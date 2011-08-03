Is stagflation imminent or already here and are the markets wrong?

August 2nd 2011 Equities across the board, specially energy, basic materials, tech, industrials are down hard ( leaving the financials which are also down as their issues after 2008 are different ) Consumer staples, discretionary and drugs also gave up today Bond markets across the board rallies as interest payments are safe for some more time - thanks to debt ceiling bill Gold - Trendline is upwards, keeps one fathoming the reasons. Asian governments, recently Mexico and hedge funds are buying up? Dollar stays afloat relative to past weeks and months

Commodities are mixed bag, Oil rolls downwards Copper rolls downwards Precious metals rolls upwards Food is stubbornly high - guess people will pay for the food and clothing Conclusion



Markets are saying Inflation is still an issue but dropping equity prices conveys that markets fear lower growth environment. So, high inflation, low growth environment - essentially stagflation.

Questions that you take home at the end of day are, Is equities overdone to negative side? Are Treasuries overdone to positive side? What of Dollar? Slightly positive relative to past months Why is still Gold running up? Essentially, Are the markets wrong?