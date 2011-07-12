It's not me - it's you: When to say 'goodbye' to an investment

We don’t like to see retirement investors jump from one investment to the next to the next. It’s not a good practice for retirement investing because (1) it increases risk and (2) there could be fees associated with frequent trading in retirement accounts. On the other hand, there are times that it’s OK to say ‘farewell’ to an investment.

There’s a term from the world of finance and investing called the sunk cost fallacy. Lots of us will deal with it at some point.

Sunk cost fallacy is the idea that an investor has put so much time/money/energy/attention into an investment that they want to recoup their losses before they move on – even if other investments would be more appropriate. Whether it’s your car, your house or an investment in your retirement portfolio, sometimes you just become emotionally attached to certain assets/investments.

The best thing an investor can do is to determine what will be the most cost-effective or appropriate way to move forward. Ignore the amount of money and other resources you’ve already invested because what’s done is done. (What’s sunk is sunk.)

Here are a few important things to keep in mind in evaluating whether to say adios, au revoir and goodbye to an investment in your employer-sponsored plan:

Would you consider buying the investment today, if you didn’t already own it?

Would you consider investing in this outside of your employer-sponsored plan?

Does the investment fit into your current retirement strategy for asset allocation?

Did you only purchase this investment because of loyalty or obligation – like company stock?

Are you satisfied with the riskiness/volatility of the investment, given the return you’ve been seeing?

Are you only keeping the investment in your portfolio because you’ve already invested a large amount and simply don’t want to give up on it?

We’re here to tell you that investing shouldn’t be treated like a committed relationship. Any sunk costs are just that: sunk. So why stick around and hope for the best when you can re-evaluate your goals and find a replacement that may be more appropriate for you.

We have to stress that we are definitely not suggesting you get rid of a fund that’s currently under-performing its peers or having a bad month, quarter, etc. The message here is that you should make it a priority to periodically evaluate all of the investments in your portfolio without thinking of the money you originally invested in each. Your only consideration as you evaluate should be what is the best investment lineup from today onward?

If you need help reviewing your investments periodically, consider seeking the advice of a professional service. Our Smart401k advisers are available to discuss your retirement strategy at 877.627.8401. Remember, it’s all about making the most of your employer-sponsored plan. For some other ideas about maximizing your investment, check out an interview our president and CEO did on Fox Business earlier this year.

Co-written by Andrew Thomas, Smart401k Associate Representative, and Randy Schaller, Smart401k Investment Adviser

Return to the Smart401k Blog homepage>>

About Smart401k

Smart401k is a web-based investment advisory service providing unbiased recommendations to help people invest in employer-sponsored retirement plans. Smart401k provides service to nearly 11,000 clients who collectively have more than $2 billion in assets. Plan participants receive personalized, fund-specific investment recommendations and the support of professional investment advisers available to discuss all investment questions. Based in Overland Park, KS, Smart401k is online at Smart401k.com.