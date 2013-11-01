Forecasts For 14/02/2013 11:01 GMT

Here are the actual forecasts for 14/02/13 calculated from real closing prices.
|Name
|Direction
|Confidence
|Fit
|Robust
|Forecast OK?
|GOOG
|DOWN
|71%
|Good
|Yes
|Yes
|AAPL
|UP
|28%
|OK
|Yes
|Check
|AMZN
|DOWN
|27%
|Good
|Yes
|Check
|IBM
|DOWN
|86%
|Good
|Yes
|Yes
|PCLN
|DOWN
|36%
|Good
|No
|NO
For guidance on how to interpret the forecasts, check out my previous instablog at: Quant Forecasting Of Stock Prices or at my blog where I also publish preliminary forecasts before the close of market. As always, comments, criticism, suggestions and feedback are most welcome.