Forecasts For 14/02/2013 11:01 GMT

|Includes: AAPL, AMZN, BKNG, Alphabet Inc. (GOOG), IBM

Here are the actual forecasts for 14/02/13 calculated from real closing prices.

Name Direction Confidence Fit Robust Forecast OK?
GOOG DOWN 71% Good Yes Yes
AAPL UP 28% OK Yes Check
AMZN DOWN 27% Good Yes Check
IBM DOWN 86% Good Yes Yes
PCLN DOWN 36% Good No NO

For guidance on how to interpret the forecasts, check out my previous instablog at: Quant Forecasting Of Stock Prices or at my blog where I also publish preliminary forecasts before the close of market. As always, comments, criticism, suggestions and feedback are most welcome.