Tesla: Estimating Model 3 Cancellations

Using estimates of deliveries, orders from owners and data on reservation deferrals it is possible to estimate the rate at which reservations are being cancelled.

Tesla has also worked its way through the priority reservations (former or current Tesla owners) and is now asking non-owners to purchase their cars.

Tesla has stopped publishing reservation numbers for the Model 3 car, which has led to speculation that the numbers are falling.

Tesla (TSLA) started taking reservations for the Model 3 on March 31st, 2016. At 9.00 pm (Pacific Standard Time) on that same day, Tesla CEO Elon Musk went on the air to say that reservations were already at 115,000 cars. By early May reservations had climbed to more than 400,000, indicating a huge pent-up demand for the new “mass-market” electric car.

Tesla has always been quick to publicise good news. The early reservation numbers were widely disseminated in the media and attracted a lot of coverage. But Tesla is no longer publishing reservation numbers for the Model 3, leading some pundits to speculate about the level of cancellations. A significant fall in reservations could lead to a credit rating downgrade since Moody’s rating was based on estimated sales of 300,000 cars in 2018.

Tesla’s method of assigning cars to the reservations gives priority to people in the USA who own or have previously owned a Tesla. When their turn comes up, reservation holders are invited to go on-line and configure their car and convert the reservation into a firm order.

Customers also have the option of deferring their purchase decision but retaining their reservation. Customers will obviously choose this option if they are waiting for a particular “variant” of the Model 3 to become available.

Once the backlog of Tesla owners has been filled, Tesla opens the configuration process to non-owners in the USA, in sequence depending on the date and time when the initial reservation was made. On February 22nd, Tesla issued the first batch of invites to non-owners, indicating that the backlog of previous owners (USA only) is close to being filled.

The fact that Tesla has filled all the reservations made by Tesla owners gives us a method of estimating the number of cancellations.

Of the 400,000 initial orders, an estimated 255,000 were placed by customers in the USA, according to this estimate.

From a statement made in the Q1, 2106 earnings call (May 6th, 2016), approximately 7% of the reservations were from Tesla owner’s, 93% were from new customers. If those two numbers are correct, that would set the number of reservations from Tesla owners in the USA at 17,850. From that we conclude that by Feb 22nd, 17,850 prospective buyers had done one of the following:

Cancelled the reservation Deferred the reservation Configured and ordered their car, and were waiting for delivery Taken delivery of their car

If we can figure out 2,3 and 4 we can estimate the rate at which orders are being cancelled.

Inside EVs estimates that as of the end of February, Tesla has delivered 6,132 Model 3s.

Using data from the Tesla Motor Club forum spreadsheet we estimate that the number of Tesla owners who ordered before May 2016 and are still waiting for delivery is only about 650, for total sales to owners of 6,782.

According to the survey being conducted on the Tesla Motor Club forum, deferrals are 27.2% of (deferrals + purchases) which works out to 2,534 deferrals. (It is a live survey, so the numbers might be slightly different by the time you read this).

The table below summarizes all of this:

The percentages work out to:

Cancelled 48%

Deferred 14%

Purchased 38%

This does not imply that 48% of the total orders for Model 3 have been cancelled. It implies only that 48% of Tesla owners who have been asked to make a final purchasing decision have cancelled instead of going ahead with the purchase. It only represents about 8,000 cancellations, so it won’t show up as a significant drop in the customer deposits. Most buyers will probably wait until they must make the final buy/no buy decision before cancelling.

What it does give us, is an early indication of the proportion of reservation holders that are going to go through with the purchase.

Once the configuration invites start to go out to those who made reservations later, there is data available which could enable this same technique to estimate cancellations from non-owners. For example, we know that there were at least 115,000 orders placed on the first day of reservations (March 31st, 2016). When configuration invites start to go out to customers who reserved after that date, it should be possible to get an estimate of cancellations among non-owners.