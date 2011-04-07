MacuCLEAR seeking financing for pivotal dry AMD trial



CEO Philip Ralston, Jr.

Closely held MacuCLEAR, with a successful proof-of-concept trial under its belt, is beating the bushes to raise $10 million to conduct the first of two safety and efficacy studies of its eye drop formulation to treat and prevent progression of the dry form of age-related macular degeneration (NASDAQ:AMD), the leading cause of blindness in people over the age of 50.

“All of our preclinical and human work to date says that we can restore blood flow at the back of the eye, and, with all the literature out there that says a reduction in blood flow is coincidental with AMD, we think there is a reasonable justification for getting funding to do an efficacy trial,” CEO Philip Ralston, Jr. says in an exclusive interview with BioTuesdays.com.

MacuCLEAR is addressing dry AMD like any other vascular disease – unlike other companies that are focused on various metabolic pathways. Since there are so many of these metabolic pathways, no one drug has demonstrated that it can stop the accumulation of all of them.

“All competitive efforts taking this approach to solve the dry AMD problem have failed to go beyond Phase 2 trials because of a failure to meet primary study endpoints, so our vascular model makes the most sense,” Mr. Ralston says. “We’re different from everybody else.”

The active ingredient in MacuCLEAR’s MC-1101 eye drop was previously approved by the FDA as an oral antihypertensive drug, and its safety and toxicity profile is well known. In a Phase 1b/proof-of-concept trial, the drug was safe and well tolerated. Key findings of the study, which used laser Doppler technology, were the successful migration of the drug to the back of the eye at the macular area and improved choroidal blood flow circulation following topical application.

VersiDoser

MacuCLEAR is collaborating with Mystic Pharmaceuticals in its human studies. Mystic has a novel ophthalmic drug delivery device called the VersiDoser, which fits over the eye and holds the eyelid open. It delivers MC-1101 as a preservative-free metered mist to enhance absorption of the drug to the back of the eye. The spray plume also avoids “flooding” the eye and a “blinking” response that can wipe away much of a drug delivered from standard dropper bottles.

Patients were able to self-administer MC-1101 safely and effectively during the trial with the VersiDoser, Mr. Ralston adds. “And an overwhelming majority of patients expressed a strong positive preference for using the VersiDoser over traditional eye drops.”

In its early stages, AMD will cause patients to have a noticeable decrease in their ability to see sharply or use focused vision – the type of vision required for reading, watching television or driving. AMD affects one in three people as they age, and there are nearly 5,500 new diagnoses each day worldwide. There are no approved therapies for dry AMD. The disease affects some 15 million people in the U.S., who are forced to wait until their dry AMD progresses to wet AMD and near blindness before a few treatment options become available with FDA-approved drugs, such as Lucentis, Macugen and Visudyne, which is used with photodynamic therapy.

Mr. Ralston figures that a treatment for dry AMD has a conservative market potential well in excess of $5 billion a year, because 90% of the AMD patient population worldwide have the dry form of AMD and the incidence of the disease is expected to double by 2050. “Not everyone in the world who has this disease will be treated, but it’s clearly a huge market.” The current market for treating wet AMD, which afflicts 10% of AMD patients, is $3 billion.

MacuCLEAR Treats Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD)

The FDA has given MC-1011 Fast Track status, and MacuCLEAR will be using the FDA’s 505(b)(2) regulatory process, which is a relatively faster route with fewer studies needed and lower risk since the active ingredient in MC-1011 has already been proven to be safe. As a result, the company is planning to skip a small Phase 2 efficacy study and move directly into the first pivotal Phase 3 efficacy and safety study.

“One of the world’s major pharmaceutical companies has been looking over our shoulder and has told us that it would be easier to do a $1 billion partnership when we have efficacy data established than to give us $10 million to test for the efficacy that would qualify for a partnership deal,” Mr. Ralston says. He points to billions of dollars of brand name drugs coming off patent and Big Pharma’s push away from partnering on preclinical compounds, preferring to pay big bucks for more established compounds where the clinical risk has been somewhat reduced.

While MacuCLEAR tries to raise $10 million for its first efficacy trial, it is working with Ora Inc., a leading ophthalmic clinical research firm, to finalize the clinical protocol for a Special Protocol Assessment submission to the FDA. “Hopefully, we’ll have some feedback from the FDA in the summer on the SPA, and by then, we’ll have some traction on raising the money and begin recruiting patients in the fall,” he adds.

MacuCLEAR is planning to enroll a large number of patients to power properly its proposed trial. In order to keep costs down, it will use patients who have been diagnosed with dry AMD and are under the care of a physician. The likely endpoint will be time to conversion from dry AMD to wet AMD.

“If the untreated arm statistically advances more than the treated arm, we would have a grand slam home run,” Mr. Ralston predicts. “And we think that, at that point, we would attract a strategic partner to take us through another pivotal trial, regulatory approval and marketing.”

Mr. Ralston claims that MC-1011 can prevent progression of dry AMD to wet AMD by avoiding rupture of the Bruch’s Membrane, a blood barrier at the back of the eye, which separates retinal tissue from the blood flow that feeds those tissues.

MacuCLEAR’s Technology Objective

“This is fundamental to the vascular model,” he says. As cells in the retina die over time, metabolic waste products collect at the Bruch’s Membrane, which acts like an air filter. If there isn’t an adequate blood flow at the back of the eye to remove those wastes, the membrane gets plugged, and, as it thickens, cracks develop, which allow small blood vessels to get through the membrane into the retina. These blood vessels break down and bleed in the retinal tissue, causing wet AMD and blindness.

Mr. Ralston states, “We contend that by increasing the blood flow below the Bruch’s Membrane, the membrane will not crack, the small blood vessels won’t get through into the retina, and you prevent progression from dry AMD to wet AMD.”