2018 Selections: Time To Play Some Defense

For the new mix of funds, ELVS-1 is selecting WHIYX for March (by a nose over LSFAX). Personally, I would go with LSFAX.

February 2018 was a losing month (-0.66% overall), but better than total bond funds BND or AGG (both -1.0%) or S&P 500 (-3.7%).

Give a portion to seven, or even to eight

for you know not what disaster may happen on earth. (Ecc. 11:2)

Selections for March 2018

Here are the March 2018 selections for my eight tactical strategies. The first three strategies are used in Vanguard accounts, and the last five strategies are used in Schwab accounts. If you desire the Portfolio Visualizer [PV] links to the strategies, please ask me in a Seeking Alpha message (not in the comments). I will only give out the PV link information to private DIY investors, i.e. not to financial professionals.

1. Vanguard Capital Preservation Strategy [VCPS]: Money Market.

2. Vanguard Balanced Strategy [VBS]: 50% VCVSX and 50% OOSAX.

3. Vanguard Volatility Targeting Strategy [VVTS]: 8.6% VFINX and 91.4% Money Market.

4. Schwab Quarterly Bond Strategy [SQBS]. Since FAGIX can now be traded on a monthly basis on Schwab without a 1% early redemption fee, I have decided to change this strategy to a monthly strategy. The new PV link is here. The selection for March is Money Market.

5. Schwab Monthly Bond Strategy [SMBS]: LSFAX.

6. Schwab Enhanced Low Volatility Strategy [ELVS-1]: Like last month, this selection is very close between WHIYX and LSFAX. WHIYX is the top-ranked fund; however I feel better about selecting LSFAX. Personally, I would pick LSFAX for March (same fund as last month). For the original five-fund version (NHMAX,WHIYX,OOSAX,VFIIX,GSSDX), the pick is OOSAX.

7. Schwab Volatility Targeting Strategy [SVTS]: SCHX (8.8%) and Money Market (91.2%).

8. Schwab PONDX Scheme: Money Market.

Returns for February 2018

1. VCPS: -1.11%

2. VBS: -0.42%

3. VVTS: -1.51%

4. SQBS: -1.53%

5. SMBS: +0.18%

6. ELVS-1: +0.18%

7. SVTS: -1.16%

8. PONDX Scheme: +0.09%

Average Return for February, 2018 = -0.66%