2011-01-18 Market Recap

U.S. stocks gained for a second-straight session, which makes it three up for the past four sessions, as the major indices followed international bourses higher. The Dow Industrial Average outperformed the broad market as the 30-stock index was propelled by shares of Boeing and Caterpillar -- the two accounted for two-thirds of the Dow’s gain.

The headlines were dominated by news of Steve Jobs taking a medical leave of absence as he provided no specifics on an expected return. Steve Jobs shares, which were down about 10% in pre-market trading, came back to finish the session off by just 2%. Still, Steve Jobs did weigh on the NASDAQ Composite as Steve Jobs, which trades under the ticker AAPL, currently accounts for 7.5% of that index.

So domestic equities got a lift again from European bourses, which rallied after the latest ZEW Survey on economic expectations jumped nearly 10 points to a reading of 25.4 – that’s right in line with the 10-year average. Considering the eurozone’s debt woes and the coming austerity actions (which hit Western Europe hard as their economies have become heavily dependent upon the public sector over the past 30 years), this was a pretty amazing move. Further, even though the ZEW reading on current conditions dipped 1.5 points to -6.1 that is above the 10-year average of -20.1.



And while we’re talking about the international scene, the Shanghai Composite closed virtually flat Monday night and is down 14% since October to remain in bear-market territory (down 22% from its post-crisis high). The Shanghai can’t seem to get going and the latest policy-tightening actions are what’s probably behind the poor performance. There is more Chinese tightening coming in February and this is eventually going to weigh on U.S. manufacturing data. Usually there’s a significant lag between the time of policy tightening and economic slowing, but China is talking about aggressively targeting an overheated real estate market and if they aren’t bluffing the effects will be felt more quickly.

The Dollar Index fell back to the 78 handle before closing at 79.01. The greenback’s latest round of weakness provides further evidence the November rally was more about euro weakness than economic growth expectations. And when the greenback rallies again it will be on the next round of euro weakness. At some point we’ll return to a more normal environment in which the USD rallies on growth expectations, but we’re not there yet.

The CRB Index inched to a new post-crisis high, led by the prices of cotton, wheat, hogs and silver. The energy complex was mixed as heating oil gained ground, while the prices of crude and wholesale gasoline ticked down. (Gasoline finished at $2.48/gallon, but essentially holding its post-crisis high, and crude at $91.24/barrel).



Sector Activity for January 18, 2011

Index Day Change YTD Consumer Discretionary +0.26% 1.62% Consumer Staples +0.03% 0.02% Energy +0.68% 4.52% Financials -0.77% 4.15% Health Care +0.38% 2.43% Industrials +0.55% 3.57% Information Tech +0.29% 5.05% Basic Materials +0.63% 1.36% Telecoms -1.28% -3.61% Utilities +0.24% 1.49%

















